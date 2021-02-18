Coronavirus
Air France-KLM faces more challenge from renewed lockdowns
Renewed COVID-19 lockdowns may force Air France-KLM to count losses.
The renewed COVID-19 lockdowns are seriously challenging the Air France-KLM Group as it goes deeper into the red, with the group recording a 7.1 billion euro ($8.5 billion) net loss in 2020.
According to Reuter news report,
- “The airline group expects to fly 40% of its pre-crisis capacity in January-March, as tougher travel curbs in France and beyond widen losses from the 407 million euros in negative earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) recorded in the fourth quarter.
- “Air France business recorded a 989 million-euro operating loss last quarter, more than six times wider than KLM’s 152 million-euro deficit. Performance disparities have in the past sharpened Franco-Dutch tensions between the airlines and their government shareholders.”
READ: KLM, Air France to resume flight operations in Nigeria from December 7
According to the Chief Executive, Ben Smith, “The past year has tested the Air France-KLM Group with the most severe crisis ever experienced by the air transport industry.”
Analysts warn that the worsening travel outlook threatens to ruin Europe’s critical summer season and leave major carriers in need of another round of funding support.
READ: Pfizer vaccine records 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases in Israel
What you should know
- France–KLM is the product of the merger in 2004 between Air France and KLM. Both Air France and KLM are members of the SkyTeam airline alliance.
- In 2020, Air France-KLM received 10.4 billion euros in loans and guarantees from France and the Netherlands
- It is as well negotiating the terms of a state-backed recapitalization, with EU regulators pushing for airport slot concessions.
- Air France-KLM cut its workforce by 10% or 8,700 full-time equivalent positions in 2020 and expects to eliminate a further 6,000 in coming years, if conditions remain the same
Coronavirus
Only 10 countries have administered 75% of all vaccinations – UN Secretary-General
UN Chief has decried the wildly uneven COVID-19 vaccinations as few nations are in possession of the majority of vaccines.
The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has unequivocally condemned the uneven and unfair distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, noting that only 10 countries have successfully administered 75% of all vaccinations and has demanded a global effort to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible.
He made this disclosure at the virtual meeting with the Foreign ministers for the first-ever UN Security Council session on vaccinations.
He further stated that the world has the “moral duty” to act together against the pandemic that has killed more than 2.4 million people in the whole world.
According to Guterres:
- “130 countries have not received a single dose of vaccine and vaccine equity is the biggest moral test before the global community.
- “The world urgently needs a global vaccination plan to bring together all those with the required power, scientific expertise and production and financial capacities.
- If the virus is allowed to spread like wildfire in the Global South, it will mutate again and again. New variants could become more transmissible, more deadly and, potentially, threaten the effectiveness of current vaccines and diagnostics.
- “This can prolong the pandemic significantly, enabling the virus to come back to plague the Global North.”
He called on the world’s economic powers in the Group of 20 (G-20) to create an emergency task force to plan its implementation and financing and to be vested with the capacity to mobilize the pharmaceutical companies and key industry and logistics actors.
What they are saying
The UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, on his part urged the council to adopt a resolution calling for ceasefires in conflict zones to allow the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.
According to Raab:
- “More than 160 million people are at risk of being excluded from coronavirus vaccinations because they live in countries engulfed in conflict and instability, including Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, Somalia, and Ethiopia.
- “Global vaccination coverage is essential to beating coronavirus.
- “That is why the UK is calling for a vaccination ceasefire to allow COVID-19 vaccines to reach people living in conflict zones and for a greater global team effort to deliver equitable access.”
According to Britain’s UN ambassador, Barbara Woodward:
- “Humanitarian organizations and UN agencies need the full backing of the council to be able to carry out the job we are asking them to do.
- “Ceasefires have been used to carry out vaccinations, pointing to a two-day pause in fighting in Afghanistan in 2001 that enabled 35,000 health workers and volunteers to vaccinate 5.7 million children under the age of five against polio.”
According to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken:
- “President Joe Biden’s administration would take a new leadership role after reversing Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the World Health Organization.
- “U.S. would pay its more than $200 million in obligations to the UN body by the end of the month and make a “significant” contribution to COVAX.”
According to Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi:
- “We must ensure that no country in need of the vaccines is left behind and no individuals waiting for vaccines are neglected.
- “ Nothing matters more than human lives and it is important to ensure access to humanitarian assistance, especially for women, children, and other disadvantaged groups”’.
Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, in clear terms, condemned the injustice of what he called a “deepening gap” as wealthy countries “monopolize the vaccines.”
What you should know
- Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 109 million people and killed at least 2.4 million of them.
- It is sad to note that many countries have not yet started vaccination programs and even rich nations are facing shortages of vaccine doses as manufacturers struggle to ramp up production.
- In its effort to buy and deliver coronavirus vaccines for the world’s poorest people, WHO floated the COVAX program which has been quite ineffective.
- Many developing countries that would not wait anymore for COVAX, have rushed in recent weeks to sign their own private deals to buy their vaccines.
Coronavirus
NAFDAC approves Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use in Nigeria
The DG of NAFDAC says the agency has approved the use of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19.
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use in Nigeria.
This information was made public by Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, today the 18th of February 2021.
According to his statement, the Director-General of the Agency, Dr. Mojisola Adeyeye made this decision based on the recommendation of the agency after rigorous scientific considerations conducted by NAFDAC.
READ: Nigeria allocated 16 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine – NPHCDA
The NAFDAC has approved the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca a COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria, the Director-General of the Agency, Dr. Mojisola Adeyeye made the announcement today and she also stated that the vaccine can be stored at 2 to 8-degree centigrade.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 18, 2021
What you should know
- According to a Bloomberg report, Dr. Adeyeye noted that the review of the shot’s efficacy was conducted by NAFDAC after the agency received the “vaccine dossier” from Serum Institute of India on Feb. 10. “COVISHIELD was found safe and well-tolerated in adults above 18 years of age.
- Adeyeye also stated that the vaccine can be stored at 2 to 8-degree centigrade. This, however, is a major issue as the complex logistics of managing the vaccine cold chain, combined with the limited government funding may aggravate the logistical challenge of transporting and distributing those vaccines quickly in the country.
- Nairametrics reported that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) announced that the Federal Government had finalized plans to use the AstraZeneca vaccine, based on the epidemiological assessment done by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
- However, subsequent to the previous approval of WHO, Dr Mariangela Simao, the WHO Assistant-director general for access to medicines and health products, revealed that the WHO had finally given approval for two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use and to be rolled out globally via COVAX.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]