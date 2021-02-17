Obinwanne Okeke sentenced to 10 years in prison for $11 million fraud

Invictus Obinwanne Okeke, founder of Invictus Group has been sentenced to a 10-year jail term for computer and wire fraud by an American court.

Okeke was sentenced in the United States on Tuesday for his involvement in a computer and wire fraud scheme that caused approximately $11 million in known losses to his victims between 2015 and 2019.

Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia said “Through subterfuge and impersonation, Okeke engaged in a multi-year global business email and computer hacking scheme that caused a staggering $11 million in losses to his victims.

“Today’s sentence further demonstrates EDVA’s and FBI’s worldwide reach in vigorously pursuing justice on behalf of American victims and others and holding international cybercriminals accountable, no matter where they commit their crimes.”

As part of the scheme, Okeke and other conspirators engaged in an email compromise scheme targeting Unatrac Holding Limited, the export sales office for Caterpillar heavy industrial and farm equipment.

In April 2018, a Unatrac executive fell prey to a phishing email that allowed conspirators to capture login credentials.

The conspirators sent fraudulent wire transfer requests and attached fake invoices. Invictus Obi participated in the effort to victimize Unatrac through fraudulent wire transfers totaling nearly $11 million, which was transferred overseas.

Additionally, he also engaged in other forms of cyber fraud, including sending phishing emails to capture email credentials, creating fraudulent web pages, and causing other losses to numerous victims.

