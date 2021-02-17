Currencies
Exchange rate settles for N409/$1 for second straight day
The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar remained stable closing at N409.67/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window). The Naira remained stable against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday, closing at N409.67/$1.
Tuesday 16th February 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar remained stable closing at N409.67/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window) where forex is traded officially. This is as the dollar supply rose slightly by 8% on Tuesday.
Naira closed against the US Dollar at N409.67/$1, this was the same rate that it closed on Monday, 15th February 2021. This also represents the sixth straight trading day Naira closed in the N400/$1 region.
At the parallel market where forex is traded unofficially, the naira remained stable closing at N473/$1 on Tuesday, February 16. This was the same rate that it closed on the previous trading day.
Also, Nigeria’s external reserves lost $124 million in 3 days as it fell to $35.633 billion as of February 15, 2021, from $35.757 billion as of February 12, 2021, according to data from CBN.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira remained stable against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday, closing at N409.67/$1. This was the same rate that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N406.54 to a dollar on Tuesday. This represents a N1.41 drop when compared to N405.13 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Monday, February 15, 2021.
- An exchange rate of N410 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N409.67 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 7.9% on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased slightly from $28.21 million on Monday, February 15, 2021, to $30.44 million on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
Cryptocurrency Watch
The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, reached a new record high as it surges past the $50,000 mark for the first time.
- The prices have been up by over 70% so far this year and rose by 4.9% to $50,548 on Tuesday evening.
- This also follows exciting news that includes the world’s most valuable car maker Tesla accepting Bitcoin for future payments, and MicroStrategy planning to raise another $600 million to buy the flagship crypto.
- Its record-breaking rally is however regarded as less volatile than 2017.
- A single bitcoin now trades for N18.9 million down 3.3% while Etherum trades for N665.4k down 7.29%. This was as of 7am Wednesday, February 17th 2021.
Oil price heads towards $64 mark
Brent crude oil price hit $63.47, on Tuesday evening, the highest price since January last year as it goes past the $63 mark.
- The oil prices continue to head higher as Texas still grapples with the arctic blast.
- The massive supply disruption is coming at a time when US inventories are shrinking at an accelerated pace and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are holding millions of barrels a day off the market.
- The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects that a recovery in global oil demand would outstrip production in the second half of the year, prompting even quicker inventory draws
- Meanwhile, WTI Crude closed at $60.19 (+0.72), Bonny Light $62.51 (+1.74), and OPEC Basket $62.60 (+2.06).
Nigeria’s external reserve dips despite rallying oil prices
- The external reserve dipped further to $35.633 billion as of February 15, 2021.
- This represents a decline of 0.35% compared to $35.757 billion as of 12th February 2021.
- The foreign reserve has been on a steady decline since the 25th of January 2021, losing a total of $888 million in 15 to date.
- Meanwhile, this is still an improvement on the $35.37 billion that it was as of December 31, 2020.
Nigeria also needs the external reserves to hit $40 billion if it is to adequately meet some of the pent up demand that has piled up since 2020 when oil prices crashed and the pandemic caused major economic lockdowns.
Currencies
Exchange rate quietly adjust to N410/$1
The exchange rate closed above N409, the highest in 2021.
The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar has been adjusted at the Investors and Exporters (NAFEX) window where forex is traded officially. On Monday, the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar closed at N409/$1, a year high and the highest it has closed since December 31st, 2020.
Since last week, the exchange rate at the NAFEX has closed above N400/$1 suggesting that the forex market is in a new regime despite the official CBN rate still quoted at N389/$1. An exchange rate of N400 and above is perhaps a confirmation that official exchange rates across the multiple windows are crawling towards the target NDF rates approved by the CBN.
How we got here
The forex market first got a glimmer of what was to come on the last day of trading December 31, 2020, when the exchange rate closed at N410.25 surprising analysts. Before then, the exchange rate had closed well below N400 at an average of about N394/$1, even though the black market exchanged for as high as N460/$1 a disparity of N66.
Coming into the new year, the exchange rate strengthened again to N392/$1 staying flat throughout January, suggesting that the CBN was not ready to devalue the naira as initially thought. However, since February we have seen the exchange rate crawl higher eventually crossing the N400/$1 ceiling since the second week of February.
The CBN perhaps set the stage for the recent depreciation of the naira when on February 2nd it revised its one-year Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDF) for which it intends to settle foreign exchange futures contracts.
In the contract terminating February 24th, 2021 the central bank priced the dollar at N412.14 which, compared to the average price of N395/$1 traded at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window. Several days later, the exchange rate at the NAFEX market started depreciating initially touching N397/$1 before it crossed N400/$1 on the 9th of February 2021. Is ths a crawling peg?
Crawling Peg
A crawling peg is a system in which a central bank allows its fixed currency to oscillate between a band allowing it to depreciate and appreciate in line with the dynamics of demand and supply.
Perhaps an obvious sign that we are in a crawling exchange rate regime is the daily highest price at which the exchange rate has crossed hands during intra-day. For example on December 31st when the exchange rate closed at N410.25/$1, the highest intraday trading was N412.3. Before then, the average highest intraday trading rate was N407/$1.
Since then the exchange rate has traded at an intraday high of N423/$1 another indication that the market is receptive to further depreciation. If there is a better indication of where the exchange rate could close in the future, it is perhaps the highest intraday rate. Thus, it is likely that the exchange rate could close above N420/$1 in the coming weeks.
Despite the recent depreciation or adjustment of the currency (as the CBN prefers to call it), the disparity between the official and black-market rate remains high at N60.3 when compared to the closing rate and N47.
What next?
The CBN will mostly likely review the exchange rate at other official windows such as the SMEIS (window where forex is sold to importers), Personal Travel Allowances (for school fees, travel, etc.), and BDC all of which are still below N400/$1. Adjusting the rates above N400 means Nigerians will spend more purchasing foreign exchange. However, the impact will be mitigated by the fact that Nigerians already buy forex as high as N480/$1.
Currencies
Naira closes at a record low of N409/$1 at NAFEX
The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar depreciated closing at N409.67/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window).
Monday 15th February 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the dollar depreciated closing at N409.67/$1 at the NAFEX (I&E Window) where forex is traded officially. This is as the dollar supply dropped by 71% on Monday.
Naira closed against the US Dollar at N409.67/$1, representing a 1.24% drop compared to N404.67/$1 recorded at the close of trade on Friday, 12th February 2021. This also represents the fifth straight trading day Naira closed in the N400/$1 region.
The official exchange rate at the NAFEX (I&E) Window has now closed above N400/$1 for 5 days consecutively the first time ever, confirming yet again that the official exchange rate has crossed the N400/$1 ceiling.
At the parallel market where forex is traded unofficially, the naira remained stable closing at N473/$1 on Monday, February 15. This was the same rate that it closed on the previous trading day.
Also, Nigeria’s external reserves lost $312.5 million in 7 days as it fell to $35.804 billion as of February 11, 2021, from $36.116 billion as of February 3, 2021, according to data from CBN.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Monday, closing at N409.67/$1. This represents a N5 drop when compared to the N404.67/$1 that it closed on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N405.13 to a dollar on Monday. This represents a N3.50 drop when compared to N401.63 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Friday, February 12, 2021.
- An exchange rate of N422.99 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N409.67 to a dollar. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 70.8% on Monday, February 15, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover declined from $96.5 million on Friday, February 12, 2021, to $28.21 million on Monday, February 15, 2021.
Cryptocurrency Watch
The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, reached a new record high as it is close to breaching the $50,000 mark for the first time.
- The prices are up by some 40% in February and were about $48,000 on Monday afternoon.
- Its record-breaking rally is however regarded as less volatile than 2017.
- A single bitcoin now trades for N20.2 million up 9.3% while Etherum trades for N747.7k up 9.69%
- The recent rise in the price of bitcoin has been attributed to its increasingly wider adoption suggesting it is going mainstream. The recent purchase of $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin by Tesla has also helped boost prices.
- Global investors are also worried that the plans by the US and other western governments to inject more stimulus into the global economy may trigger a rise in inflation.
- Thus they are fleeing to bitcoin as a hedge against inflation.
Oil price goes past $63 mark
Brent crude oil price hit $63.23, on Monday evening, the highest price since January last year as it goes past the $63 mark.
- This came as a result of output curbs from top oil producers, dropping down global inventories.
- The continuous rise in oil prices is also aided by expectations that production curbs by OPEC+ would tighten the market in the first quarter with an added boost from an arctic blast in the US reaching all the way to Texas to potentially disrupt flow from the Permian, America’s largest shale patch.
- OPEC oil output has risen for the seventh month in January after the group and its allies agreed to ease record supply cuts further, although an involuntary drop in Nigeria’s exports has limited the increase.
- Meanwhile, WTI Crude closed at $60.12 (+0.65), Bonny Light $60.77 (+0.37), and OPEC Basket $60.54 (+0.09).
Nigeria’s external reserve dips despite rallying oil prices
- The external reserve dipped further to $35.757 billion as of February 12, 2021.
- This represents a decline of 0.13% compared to $35.804 billion as of 11th February 2021.
- The foreign reserve has been on a steady decline since the 25th of January 2021, losing a total of $587 million in 15 days.
- Meanwhile, this is still an improvement on the $35.37 billion that it was as of December 31, 2020.
Nigeria also needs the external reserves to hit $40 billion if it is to adequately meet some of the pent up demand that has piled up since 2020 when oil prices crashed and the pandemic caused major economic lockdowns.
