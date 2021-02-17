Spotlight Stories
Bears & Bulls battle at Nigerian stock market amid strong gains in Julius Berger
Nigerian stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a near stalemate. The All-share index retreated lower by 0.07% today to 40,465.32 index points.
Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 0.49% and N21.16 trillion respectively.
- Across coverage sectors, the performance was mostly negative as most tracked indices finished south. The NSE consumer goods, banking, and industrial fell by 0.07%, 0.24%, and 0.80% respectively. On the flip side, the oil & gas and insurance indices gained 0.20% and 1.92% respectively.
- Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth was negative with 22 decliners and 18 advancers. BETAGLASS (-9.75%) led the laggards today, while JBERGER (+9.73%) finished top gainer.
Top gainers
- JBERGER up 9.73% to close at N20.3
- LIVINGTRUST up 9.68% to close at N0.68
- HONYFLOUR up 9.60% to close at N1.37
- CORNERST up 9.26% to close at N0.59
- UPDCREIT up 7.41% to close at N5.8
Top losers
- BETAGLAS down 9.75% to close at N50
- JAPAULGOLD down 8.86% to close at N0.72
- FIDSON down 8.55% to close at N5.35
- CHIPLC down 7.89% to close at N0.35
- VITAFOAM down 7.56% to close at N7.95
Outlook
The stock market ended the mid-week trading session on a slightly bearish note, amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session. At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading below $63.76/barrel.
- That being said, significant gains seen from some decent stocks couldn’t stop Nigerian stocks from closing slightly red, as sell-offs intensified among a number of medium capitalized stocks.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price action suggests further market correction in the near term, however, stock traders anticipate the bullish run is still in play for the long term.
Energy
DPR warns against hoarding of petroleum products by depot owners, threatens sanctions
DPR has warned depot owners against the hoarding of petroleum products in their facilities across the country.
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has warned depot owners against the hoarding of petroleum products in their facilities across the country.
This follows the reported appearance of queues at some filling stations across the country, which could be a result of artificial scarcity created by the depot owners and some retail marketers.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this warning was issued by the Director/Chief Executive of DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, in a statement on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in Lagos.
Auwalu, in his statement, noted that the warning had become imperative following reports received by the agency on the unwholesome activities of some depot owners who have created artificial scarcity by hoarding products in some parts of the country.
Their illegal activities could be to ultimately help achieve their agenda of driving up the price of these petroleum products.
While pointing out that the nefarious activities of these depot owners is causing untold hardship to Nigerians, Auwalu said that from available records, there was product sufficiency in the country and that there was no need for such practices by these group of unpatriotic citizens.
The DPR boss emphasized that as the agency saddled with the responsibility of issuing licenses to all oil and gas facilities in the country, it would not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on any depot found wanting in this regard.
He said that the agency had set up a special task force to intensify surveillance and monitoring of all depots to check this anomaly and also noted that DPR would continue to provide its regulatory focus of quality, quantity, integrity, and safety (QQIS) for the effective operations of the downstream sector.
What you should know
- The rise in the global price of crude oil to over $63 per barrel has led to a lot of uncertainty in the downstream sector of the oil industry as petrol marketers had expected an increase in the pump price of the product as the Federal Government had earlier announced the removal of petrol subsidy.
- Some oil marketers had directed their members to sell at increased prices for the product despite no official confirmation or approval from the Federal Government to that effect.
- It must be noted that the price of crude oil is a major determining factor in the pricing template of the price of petrol.
Columnists
Should Nigerians expect a possible increase in the price of petrol?
Uncertainty in the air as signs of a possible increase in the price of petrol persists.
The President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, has called on the Federal Government to collaborate with the association in fixing the four non-functional refineries in the country.
The National President, in his message to the government in December 2020 also called for a resuscitation of the dysfunctional refineries in the country using public-private partnership. In his words; “the 1.2bn (US’$) needed to repair the refineries would not constitute a huge problem for the retailers should the government provide adequate support to them”.
Since, the refineries at Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt with a capacity of 445,000 bpd have continued to operate below capacity due to many years of underinvestment and poor maintenance, Nigeria has had to import c.90% of the refined petroleum products consumed in Nigeria. This remains the case despite the continued talk of revamping these facilities.
According to available data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), combined capacity utilization of the refineries from January – September 2020 fell to 0.00% due to ongoing revamping of the refineries, an all-time low annual activity level since 1998 when NNPC started providing the data. On another hand, efforts by the government are ongoing to assist the private sector to develop modular refineries and a few private refineries are expected to come on stream soon.
So far, in 2021, crude oil prices have continued to surge largely on the back of production cuts from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies. Although the recent revision in global oil demand by the IEA casts some shadow on the sustainability of this trend, the current position implies increasing landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
Currently, the landing cost of PMS is estimated at N180/litre compared to the current market price at N162-N170, implying subsidy is back albeit temporarily. However, following the launch of the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimisation Program on 9 February, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylvia hinted at the inevitable increase in price of pertrol as no budgetary provisions for subsidy was made in the 2021 budget.
We continue to reiterate that the removal of the subsidy on Petrol is a critical free-market reform in our view, and we believe it is beneficial to the finances of the government and the overall economy. However, a look at the current macroeconomic narrative of the country suggests the timing may be inopportune given the existing financial hardships faced by many Nigerians.
The price of petrol being a major input cost to pricing of goods and services translates to a possible increase in prices of products. This does not bode well for the consumer wallet, as both Household Income and Purchasing Power are currently extremely strained.
