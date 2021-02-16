Business
President Buhari asks Senate to confirm 40-year old Bawa as new EFCC Chairman
President Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Mr Bawa as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC.
President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The President in a letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, said that he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.
This disclosure is contained in a statement from the Presidency on Tuesday which was signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.
The statement added that 40-year-old Bawa is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.
He is said to have undergone several specialised trainings in different parts of the world and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.
Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and a Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.
Business
FG to establish Automotive Industrial Parks in Anambra, Osun and Kaduna States
The DG of NADDC has stated that FG plans to set up Automotive Industrial Parks in Anambra in three states.
The Director-General of National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, has revealed that the Federal Government in a bid to foster the domestic production of vehicles is set to establish Automotive Industrial Parks in Anambra, Osun and Kaduna State.
The DG of NADDC made this known while speaking during a news interview today in Abuja.
According to a news report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), one of the automotive industrial parks will be sited in the home state of Nigeria’s first indigenous motor manufacturing firm (Innoson Motors) in Nnewi, Anambra, while the other two would be sited in Ede, Osun State and Kaduna.
What they are saying
Mr Jelani Aliyu who commented on the economic benefits Nigeria will tap from the parks said:
“We are building three automotive industrial parks that will be comprehensive facilities where the necessary infrastructure will be provided and investors can easily come in and play.
“As the Federal Government is promoting local production of vehicles, key to that is creating the necessary environment, and we have done that with the automotive policy.
“We are working on making it easier and more advantageous to produce vehicles locally because we believe the difference must be created between vehicles built elsewhere and those built in Nigeria.
“When you built a vehicle in Nigeria, you are giving our youths jobs, empowering Nigerians and creating better life.
“But when you bring in a fully built vehicle, you are taking resources outside Nigeria and that is not adding much value to us our economy.”
Why this matters
- The Automotive Industrial Parks will be comprehensive facilities where necessary infrastructure for vehicle assembly and manufacturing will be provided, this will provide investors with an enabling environment to operate in.
- It is important to note that this programme was part of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) five-point comprehensive programme aimed at promoting local production of vehicles. Hence, the coming on stream of the industrial parks will make it more advantageous to produce vehicles locally.
- This move is expected to – create value across the manufacturing value chain; quicken the activities of the steel industry which has been inanimate for a while; also add both vigour and diversity to Nigeria’s industrial and manufacturing sector.
- We should know that park will help to open up employment opportunities for the youths directly and indirectly, with a key focus to addressing the nation’s socioeconomic issues which swim down to poverty.
Business
MTN, MasterCard to empower millions of Africans through payments
Mastercard and MTN have partnered to unlock opportunities for millions across Africa to make safe and secure payments.
Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry has partnered with MTN to enable millions of consumers in 16 countries across Africa to make global e-commerce payments safely and securely, with or without bank accounts.
These payments will be done through a Mastercard virtual payment solution linked to MTN MoMo (Mobile Money) wallets.
MTN and Mastercard first launched the digital payment solution in 2018 for MoMo customers. MTN’s MoMo was initially designed to facilitate the transfer of cash between mobile users but the service has since grown to include loans, insurance, remittances, and payments.
Consumers and merchants can engage with brands and businesses abroad through digital commerce, extending their reach to an international marketplace and unlocking a host of opportunities.
Mobile devices are the primary channel used to connect to the internet across Sub-Saharan Africa. According to GSMA, by 2025, it is estimated that there will be 300 million more people using their devices to access internet services.
In light of this significant growth, mobile financial services have become the dominant form of digital payments, with twice as many mobile money accounts as bank accounts in the region. As a result, consumers increasingly expect to have access to a broader range of digital financial services.
However, consumers and merchants are mostly restricted to a local base of online and offline businesses, therefore curtailing customers’ ability to engage in global commerce.
What this means
- Through this strategic partnership, MTN customers with a Mastercard virtual payment solution linked to their MoMo wallets can make payments to global online merchants through a seamless and secure digital payment experience on websites and mobile applications. The service is available regardless of whether or not the customer has a bank account.
- The solution will enable consumers to explore and shop at well-known global e-commerce brands and pay quickly and securely for leisure shopping, travel, accommodation, entertainment, streaming services, and more.
- It will also allow small business owners to purchase from suppliers abroad and pay with the virtual payment solution.
What they are saying
Speaking on the partnership, Serigne Dioum, MTN Group Chief Digital and Fintech Officer said.
“We are very excited about this partnership with Mastercard, which is another step in realizing our ambition to build Africa’s largest fintech platform, accelerating economic and social development through digital innovation to the benefit of citizens across the continent and beyond,”
“This noteworthy partnership is another step to enable our customers to participate in the global economy. We are resolute that accelerated financial inclusion is a potent enabler of socio-economic development that empowers the most vulnerable in society,” he concluded.
Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President for Market Development, Mastercard Middle East and Africa, said:
“This significant milestone will enable millions of MTN customers to benefit from global digital commerce and drive digital and financial inclusion across Africa through easy and secure access to financial services.
“At Mastercard, our innovation strategy is based on partnerships and collaboration. This agreement with MTN shows that we can deliver innovative digital solutions that have a far-reaching impact and realize the true potential of inclusive growth across the continent. Partnering with MTN allows us to accelerate our global pledge to connect 1 billion people to the digital economy by 2025, bringing us closer to a world beyond cash.”
What you should know
- MTN, the largest mobile network operator, is the ‘Most Admired African Brand’ based on spontaneous consumer responses in Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands 2020 survey and the most valuable telecoms brand in Africa by Brand Finance Africa.
- The company will extend the virtual payment solution offering throughout its Fintech footprint. The expansion of this payment solution will play a significant role in driving the growth of digital inclusion and e-commerce thus increasing MTN MoMo customer inclusion into the global economy.
- This Collaboration underpins a new wave of financial inclusion through mobile devices, unlocking opportunities for millions of people across Africa.
