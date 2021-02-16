President Buhari asks Senate to confirm 40-year old Bawa as new EFCC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The President in a letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, said that he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

This disclosure is contained in a statement from the Presidency on Tuesday which was signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

READ:

The statement added that 40-year-old Bawa is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

He is said to have undergone several specialised trainings in different parts of the world and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and a Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.

READ: Court asks EFCC to arrest ExxonMobil Nigeria MD over alleged fraud

Details later…