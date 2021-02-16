Around the World
China becomes European Union’s biggest trading partner, as it overtakes US
China has overtaken the United States of America to become European Union’s biggest trading partner.
China has become the biggest European Union (EU)’s trading partner, having overtaken United States (US) last year.
According to Business Standard, the report released last year by the EU statistics agency, Eurostat, shows that:
- “China overtook the U.S. as the EU’s biggest trading partner, with China-EU trade volume reaching 586 billion euros ($711 billion), compared to 555 billion euros between the U.S. and the EU.
- “EU exports to China rose by 2.2 percent to 202.5 billion euros, while imports from China increased by 5.6 percent to 383.5 billion euros.
- “EU’s trade with the U.S. dropped significantly in 2020, with a 13.2 percent dip in imports and 8.2 percent in exports.”
READ: China’s richest man worth $94.1 billion earned a fortune from selling bottled water
It is being noted that the contributory factor to the supremacy of China is that after it suffered from the coronavirus pandemic during the first quarter, it recovered vigorously fast with consumption even exceeding its level in 2019 at the end of 2020.
What you should know
- Britain, which is no longer part of the European Union, became the third-largest trading partner for the bloc, behind China and the United States.
- It is important to note that the dethroning of the US was made possible as the EU and China were seeking to ratify a long-negotiated investment deal that would give European companies better access to the Chinese market
- According to Eurostat, “trade with the UK plummeted in 2020, the year Britain officially left the bloc, though it was in a transition period to blunt the effects of Brexit until December 31. EU exports to the UK fell by 13.2 percent, while imports from across the channel dropped by 13.9 per cent.”
- The EU countries are: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.
READ: China to overtake United States as the world’s biggest economy in 2028
Around the World
US moves against misuse of cryptocurrencies, to employ new financial technologies
The US has moved against the misuse of cryptocurrencies, warning about an explosion of risk associated with digital markets.
The United States has moved against the misuse of cryptocurrencies, warning about an explosion of risk associated with digital markets, including cryptocurrencies.
This is as the US Government said that new financial technologies could help fight crime and reduce inequality.
This disclosure was made by the new United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, while making remarks to a financial sector innovation roundtable on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
READ: Nigerian banks allegedly close accounts dealing with Crypto
Yellen noted that innovation in the sector could help address these problems and reduce digital gaps dividing the country.
She said “Innovation should not just be a shield to protect against bad actors. Innovation should also be a ladder to help more people climb to a higher quality of life.’’
READ: List of Cryptos that could earn you big returns in 2021
What you should know
- Nairametrics had reported that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the activities of fraudsters using cryptocurrencies to illegally bring in funds running into hundreds of millions of US dollars from the US and other western countries into the country.
- The CBN, a week ago had issued a circular prohibiting banks and other financial institutions from carrying out transactions in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
- The CBN further justified its directive to all financial institutions to close the accounts of such persons or entities transacting or operating cryptocurrency, stating that countries like China, Canada, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Bolivia, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Jordan and so on, have all placed a certain level of restrictions on financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.
- This is due to the significant risks that transacting in cryptocurrencies could portend, which includes the risk of loss of investments, money laundering, terrorism financing, illicit fund flows and other criminal activities.
Around the World
US President, Joe Biden gains access to Trump-Putin 4-year call record
Joe Biden has retrieved records of the conversations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
The new US President, Joe Biden, has retrieved records of the conversations between Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump over the 4 years of Trump’s presidency, according to some sources.
This is to help give a clearer picture and determine whether Trump revealed sensitive information or struck any deals with Moscow that could take Biden’s administration by surprise.
According to a report from Politico, what was said between the 2 world leaders is a great mystery, one that advisers to President Joe Biden is imperative to find out, now that he is in the White House.
READ: Banking giant, Deutsch Bank to cut ties with President Trump
A former Trump White House official in a chat with Politico said, “They (Biden national security team) don’t need our approval to see those (records). Biden owns all the call materials. There is only one president at a time.”
A former national security official who is close to the new president said, “It is a national security priority to find out what Trump said to Putin over his four years in office. Some things, like what happened in some face-to-face meetings where no American translator or note-taker was present, may never be fully known.
READ: Calls to impeach me are ridiculous – US President, Trump
A second former Trump White House official said, “But I would be very surprised if the new national security team were not trying to access the call records.” “There are certain things a president and his immediate staff should be able to hold privileged to do the work of government, without being subject to constant partisan gamesmanship.’’
What you should know
- It is on record that Donald Trump closely guarded his private conversations with foreign leaders while in office, going as far as to have some hidden in the National Security Council (NSC)’s top-secret codeword system to restrict his staff and even cabinet members from having access to prevent leaks.
- Although the conversations were not recorded, the aides were usually on the line recording what was being said. The transcripts, or the so-called memorandums of conversation, were preserved.
- It can also be recalled that the US intelligence agencies, accused the Russian Government of interfering in the 2016 US Presidential election with the aim of harming the campaign of the then-Democratic candidate, Hilary Clinton, boosting the candidacy of Donald Trump and increasing political and social discord in the United States.
- The US intelligence agencies said the operation, ‘code-named Project Lakhta’, was directly ordered by the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]