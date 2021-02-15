UK may reconsider lockdown, after vaccinating 15 million vulnerable people

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is considering how soon to relax the lockdown, having successfully vaccinated 15 million of its most vulnerable people, though the health minister is quite skeptical as death and hospital admission numbers are still on the high side.

According to a Reuters report, the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock;

“We’ve got to watch the data. Everybody wants to get out of this as quickly as we safely can, and both as quickly, but also as safely, are important.

“The question is a judgement of how quickly and safely… how quickly we can do that safely. That’s the judgement that we’re making this week… looking at the data… ahead of the prime minister setting out the road map, on the 22nd.”

What they are saying

An influential group of lawmakers in Johnson’s Conservative Party is calling for the end of lockdown as soon as the most vulnerable nine groups are vaccinated. They are seeking that lockdown rules should not be extended beyond May 1.

According to Steve Baker, Member of Parliament,

”We’re all filled with sorrow for the people we’ve lost, the harms that we’ve suffered but we don’t honour those we’ve loved and lost by wrecking the rest of our lives.

“We’ve got to find a way to rebuild our society and our economy and our prospects, our livelihoods.”

What you should know