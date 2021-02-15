Coronavirus
UK may reconsider lockdown, after vaccinating 15 million vulnerable people
With millions already vaccinated, the British Prime Minister is considering reopening the already shuttered economy.
The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is considering how soon to relax the lockdown, having successfully vaccinated 15 million of its most vulnerable people, though the health minister is quite skeptical as death and hospital admission numbers are still on the high side.
According to a Reuters report, the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock;
- “We’ve got to watch the data. Everybody wants to get out of this as quickly as we safely can, and both as quickly, but also as safely, are important.
- “The question is a judgement of how quickly and safely… how quickly we can do that safely. That’s the judgement that we’re making this week… looking at the data… ahead of the prime minister setting out the road map, on the 22nd.”
What they are saying
An influential group of lawmakers in Johnson’s Conservative Party is calling for the end of lockdown as soon as the most vulnerable nine groups are vaccinated. They are seeking that lockdown rules should not be extended beyond May 1.
According to Steve Baker, Member of Parliament,
- ”We’re all filled with sorrow for the people we’ve lost, the harms that we’ve suffered but we don’t honour those we’ve loved and lost by wrecking the rest of our lives.
- “We’ve got to find a way to rebuild our society and our economy and our prospects, our livelihoods.”
What you should know
- The United Kingdom has the world’s fifth-worst official death toll — currently 117,166 — after the United States, Brazil, Mexico, and India.
- Over two months, nearly a quarter of the UK’s population has been vaccinated with a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine,
- Lately, PM Johnson has been under intense pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the shuttered economy.
- Britain has vaccinated 15.062 million people with a first dose and 537,715 with a second dose, the fastest roll-out per capita of any large country.
- The British government has been speaking to other countries across the world about giving British people certificates showing they had been vaccinated so that they could travel abroad in the future to countries that require them.
- According to Hancock, “There is this international work going on because if other countries require (proof of vaccination) we want to allow Brits to be able to travel to those countries.
- “We’d want to be able to facilitate that sort of vaccine certification, but it isn’t anything we’re planning to introduce here. A so-called vaccine passport was not something that would be required to access services in the UK.”
Coronavirus
Pfizer vaccine records 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases in Israel
Israel’s largest healthcare provider reported a 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 infections after use of Pfizer’s vaccine.
There is an indication of 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 infections among 600,000 people who received two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in Israel’s biggest study to date.
According to the Reuter news report, “Health maintenance organization (HMO) Clalit, which covers more than half of all Israelis, said the same group was also 92% less likely to develop severe illness from the virus.”
READ: COVID-19: Evidence suggests that new variants could pose challenge for vaccines
What they are saying
In the words of Ran Balicer, Clalit’s chief innovation officer,
- “It shows unequivocally that Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is extremely effective in the real world a week after the second dose, just as it was found to be in the clinical study.
- “The data indicates the Pfizer vaccine, which was developed in partnership with Germany’s BioNTech, is even more effective two weeks or more after the second shot.”
READ: Covid-19: Travel agencies recorded 46.9% loss in sales in 2020 – NANTA
According to Reuters, “Researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science, who have been tabulating national data, said on Sunday that a sharp decline in hospitalization and serious illness identified earlier among the first age group to be vaccinated – aged 60 or older – was seen for the first time in those aged 55 and older.”
What you should know
- It is important to note that hospitalizations and serious illness were still rising in younger groups who began vaccinations weeks later.
- Israel has been conducting a rapid vaccine rollout and its database offers insights into vaccine effectiveness and at what point countries might attain herd immunity.
- To date, Israel has total reported cases of 724,000, 664,000 recoveries and 5,388 deaths.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: South African regulator approves J&J’s vaccine implementation study
South African regulator has given the nod to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine implementation study.
South Africa’s drugs regulator, South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has given a go-ahead to the implementation study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, thus making way for the first inoculation of the vaccines amongst the health workers.
According to Reuter news report, “SAHPRA has approved the implementation study.
“’The implementation study, similar to the final phase of a vaccine trial, will test the effects of the vaccine in the field after it is administered to around 350,000 to 500,000 health care workers”.
READ: Africa left with few options to procure Covid-19 vaccines – South Africa’s President
What you should know
- South Africa is currently the hardest-hit African country and accounts for over a third of the continent’s infections and almost half of the deaths, led primarily by the new, more contagious variant called 501Y.V2.
- As South Africa is yet to commence its COVID-19 vaccination programme based on the less potency of AstraZeneca’s two-shot vaccine, its government has resolved to go ahead with the J&J dose.
- According to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the first batch of J&J’s 80,000 doses is expected to arrive South Africa shortly.
- J&J was the first pharmaceutical major to apply to the local regulator in December to register its COVID-19 vaccine, although Pfizer and AstraZeneca have also applied.
- According to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), J&J has not yet submitted a special domestic application for emergency use authorisation of its vaccine – known as a Section 21 application.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]
- 2020 FY Results: Prestige Assurance Plc reports a 50.44% increase in profit.
Prestige Assurance Plc released its […]
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]