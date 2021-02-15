Spotlight Stories
SEPLAT triggers Nigerian stock bulls to stage a comeback
Nigeria’s stock market resumed trading for the week on a positive note, as the All-Share Index and market capitalization increased by 0.33% to 40,573.31 index points and N21.2 billion respectively. Thus, Year -to -date performance advanced to 0.75% at the close of trading.
A total volume of 206.2 million units of shares, valued at N2.16billion exchanged hands in 4,264 deals, as ZENITHBANK (0.60%) finished the most traded shares by volume and value at 21.5 million units, and N539.6 million respectively.
Across coverage sectors, the performance was mostly positive as all tracked indices closed up for the day; The NSE industrials, insurance, banking, and oil & gas advanced by 0.35%, 1.38%, 1.81%, and 5.35% respectively.
Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth, was positive as 31 stocks advanced against 13 decliners. SEPLAT (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart for the day, while CONOIL (-10.00%) finished top loser.
Top gainers
- SEPLAT up 10.00% to close at N544.5
- JAPAULGOLD up 9.86% to close at N0.78
- MBENEFIT up 9.52% to close at N0.46
- AIICO up 9.26% to close at N1.18
- MULTIVERSE up 9.09% to close at N0.22
Top losers
- ROYALEX down 10.00% to close at N0.27
- CONOIL down 10.00% to close at N18.9
- RTBRISCOE down 9.09% to close at N0.2
- CHIPLC down 8.70% to close at N0.42
- SOVRENINS down 7.69% to close at N0.24
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the first trading session of the week on an impressive upward run amid soaring oil prices prevailing at U.S trading session.
The performance of the market was driven by price appreciation in SEPLAT and some significant number of capitalized stocks.
- Nairametrics envisages caution as recent price action reveals record sell-offs in a significant number of low and medium capitalized stocks across the market spectrum.
Economy & Politics
Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala appointed as DG of World Trade Organisation
Months after her election, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has been formally announced as the DG of the WTO.
Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been appointed as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.
The official announcement was made by the global trade body via social media, as it tweeted, “BREAKING: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from Nigeria is appointed as the next WTO Director-General. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala makes history as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO. Her term starts on the 1st of March 2021.”
66-year-old Okonjo-Iweala, by her appointment, becomes the first woman to ever lead the Switzerland-based institution and the first African citizen to take on the role.
President Muhammadu Buhari who has on a number of occasions shown his support for Okonjo-Iweala getting the role has taken to social media to felicitate with her.
In a statement released by the President’s media aide, Garba Shehu, the President said, “On behalf of the Federal Government and all Nigerians, President @MBuhari warmly felicitates with former Minister of Finance and Economy, Dr @NOIweala on her election as Director General of the World Trade Organisation @wto, bringing joy and more honour to the country.”
In case you missed it
- It would be recalled that the Donald Trump administration had preferred South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee, even though Okonjo-Iweala got the nod from the majority of WTO members. The opposition halted the selection process because WTO decisions are made on the basis of a consensus of its members.
- A ray of hope however came when the Okonjo-Iweala’s top rival, Myung-hee pulled out of the race and then, the new US government backing her for the top role.
What you should know
- Okonjo-Iweala is the first woman to take on the Nigerian finance ministry (under President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Goodluck Jonathan) and the foreign ministry.
- She was also the first female to run for the World Bank presidency, where she spent 25 years.
- Okonjo-Iweala serves on Twitter’s board of directors, as chair of the GAVI vaccine alliance as well as a special envoy for the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 fight.
- Last December, Okonjo-Iweala was named the Forbes African of the Year, 2020.
Economy & Politics
Okonjo-Iweala set to be confirmed as Director-General of WTO, today
Following the convening of the special general council meeting, Okonjo-Iweala is expected to be formally appointed DG of the WTO.
Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala looks set to be confirmed as the first woman and first African to become the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday, 3 months after the Trump administration rejected her candidacy.
This follows the convening of the special general council meeting, where she is expected to be formally appointed to lead the global trade organization after unanimous backing from its members.
Okonjo- Iweala, who has a track record of taking on seemingly intractable problems, will have her work cut out for her at the trade organization, even though Donald Trump, who was very critical of the group is no longer in the White House.
The Joe Biden administration swung the contest in her favour after the only other remaining candidate, South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee, withdrew from the race, following a meeting with US officials.
As the Director-General of WTO, a position that wields limited formal power, Okonjo-Iweala, 66, will need to broker international trade talks in the face of persistent U.S.-China conflict, respond to pressure to reform trade rules and counter protectionism exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Former WTO chief, Pascal Lamy, in a chat with Reuters, said, “She brings stature, she brings experience, a network and temperament of trying to get things done, which is quite a welcome lot in my view. I think she’s a good choice. Key to her success will be her ability to operate in the centre of a U.S.-EU-China triangle.’’
Okonjo-Iweala, who is expected to become one of the few female heads of a major multilateral body, said her priorities include getting long-blocked trade talks on fishery subsidies across the finish line and breathing life back into WTO’s Appellate Body.
The Trump administration’s main criticism of her was that she lacked direct trade experience compared to her main South Korean rival and even supporters say she will have to quickly get up to speed on the technicalities of trade negotiations.
While rejecting this claim, Okonjo-Iweala said she has plenty of experience in trade plus other expertise, insisting that what is needed to lead the WTO is not technical skills but boldness and courage.
She said, “The qualities I have are even better.’’
Kingsley Moghalu, former deputy governor of Nigeria’s central bank who worked with her when she was the country’s first female finance minister said she is persistent and stubborn.
Reformer
- Okonjo-Iweala who is a special envoy for the World Health Organization on COVID-19 and, until recently chair of the board of global vaccine alliance Gavi, told Reuters that trade’s contribution to public health would be a priority.
- The WTO currently faces a deadlock over the issue of waiving intellectual property rights for Covid-19 drugs, with many wealthy countries opposed.
- She argued during the race that she was best placed out of the 8 candidates for the post to help WTO navigate through the crisis, insisting that she is a reform candidate.
- Even before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic with its devastation of the global economy, the WTO was weighed down by stalled trade talks and struggled to curb trade tensions between the United States and China.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the South Korean opponent formally withdrew her candidacy after consultations with the Biden administration, clearing the way for Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to clinch the WTO top post after opposition from the former Trump administration.
- The United States Government through the US Trade Representative, formally backed Ngozi Okonjo-Iwela for the position of the Director-General of WTO, describing her as someone who would bring a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy.
- They said she is widely respected for her effective leadership and has a proven experience managing a large international organization with a diverse membership
