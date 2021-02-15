Corporate Press Releases
Kobobid’s kobo auctions – Nigeria’s answer to penny auctions
Kobobid is all set to continue to deliver big wins and quality products into the future.
Penny auctions offer your favorite gadgets at unexpected prices. But, in Nigeria, the general discourse has been around the quality and legitimacy of the items, and also the process of the auctions. Kobobid, a novel fast-paced bidding platform, that has recently launched its own spin on penny auctions, known as “kobo auctions”, is here to clear the air.
In the current Nigerian economy, where the need to budget is greater than ever, penny auctions provide an incredible appeal precisely because of their unbelievable product prices. And whether as a harmless form of retail entertainment or grabbing mouth-watering deals, they are growing increasingly popular.
When you think of online auctions, eBay probably immediately springs to mind. While they’re an undisputed industry leader in the online auction sphere globally, hundreds of penny auction websites now populate the Web, and they all work very differently than more conventional online auctions, especially in Nigeria. The downside is that most of these penny auctions platforms have been unable to stay afloat in their industry.
Kobobid is the aftermath of the shortcomings of penny auctions in Nigeria. The platform marries all the pros of penny auctions, in addition to providing other features that bear our local touches and are relatable to our society and economy. It was created to accommodate the wide variety of needs of consumers by giving them access to top shelf items at greatly discounted prices.
The start-up is looking to transform the negative image of too-cheap-to-be-true penny auctions, and change the way people shop online with their brand new, factory-sealed products in its timed online auctions. Items on these auctions generally sell for 60%-70% below their retail price. To participate, users sign up for a free account and follow the swift process it takes to start bidding, including purchasing a ‘BidPack’ which is their bidding tool.
During auctions, each bid placed by a user counts as one kobo and adds 10 seconds to the timer. The last person to bid on the item before the timer runs out wins and only pays the accumulated price from the bids for the item.
To further establish their legitimacy, Kobobid incorporates a ‘buy it now’ feature to its auctions which allows users purchase items after placing only one bid on that specific item. This feature allows users to subtract the value of the bids they’ve spent on the item from its retail value and only pay the difference, sometimes with a bonus discount. So, for example, if you’ve spent 10 bids on an item that costs 10,000 naira on Kobobid and you decide to still buy the item after losing the auction, you’d only pay N9,000 for that item.
Suffice to say, there are many ways to win on kobobid.com. It is thus a fantastic alternative to traditional e-commerce, because if you’re bidding for something you want to buy anyway, the best case scenario is you win it at a huge discount, and the ‘worst case’ is you get it at close to retail price.
Additionally, Kobobid aims to elevate the possibilities for penny auctions by incorporating elements of gamification and widening its scope of available products by giving customers the ability to choose from a list of possible benefits in a single auction either through winning or using the “Buy it Now” feature.
The history of penny auction in Nigeria has been mostly obscure but more recently chequered. Kobobid looks forward to building a transparent and scalable penny auction model and growing it into a larger, more comprehensive e-commerce site where customers can enjoy an alternative method of shopping for their favourite products.
Now much more than just a penny auction site, Kobobid is all set to continue to deliver big wins and quality products into the future.
Effective digital marketing tactics
Here are some basic but significant digital marketing tactics you can follow.
The internet has changed every sector. The things that were out of imagination a few years ago are now available at the fingertips of the users. Businesses have incorporated this new tech and they have made their advent online. Having a strong online presence is not only important for online businesses but offline businesses as well. This is the reason why the demand for search engine optimization and digital marketing is booming. Here are some basic but significant digital marketing tactics you can follow.
Content Is the King
Having a website is obviously the first step, but what to put on it is an important factor. You need to create a blog section on the website so that every visitor can know what you are offering. You can mention reports, guides, data, facts, press releases, news, company objectives, tutorials, and similar things by keeping the essential keywords in the content. This helps your website to build rankings on search engines and to be listed for important keywords in the search engine. A blog for a constant period of time, for example, once a week. In this way, you can bring your online presence to the top on Google or Yahoo.
Google Advertising
Without a doubt, Google is the most search engine and everyone uses it to find anything they want. You need to rank your website at the top for the product keywords that are searched by users worldwide. To kill the competition very quickly, you can place Google Ads that are guaranteed to draw the attention of interested parties to your product. AdWords is your engine for more clicks and the best tool for digital marketing in a specific region. It is called PPC (pay-per-click), where you have to pay only when you get a visitor.
SEO
Your website was created in a long process with a lot of passion and work. Just like any other business, you need to be innovative and dynamic. These innovations are necessary to meet the requirements for search engine optimization and Google optimization. You should therefore rely on continuous SEO strategies such as the mobile optimization of the website, its structure, and structure, meta keywords, or the sitemap. Online casinos can be a great example here. They promote their online platforms with exciting bonuses like no deposit bonus codes, but along with that, they use SEO services to bring their bonuses and the casino services to the top on search engines.
Social Media Ads
The social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and many more have become indispensable from an online marketing perspective. The sophisticated advertising system is gigantic, as billions of users are active daily. Online businesses should intensify their engagement on such social media platforms. This is where the advertisements come in, through which target group-specific advertising messages appear in the news feed of the users. With the ads, you can either generate clicks on your own website or link to your social media handle. With AI, you would attract only potential customers.
Social Media Presence
Being on social media is essential for a business to grow more in the modern competitive world. This builds trust among the customers. You can interact with the customers and solve their queries and answer their questions instantly. In addition, you need to focus on what content you wish to post on your social media pages. You need to make sure your posts seem appealing to the new as well as old consumers. This is where most of the mistakes arise. Make sure you always use pictures. A picture makes the post more powerful and eye-catching, increasing the likelihood that users will get stuck with a good picture. Besides, keep the caption short enough that the user does not have to click on ‘show more’ to read the entire caption unless it’s necessary.
Axxela accorded favourable issuer ratings of BBB+(NG) and A2(NG)
Axxela Limited (“Axxela”), has been accorded favourable national scale issuer ratings of BBB+(NG) and A2(NG) in the long term and short term by Global Credit Ratings (“GCR”). The ratings are valid until September 2021 and were ascribed due to Axxela’s strategic initiatives, continued diversification of revenue sources, and robust business continuity plans. Agusto & Co. also recently revalidated Axxela’s corporate credit rating as “Bbb+” with a stable outlook until June 30, 2021.
Commenting on the rating renewal, Bolaji Osunsanya, Axxela’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Given the global headwinds faced by many sectors due to the pandemic, the company’s rating profile reaffirms our healthy financial status, competitive position, and the application of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards across our sustainable business model. As an industry leader, Axxela will continue to spur wider industrialisation to develop communities and maximise shareholder value.”
According to the GCR report, “Axxela’s ratings reflect its leading position within the Nigerian natural gas distribution market, supported by long term distribution franchises in Lagos and Port Harcourt. Other key strengths which have underpinned the stability of earnings and cash flows include long term agreements with suppliers and customers, as well as a shipper license on the West African Gas Pipeline which enables Axxela supply gas to other West African countries. Axxela evidenced resilient performance in 3Q FY20, despite the COVID-19 disruptions, and reported strong revenue growth over the review period underpinned by a larger client base, rising volumes, and firmer selling prices.”
Axxela recently became the first Nigerian midstream company to successfully achieve a dual-listing of debt securities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the FMDQ markets. The listing of the N11.5bn Series 1 Bonds is part of a multi-year N50 billion Debt Issuance Programme issued through a special purpose vehicle – Axxela Funding 1 PLC.
“We appreciate the continued recognition of our enterprise by the financial community, and the positive credit ratings further enhance Axxela’s anticipated portfolio diversification initiatives. Confidence in our company’s future increases the certainty of access to capital markets, which are critical to our continued growth and midterm regional expansion strategy,” said Timothy Ononiwu, Axxela’s Chief Financial Officer.
About Axxela
Axxela is a Helios Investment Partners LLP portfolio company, and the first privately-owned designated natural gas shipper on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP). Axxela is also the pioneering private sector-led developer of natural gas distribution in Nigeria, delivering at peak 80 million standard cubic feet per day to over 180 industrial and commercial clients via a vast network of gas infrastructure. With over 330 km in gas pipeline infrastructure built, Axxela provides unique energy solutions primarily through its subsidiaries: Gaslink Nigeria Limited, Gas Network Services Limited, Central Horizon Gas Company Limited, and Transit Gas Nigeria Limited.
