COVID-19: South African regulator approves J&J’s vaccine implementation study

South Africa’s drugs regulator, South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has given a go-ahead to the implementation study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, thus making way for the first inoculation of the vaccines amongst the health workers.

According to Reuter news report, “SAHPRA has approved the implementation study.

“’The implementation study, similar to the final phase of a vaccine trial, will test the effects of the vaccine in the field after it is administered to around 350,000 to 500,000 health care workers”.

