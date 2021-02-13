Exclusives
How we will use the $10 million raised – Onyekachi Izukanne, CEO TradeDepot
CEO of TradeDepot Onyekachi Izukanne chats with Nairametrics on retail distribution sector, funding and more.
Onyekachi Izukanne is the Co-founder & CEO of TradeDepot. He is an entrepreneur with 17 years’ experience in technology and consulting. He has over 11 years in management consulting, specialising in consumer products, energy and financial services.
Prior to TradeDepot, Onyekachi co-founded C2G Consulting, a technology consulting practice that he bootstrapped to become the leading SAP Partner in West Africa by 2013.
TradeDepot is a distributor and retail aggregator that was launched in 2016 with a mission to consolidate Nigeria’s fragmented informal retail supply chain, by connecting the world’s top consumer goods manufacturers to retailers in Africa. TradeDepot’s technology was built to accommodate the varying needs of its customers. It currently has about 60,000 micro retailers in its network.
TradeDepot could have gone into other segments, why is the company passionate about solving issues in the retail distribution sector?
Our focus is distribution, which is a very feasible problem because to purchase whatever item we need, distribution is necessary in getting it from the maker to us. Whether it is a shirt, food, or digital item, there needs to be distribution.
Now especially, the biggest commercially used case you could make for distribution is the movement of consumables, personal care items and other essential supplies. Items that are fast-moving, due to the high velocity of their usage, require frequent replenishment. This creates the biggest challenge as far as distribution is concerned.
If you look at a typical distribution outlet, which is a retail store, the majority of what you will find them selling are fast-moving consumer goods. So, it wasn’t so much for us a choice of should we do FMCG or other things; we need to build reliable distribution, and if you are building a reliable distribution, the biggest thing that we’ll need to move through that pipe will be fast-moving consumer goods.
What is the key driver of the impressive growth in TradeDepot’s distribution network?
Our current network is currently nothing compared to the number of micro retailers in the company, and this is one of the key drivers for growth. It is important to understand that the market where we operate has over 1.5 million stores, and this shows that we are still very early in the business, and I think there is some relevance if you are a distribution platform, with more footprint in this segment.
If you are a manufacturer and there are 1.5 million retail outlets across the country that consumers in Nigeria patronize, and you are looking for which distribution platform to work with, the more of that 1.5 million outlets base you can get from a distribution platform, the more relevant that platform is to you, and that is what’s guiding us.
We realize that to be essential to manufacturers, there needs to be an aggressive focus on expanding our footprint. Another thing is that the business makes more sense from an economic standpoint, as profitability gets better if you can increase the density of your supply base.
Despite the potentials for growth, what can you say have been major challenges of the company in reaching retailers, with the retail sector highly fragmented and 98% of players in the industry operating in the informal sector?
We show up where the people are. There are more convenient and cost-effective ways of trying to reach customers—through digital channels and so on—but to the extent that the target customer is not available on those channels, effectiveness will be quite low.
So many times, we had to get out with actual field operatives, going store to store, to interact with them and have them understand the value proposition.
Another thing is that the value proposition has to be simple and also make sense. These people are informal, yet they are a bunch of very resilient entrepreneurs who have built their businesses with almost zero help from anybody, and they are not looking for a “savior.” If you show up, you really must have a value proposition that makes immediate sense, for them to even contemplate changing what they have been doing that has worked on some level for them, to explore this new direction.
I would say reaching where they are and having a simple value proposition that makes sense has been key things that worked. There is a lot of work that must be done in figuring out better ways of doing what we are doing faster, and that’s the work we would continue to do.
The obstacles to our business remain those things you would expect, like resistance to change, inadequate infrastructure, etc., which we constantly figure out how to navigate.
You obtained financing of $10 million in July 2020. What will the company invest it in?
Technology is the primary thing that we are investing in to drive better economics. The distribution industry has been around for a while. However, we are betting on the opportunities for technology and innovation to change the way distribution happens.
We are investing significantly in leveraging technology to drive optimization, using data and tech which tell us where to focus. They also guide us on which store we need to onboard. They play an important role in determining how we deploy logistics assets like vans and other vehicles, and how to get the best utilization for those assets because these are the things that have the most direct impact on your variable cost.
The other thing is optimizing your margin and having the right consumer insight, in using an effective mix of cost and margin optimization strategy to plan for supply and demand; this plays a very important role in helping you optimize your inventory holding cost.
It also helps optimize promotions that you are passing on to your retailers. We believe that we win when we are able to use data and technology to really help us optimize these key costs of doing what it is that we do.
We are also actively investing in expanding our footprint and kicking off operations in more states across the country. We have also invested significantly in the lending programme which we kicked off last year, and are still running a pilot for. These are the key things that will identify our value proposition, attract more retailers, and make this whole thing work better for the retail store owners.
How many states has the company been able to cover, and what will the company be doing to reach out to more states?
There are key markets across the country that we are either exploring or getting active in. Our goal is to ultimately have coverage across the major commercial centres in the country, both in the North East and in the West; this is our strategy. This year, we expect to cover at least 10 states and keep expanding into more of the commercial centres in the country.
I noticed the company uses a full suite approach in its distribution strategy, as it looks at the products which the retailers want, down to inventory control, warehousing, distribution and financing to the retailers, with key costs coming from this approach, compared to a fragmented approach which leverages on other distributor aggregators in the industry, what is the rationale for this?
There are scenarios in which it makes sense to work with other distributors, so we partner with them sometimes when we find out that our offerings are complementary. For instance, we have a stellar programme in which tier 1 distributors of FMCG work with us to provide inventory that will then help drive our distribution, and we also have a platform that allows distributors drive payment and collections at the retail stores.
The key is always about finding the levels to which the services are complementary.
There are also certain sides of the value chain that we are keying into and gaining control over, just to the extent that it is important to do so to guarantee service level. When we engage a store, there are certain promises that we make; we identify what they need, promise them what they will get and the timeframe when they will get it. In line with the promises that we make, the focus will always be to ensure as much control of the process as is required to enable us ensure that these promises are fulfilled.
What has been the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across segments?
The biggest impact was in the relative performance of the categories, and this was as a result of the change in consumer behavior, as food items became bigger contributors to the basket versus other categories.
Overall, we identified that, across the retail sector, the pandemic led to an increase in store owners exploring alternative channels of reaching, acquiring and servicing customers, especially online and social media. For TradeDepot, services increased by 500%, with a 300% increase in transaction value and volume on the back of the pandemic.
Consumer buying patterns shifted slightly towards more food items, with growth in purchase of food and essentials as opposed to other categories. Our data revealed that there was a 10% increase in the overall contribution of food items to the distribution volumes, compared with 2019.
In the beer and drinks category, the lockdown affected the ability of manufacturers and distributors to sell to bars, restaurants and clubs, which usually account for about 60% of the bulk of their sales; however, many shifted their attention to Mom-and-Pop stores, and retail outlets to cushion the impact.
We also found suppliers of electrical appliances doing more volumes than they did previously. Suppliers in the home building-related sector like the manufacturers and so on had a decent year compared to previous years. We observed that some restaurants that embraced home delivery earlier tended to have a decent year as well.
What is the impact of this dramatic shift on TradeDepot and its services as a player in the retail industry?
On the demand for TradeDepot services, there was a positive impact. In the heat of the lockdown for instance, when you couldn’t go to the market or get on the road because there was no movement, probably you had the option of reaching out to TradeDepot through our ShopTopUp platform where you could get what you needed.
Based on this, we saw relatively higher demand than normal. We were able to drive more volume than we typically did. However, we weren’t able to drive enough volume to meet demand, as some of the health situations occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic affected our supply chain.
What is the company doing in terms of creating value for your customers and retailers in your network?
I won’t be able to answer in as much details as I would have wanted to because there are a couple of things that we are yet to formally announce; however, on the high level, our commitment is to figure out ways to help these SME retailers.
It starts with the more commercial thing we can do to help them provide access to inventories as well as provide access to credit. It goes to supporting services that we realize are useful to them which include providing them training and access to knowledge around the things that they do. We have this town hall event which happens twice a month, where we gather virtually or physically with social distancing rules and guidelines observed with the retail store owners, talk through their challenges, hold trainings and help them understand how we can help them run their businesses better.
We have seen that these sessions also help them to become more financially smart about how they manage their cash flows. However, we are looking beyond this because we have seen other ways that we can help not just them, but their dependents, and other things that we are working on which in due time we would be announcing.
What are your thoughts on the things that are expected to change in 2021?
I think the consideration is what behavior we will revert to when Covid-19 doesn’t look as much of a threat as it currently does; we are probably not talking about 2021, because there is nothing to suggest that 2021 will be remarkably different from 2020 in that respect.
We expect, at least for the first half of the year, a lot of similarities with what last year looked like—just from a general pandemic consciousness and behavior. In terms of habits of consumers, we envisage a situation of “caution fatigue” in which people are less inclined to take the precautions that they took last year.
We should know that there are habits which we have adopted because they have made us more effective. I will use a general example: people do more virtual meetings today than they did this time last year; it has become way more normal for estates to have their meetings on zoom, and for people to work from home versus going to the office and getting into traffic, we have figured out how to make that work.
If we didn’t have to stay at home, probably we would be going out more, but that doesn’t mean we are throwing away benefits. On their own, there are benefits we have gained by not having to be in traffic four hours every day or just leaving the house and budgeting an hour before and after every meeting. These benefits won’t disappear when the pandemic ends.
How fintech companies are wrestling with commercial banks in Nigeria
Since the rise fintechs, commercial banks are forced to do better in terms of providing better services and good customer responses.
It is well known that fintech companies are using technology to provide easier ways for customers and clients to manage their finances. However, while some might say they are doing this better than commercial banks, there is nothing to suggest that the commercial banks are losing out, as commercial banks remain widely used in Nigeria.
Nevertheless, while banks have the customer base and staff numbers to tackle the disruptive potentials of fintech startups, their responses have been quite passive.
Fintech companies like Paystack, PiggyVest, Kuda Bank and others are innovating past traditional institutions by making digital financial services like lending, savings, or investing readily available to people. They have been able to recognize the pain points for users, which have not been addressed by commercial banks.
Other fintech startups have fueled the growth of alternative lenders which offer both higher yields to investors and faster, cheaper, more convenient loans for borrowers compared to traditional banks. Startups like Carbon and Branch offer lower loan rates than commercial banks and this is mostly because fintech companies are not subject to the operational costs involved in running a traditional bank with multiple branches.
In an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Femi Oshinlaja, the COO of Cassava Fintech, a pan-African Fintech Group that enables digital financial services for Africa’s mobile consumers, explained why digital solutions are fast spreading across the African continent by stating;
“With the growth in smartphone penetration and greater pervasiveness of the internet, we see the convergence of the online channels with more consumers opting to use digital channels to send money home as they see the convenience of doing so from the comfort of their homes and not having to queue to make the transaction in addition to the affordability of the online option.”
Fintechs have tremendous advantages over banks. They are mostly tailored to meet the needs of the younger demographic, and they have had a lot of media buzz that has for the most part trended positively in their favour. Their main strength revolves around the innovations that are closely associated with their brands.
But, it’s highly unlikely that Fintech startups will replace commercial banks any time soon, for a number of reasons. Femi Oshinlaja also added that he felt the traditional brick and mortar channels of sending money still remain as the dominant or preferred way of remitting money home. This is undergirded by the confidence, trust and limited risk the customers associate with walk-in outlets to send money. Customer behaviour and habits take time to change and educating them on the value of the online channels is key.
Trust: First, consumers still trust banks over startup companies to responsibly hold their money.
Robust service offerings: A significant percentage of consumers — especially among the older generation — are not necessarily excited about using different service providers to manage deposits, borrow, invest, and plan their retirement. Unlike fintech, which only focuses on providing services around specific financial offerings, banks are one-stop shops for all financial needs. It can be quite stressful to get a loan from one platform, then download another app for investment, etc.
In-person relationship: Commercial banks tend to have strong existing relationships with their users because they leverage on the in-person touchpoints at their branches to solidify relationships with their users — even as they build out their digital strategies. This is unlike fintechs that limit their interactions with users to digital channels.
While all these are true, banks need to leverage on their strengths and register their digital presence. Very few commercial banks are interested in improving consumers’ digital experience. You can see that in the quality of their mobile apps and the process it takes to set them up. This is unlike the fintech companies that offer good user experiences in their mobile apps.
Banks need to utilise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions offered by finTech start-ups so that they can easily integrate and streamline operational capabilities and move toward digital/mobile delivery.
Most commercial banks like GTBank, Sterling Bank, and Wema are tapping into resources to better position themselves in this new digital era by investing in emerging technologies — such as mobility, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics — to develop a deeper and broader understanding of what each client really wants from solutions that address the different segments of their financial lives.
The rise of fintech has opened up a world of possibilities. Commercial banks are now driven to do better in terms of providing better services, good customer response to their users.
What to expect
- In the coming years, it is predicted we will see a proliferation in financial technology products, and digital services companies in Africa as smartphone and internet penetration increases.
- According to data from Disrupt Africa, fintech attracted the most funding by tech startups in Africa with 24% in 2020, and funded tech startups grew by 27.7% in 2020.
- With this, it is very likely the competition between fintechs and traditional banks in Nigeria will continue for the $9 billion value pool.
- As this anonymous writer puts it, ‘banks want to be fintech companies, while fintech companies want to be banks’. Therefore, we might see increased collaboration in the near future similar to what we saw in 2017 when Nigerian bank, Wema launched Alat by Wema.
BIG READ: ASUU, funding & social mobility: What needs to be done
With just a budgetary allocation of 5.6%, Nigeria is heavily under-investing in education.
After months of negotiation with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), who had embarked on a 9-month strike, the Nigerian Government recently reached an agreement with the union, hence ending the strike.
ASUU embarked on the strike action in March 2020, following its disagreement with the Federal Government over the funding of the universities and implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), which according to the union, negates the autonomy policy for the universities.
President of ASUU, Prof Ogunyemi, blamed these for the alleged irregularities in the payment of salaries and allowances of lecturers, with some lecturers receiving very poor remuneration in some cases.
According to him, the government gave the lecturers a one-line salary scale which means taxes are being deducted from allowances, unlike what is practiced in the civil service. He disclosed that lecturers were losing as high as 50% – 70% of their salaries, due to the implementation of the IPPIS.
During the negotiations, the FG processed for payment, the sum of N70 billion, comprising N40 billion for Earned Academic Allowances/Earned Allowances and N30 billion for revitalization of the universities.
FG has also acceded to a hybrid payment platform, which is not 100%, IPPIS for the payment of salaries and Earned Academic Allowances/Earned Allowances, pending the result and conclusion of the integrity and usability test on the University Transparency and Accountability Solutions (UTAS) by the National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA).
Education funding
The constant ASUU struggle is linked to one obvious elephant in the room—funding for Tertiary Education in Nigeria. In a Guardian report, the ASUU, Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Chapter, Ekpoma, said the necessity of the strike was borne out of a need for improved funding of universities in Nigeria.
“Nigerians should bear with us. ASUU is fighting their battle. Our union is struggling to ensure that the children of the poor, who cannot afford the prohibitive cost paid in private universities or do not have opportunities to study outside Nigeria, get quality education, which is not priced beyond their reach. This will only happen when government adequately funds public universities and addresses the rot and decay in them,” they said.
Budget funding
For 2021, the FG budgeted N545.10 billion for Ministry of Education as recurrent expenditure, and N484.49 billion for Statutory Transfers. The Universal Basic Education Commission is to receive N70.05 billion, while total capital projects for Education is N127 billion. Altogether, the Nigerian Government will spend 5.6% on education for the year 2021.
Consequently, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) condemned the FG’s 2021 budgetary provision to education, stating, “It was the worst in the last 10 years. The government only apportioned 5.6 % to the sector out of a total of N13.6 trillion budgetary provisions.
“When you remove the percentage for basic education, what then becomes of the tertiary cadre? The percentage was ridiculous, low and disappointing. This is one of the challenges we are facing in the education sector,” President of the association, Comrade Sunday Asefon, said.
UNESCO’s ‘Education for All, EFA, 2000-2015: achievement and challenges’ and ‘World Education Forum 2015 final report highlighted that “15 per cent to 20 per cent is the international benchmark” to fund education.
This means that with just a budgetary allocation of 5.6%, Nigeria is heavily under-investing in education.
So what needs to be done?
The number of Nigerians that are poor is estimated to be 82.9 million; this was revealed in the latest Poverty and Inequality report released by the National Bureau of Statistics, covering the year 2019. 40.1% of Nigerians are classified as poor by national standards.
According to NBS, on average, 4 out of 10 individuals in Nigeria have real per capita expenditures below N137,430 per year, which translates to N376.5 per day.
With a poor population, education has been used as a tool to lift millions out of poverty through social mobility offered for the poor alongside pro-market reforms. This means that Nigeria cannot afford to joke with its tertiary university funding.
The case for social mobility
Equality Trust UK revealed that a strong relationship exists between high levels of income inequality and low levels of social mobility.
“Education is often seen as a strong driver of social mobility. Social mobility may be reduced in more unequal countries because educational scores are on average lower in less equal countries and education improves incomes more for those at the bottom of the income spectrum than for those further up.
“The link between educational achievement and high aspiration is a key explanation for the association between low educational achievement and inequality. A further explanation suggests that the low levels of trust in unequal societies lead to poor quality social and family relationships which in turn damages learning,” they said.
The report illustrates that for Buhari’s administration to fulfill its promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, investing in education needs to be way above the 5.6% benchmark set in the 2021 budget.
Is Nigeria investing enough in education to warrant reduced tertiary investment?
Award-winning journalist and Business Day columnist, David Hundeyin, says Nigeria’s investment in education does not match its ambitions in fighting poverty for a developing nation.
“Nigeria is investing roughly a fifth of the recommended amount it should be investing annually in education. Per UN recommendations, a developing country should set aside roughly 26 percent of its annual budget for education.
“Nigeria’s 2021 budget sets aside 5.6 percent – the lowest budget share for education in a decade. So not only does Nigeria ordinarily have no business reducing investment in any kind of education based on its purported ambitions, it is not even investing up to a quarter of how much it should be spending on education,” he said.
Professor Yomi Fawehinmi states that Nigeria needs a roadmap to sustainable government funding.
“Nigeria has an ideological challenge with funding tertiary education. Who should fund it, how and at what rate?,” he says.
“In most countries, tertiary education is a balance of funding… User fees like tuition, endowments including alumni support, research funding and others. Our issue is that we focus only on government subsection and subsidies that will be affected by government finances and priorities.
“We need to get to a balanced funding model to make it sustainable.”
Why tertiary education funding is a headache for the FG
Hundeyin further states that massive government spending has made debt a priority over sectors like education which it needs to focus on.
“The FG has tied itself up in an impossible budget situation by consistently and constantly expanding the size and cost of government over decades, leading to a situation where debt is now needed just to keep the bloated federal and state civil services running, and the federal budget specifically is now almost entirely swallowed up by debt servicing and wage expenses, leaving little to nothing for capital investment which typically comes in form of infrastructure and R&D spending,” he said.
“The obvious (if not exactly simple) solution is to aggressively embark on a rationalisation drive to significantly trim the cost of government. The politically unpopular but pragmatic decision must be made to stop running government in Nigeria as a job creation scheme and make it lean and productive as it was originally intended to be. The cost savings should then be invested in infrastructure and R&D, where tertiary education falls under.”
What examples can Nigeria learn from emerging nations on tertiary funding?
According to Hundeyin, “The closest and most relevant example would have to be that of Ghana, which runs a similar kind of economy to Nigeria and has a similar sized government budget on a per capita basis. According to the 2015 paper “Towards Innovative Models for Funding Higher Education in Africa” published by the Association of African Universities, Ghana’s primary sources of funding for tertiary education are direct budgetary allocations and grants from the Ghanaian government, the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), internally generated revenue from the institutions and contributions from the private sector.
“The GETfund is supported with 2.5% of all VAT revenues collected in Ghana. With the N1.1 trn of VAT revenue collected in Nigeria last year, this would amount to N27.5bn if applied accordingly in Nigeria. Ghanaian universities also enjoy a significant annual income stream from thousands of foreign students, principally from Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire. These students pay fees in excess of $5,000 per annum, which boosts revenues and further enables education to be provided at highly subsidised rate to local students.”
What are the effects of reduced tertiary funding in Nigeria relating to culture (social mobility) and R&D
Hundeyin says reducing tertiary education funding is a roadblock for social mobility as it would be just a utility for the rich and upper-middle class.
“As has been covered extensively elsewhere, relatively competent tertiary education over the past 60 years has been the single greatest mover of Nigerians from poverty into the middle and upper classes. In terms of providing access to opportunity, enabling social mobility and reducing inequality and inequity, nothing comes close to the impact that subsidised higher education has had on Nigerians – flawed as it is.
“Removing this by leaving tertiary education entirely to market forces might seem pragmatic in the short term by taking what appears to be an expensive recurrent item off the government’s list of budget liabilities, but this short termist view does not account for the fact that Nigeria’s primary competitive advantage is (and has always been) having large amounts of relatively competent labour available cheaply, both locally and internationally. Allowing higher education to become the exclusive preserve of the wealthy and upper middle class demographic entirely destroys this competitive advantage and effectively turns Nigeria into Ethiopia – a densely populated zombie economy without the human capital to power growth.
“It is a terrible idea that completely falls apart within a few minutes of examination,” he adds.
Professor Fawehinmi urges that Nigeria should sell some of its educational institutions and leave those that it can fund, in a bid to find extra sources to fund education.
“Maybe start with what we can afford. Can we afford this number of universities? We should sell some off and retain the few we can fund” he says. “Then introduce user fees including school fees. Also enhance their capacity to attract funds from different sources.”
Bottom-line
For a country where statistically over 40% of its population lives below poverty and has a median age of 17.9, investing in education is non-negotiable for the Buhari-led administration’s battle to uplift 100 million out of poverty. Nigeria is neglecting its young population by investing below UNESCO standards for education which leaves little room for social mobility for the poor. The FG also needs to trim its expenses as a first step towards ensuring more funds for the education sector.
