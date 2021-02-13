Friends celebrate with Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, new MD/CEO Fidelity Bank PLC

The friends of the new MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank Nigeria, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe have celebrated her appointment as head of the foremost bank.

The group who identified themselves as “Friends of Mrs Nnneka Onyeali-Ikpe” described Onyeali-Ikpe as “a woman of excellence, a woman of Integrity. A woman of influence with over 30 years’ experience in the banking industry”

“We remain confident that you will take Fidelity Bank to even Greater Heights We are proud of you and wish you success in your new role,” the group added.

About Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe

Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe assumed office as Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank on January 1, 2021.

Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe has been an integral part of the transformation team at Fidelity Bank in the last six years. She was formerly Executive Director, Lagos and SouthWest, overseeing the bank’s business in the six states that make up the South West region of the bank. She led the transformation of the Directorate to profitability and sustained its impressive year-on-year growth, across key performance metrics, including contributing over 28% of the Bank’s PBT, Deposits and Loans.

She is a consummate professional with over 30 years’ experience across various banks including Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Citizens International Bank Limited, where she held several management positions in Legal, Treasury, Investment Banking, Retail/Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking. She has been involved in the structuring of transactions in various sectors including oil & gas, manufacturing, aviation, real estate and exports.

As an Executive Director at Enterprise Bank Plc, she received formal commendation from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) as a member of the management team that successfully turned around Enterprise Bank Plc.

Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe holds Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Master of Laws (LLM) degrees from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Kings College, London, respectively. She has attended executive training programs at Harvard Business School, The Wharton School University of Pennsylvania, INSEAD School of Business, Chicago Booth School of Business, London Business School and IMD amongst others.

She is also an Honorary Senior Member (HCIB) of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).