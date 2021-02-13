Paid Content
Friends celebrate with Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, new MD/CEO Fidelity Bank PLC
Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe assumed office as Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank on January 1, 2021.
The friends of the new MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank Nigeria, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe have celebrated her appointment as head of the foremost bank.
The group who identified themselves as “Friends of Mrs Nnneka Onyeali-Ikpe” described Onyeali-Ikpe as “a woman of excellence, a woman of Integrity. A woman of influence with over 30 years’ experience in the banking industry”
“We remain confident that you will take Fidelity Bank to even Greater Heights We are proud of you and wish you success in your new role,” the group added.
About Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe
Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe has been an integral part of the transformation team at Fidelity Bank in the last six years. She was formerly Executive Director, Lagos and SouthWest, overseeing the bank’s business in the six states that make up the South West region of the bank. She led the transformation of the Directorate to profitability and sustained its impressive year-on-year growth, across key performance metrics, including contributing over 28% of the Bank’s PBT, Deposits and Loans.
She is a consummate professional with over 30 years’ experience across various banks including Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Citizens International Bank Limited, where she held several management positions in Legal, Treasury, Investment Banking, Retail/Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking. She has been involved in the structuring of transactions in various sectors including oil & gas, manufacturing, aviation, real estate and exports.
As an Executive Director at Enterprise Bank Plc, she received formal commendation from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) as a member of the management team that successfully turned around Enterprise Bank Plc.
Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe holds Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Master of Laws (LLM) degrees from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Kings College, London, respectively. She has attended executive training programs at Harvard Business School, The Wharton School University of Pennsylvania, INSEAD School of Business, Chicago Booth School of Business, London Business School and IMD amongst others.
She is also an Honorary Senior Member (HCIB) of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).
Egoras partners with Paid Network to provide low-interest Micro-credit for Nigerians
The new partnership with PAID Network represents a valuable opportunity for Egoras to improve the quality of the microfinance service sector.
Egoras is proud to announce its partnership with PAID Network, an ecosystem DApp that leverages blockchain technology to deliver DeFi powered SMART agreements to make business exponentially more efficient.
Egoras will utilize PAID’s SMART agreements to increase transparency surrounding its business agreement process by bringing its off-chain loan agreements on-chain. Egoras will also use PAID’s unique reputation scoring system to rank its users, as well as PAID’s insurance mechanism to protect the value of transactions and the loans Egoras provides.
PAID is building the world’s first borderless SMART agreement DApp for all business needs by offering standardized business agreements to make businesses exponentially more efficient. The DApp will be complete with escrow and insurance features, dispute arbitration and reputation scoring.
The new partnership with PAID Network represents a valuable opportunity for Egoras to improve the quality of the microfinance service sector, making startup microfinancing more accessible to unserved and underserved communities worldwide and to benefit PAID Network to provide services including SMART agreements, reputation scoring and insurance.
Kyle Chasse, CEO of PAID Network, had the following to say:
“Partnering with Egoras warms my heart, because it is exactly the use case PAID was designed to empower. As an entrepreneur myself, I know how valuable it is to have access to funding to startup your business, and this is exactly what Egoras brings to the marketplace. So it is with great honor I welcome them to the PAID family, and I can’t wait to see how our SMART Agreements enables Egoras to scale to new heights.”
CEO of Egoras had the following to say:
“We were excited when we came across PAID Network because it is just exactly what we were looking for. PAID SMART agreements will help Egoras bring off-chain agreements to on-chain, and this will increase transparency in our lending process. We also hope to explore PAID’s reputation-scoring system for over 500 borrowers on Egoras platform in order to add more credibility to applicants of our micro-loans and help our ecosystem to scale globally. Finally, we wish to move from the use of centralised Insurance companies to decentralised PAID Network’s insurance mechanism to insure loans and transactions.”
About PAID Network
PAID Network seeks to redefine the current business contract, litigation, and settlement process by providing a simple, attorney-free, and cost-friendly DApp for users and businesses to ensure they #GetPAID. Leveraging Plasm to operate on both Ethereum and Polkadot ecosystems, SMART agreements built through smart contracts execute Defi transactions and business agreements seamlessly, making business exponentially more efficient.
For any questions, please feel free to reach out to us on:
Website: https://egoras.org
Twitter: https://twitter.com/egorasmarket
Telegram: https://t.me/egorasmarket
Roqqu launches its seamless P2P System amidst uproar in cryptocurrency
ROQQU launches a decentralized means of trading that ultimately allows users access to their coins without a breach of the CBN directives.
In a statement released last week, The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had the Nigerian fintech startup space shaken to its foundations as it set out to clamp down on the use of cryptocurrency in the country, following a circular released on January 12th, 2017.
CBN, the regulator of financial activities in the country in a circular released on the 5th of February 2021, ordered banks to close accounts associated with cryptocurrencies and stop similar future transactions.
Despite the shocking and seemingly sudden news; The compliance of DMBs, NBFIs and OFIs were immediate as banks notified their customers that they had severed ties with crypto startups. Crypto startups sent notifications to their customers that they would no longer receive deposits or allow withdrawals in naira.
Crypto startups could not reach a compromise with the regulator and hence, the only way out of the dilemma was to find a way of working the system -innovate their way out of the sticky situation.
The weekend following the release of the circular was a hectic one for the entire Alpha Team at Roqqu as they worked around the clock to calm and reassure their users of the safety of their funds while simultaneously building a sustainable solution for the withdrawal and deposits of funds all the while adhering to the laws put in place by the CBN.
ROQQU, one of the biggest players on the crypto radar in Nigeria with over 500k+ users in no time had its Alpha team launch a decentralized means of trading that ultimately allows users access to their coins without a breach of the CBN directives.
The Alpha Team at Roqqu setup Peer-2-Peer (P2P); a decentralized network that allows you to fund your wallet and make withdrawals without a mediator; a regulatory body such as a bank. The use of the P2P networks comes with a fair size of advantages as it eliminates several problems faced with the use of centralized systems. A few advantages of the P2P network are;
More channels of withdrawals and deposits
P2P exchanges offer a wide range of payment methods, unlike centralized exchanges that usually only accept bank deposits and wire transfers that can be quite cumbersome.
Also, in line with the CBN directive, many banks will not accept withdrawals from or make deposits to, centralized exchanges. With P2P trading, you are transferring to and from bank accounts that the banks do not associate with cryptocurrency.
Increases Blockchain Knowledge
The use of P2P channels improves the interaction between crypto traders and hence causes an increase in the conversations circling the crypto world. These conversations leave cyberspace and penetrate the grassroots as users begin to feel more involved in blockchain technology leading to growth in the crypto market.
Faster Trades
Many of us have had the “pleasure” of depositing a cheque only to wait days for it to clear or had a bank transfer even domestically take more than a day. International transfers are often far worse depending on a multitude of factors that are relatively unpredictable at the best of times.
When using a centralized exchange there are lengthy verification waiting periods which you do not experience on a P2P as KYC is not mandatory. Customer service is often better on P2P platforms as they are focused on each individual’s experience and are invested in the assurance that they will provide a pleasant customer experience for all users.
Other than these advantages P2P offers to crypto traders, it also offers the advantage of creating Job opportunities. The process would require a decentralization of roles in various aspects of the crypto space, one of which is the P2P merchants system. The P2P merchant system is open for anyone to sign up and participate. Our intention is to open up the system to other countries in Africa.
P2P demands that crypto startups looking to adopt this network require more hands on deck to build a more sustainable and reliable P2P network.
Download the Roqqu app today on your Apple store or Play Store to enjoy this decentralized, fast and efficient system of trading.
