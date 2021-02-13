20 African nations queue up for COVID-19 vaccines from AU

The African Union (AU) has confirmed that it has received forms from 20 nations outlining their intentions to buy about 200 million shots of the COVID-19 vaccines, as financial arrangements are still being finalized with the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank).

The disclosure was made by Dr.John Nkengasong, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control (Africa CDC), during an online briefing, according to the news report by Bloomberg.

Dr. Nkengasong asked, “African countries to proceed with dispensing the AstraZeneca shot if they have not reported widespread circulation of the new variant known as 501Y.V2.

“Those countries that had detected the strain — South Africa, Botswana, Comoros, Zambia, Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique — should accelerate their preparedness to introduce all vaccines that have received emergency-use authorization.

“Africa CDC will support all countries on the continent to expand their genome sequencing surveillance capabilities so that “we better understand the lay of the land with respect to the new variants.”

What you should know