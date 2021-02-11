Coronavirus
WHO recommends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for all adults
A WHO panel has endorsed AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for use globally by all adults over 18.
A World Health Organization (WHO) panel has recommended AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine for use globally by all adults over 18, including the elderly, paving the way to speed up inoculations in developing countries.
In what appears as a boost for the vaccine after a series of setbacks, it could also be used in places such as South Africa where the spread of new variants had raised some concerns over its efficacy.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the Chairman of WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, Alejandro Cravioto, said the recommendation might encourage more countries to use the vaccine broadly after some European Union members advised against giving it to the elderly because of insufficient trial data.
He pointed out that the effect of the vaccine on older people was expected to be the same as for younger recipients.
This pronouncement is seen as good news for developing countries, many of which are waiting to administer their first shots as wealthier countries have already inoculated millions of residents.
The WHO also recommended extending the time between the first and second dose to improve efficacy, emphasizing a strategy already being employed in the UK. The panel said that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is more effective when the second dose is administered later and therefore recommended 8 to 12 weeks between the doses.
The U.K. has adopted a similar dosing interval, which is wider than the recommended gap for some other two-shot vaccines.
What the Chairman of WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization is saying
During his briefing, Cravioto said, “We made the recommendation that even if there is a reduction in the possibility of this vaccine having a full impact in its protection capacity, there’s no reason not to recommend its use, even in countries that have the circulation of variants.”
Some sources familiar with the case said the WHO is likely to follow the recommendation by issuing an emergency use authorization for the vaccine as early as next Monday.
What you should know
- AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed by AstraZeneca Plc in collaboration with the University of Oxford, has pledged significant supplies to Covax, a facility that aims to distribute vaccines equitably around the world.
- Covax had said last month that it was on track to deliver at least 2 billion doses, about two-thirds of which will go to lower-income economies and to vaccinate at least a fifth of each participating country’s population by the end of the year.
- It can be recalled that South Africa, where one of the new variants was first discovered, some days ago suspended a rollout of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, after a trial showed it had limited efficacy against mild infections with the strain.
- The WHO and UNICEF had said that a total of about 130 countries, representing almost 2.5 billion people, had not yet administered a single dose of any Covid-19 vaccine.
UK says Nigeria will receive 16 million free doses of Covid-19 vaccine
The UK Government has revealed that the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) had announced that Nigeria would be one of the first countries to receive 16 million free doses of Covid-19 vaccines through the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility.
This follows the sharing of the first forecasts of countries that would receive Covid-19 vaccines through COVAX’s Advance Market Commitment (AMC).
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the British High Commission Office on Tuesday, stating that the free doses would be received in the first half of this year.
What the British High Commission Office is saying
It stated that COVAX had allocated over 330 million doses for low and lower-middle-income countries, including Nigeria.
The British High Commission, in its statement, said, “As one of the 92 ODA-eligible countries participating in the COVAX AMC initiative, Nigeria will benefit from this arrangement and access free vaccines to cover at least 20 per cent of its population, and the UK is playing a supportive role in ensuring an effective and equitable introduction of COVID-19 vaccines.”
It said that the UK was playing a leadership role in tackling Covid-19 internationally, and so far had pledged up to 1.3 billion pounds from UK aid to end the coronavirus pandemic as quickly as possible.
It noted that the aid would be used in championing access to vaccines for all countries, particularly the world’s poorest.
The High Commission said that the UK is supporting an effective roll-out of the vaccines in Nigeria through engagement and technical assistance to the Ministry of Health and other relevant stakeholders.
It said, “COVAX is a global initiative to support the development, manufacture, and fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for up to one billion people by the end of 2021. COVAX is an international alliance co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organization, with participation from over 180 countries.
“The UK is one of the largest donors to the COVAX facility and has committed 548 million pounds to the AMC, a scheme that leverages the scale assured by the participation of higher-income economies so that the lower-income countries are able to participate and access COVID-19 vaccines.”
What the British High Commissioner in Nigeria is saying
The British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, said: “This news on the COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine rollout brings us one step closer to delivering vaccines to millions of Nigerians. I am pleased that Nigeria will get millions of these free doses by the end of 2021.
“The UK is playing a global role in promoting an effective roll-out, including as one of the largest COVAX donors and through our engagement with the Nigerian-led response.’’
What you should know
- The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had earlier announced that the first batch of 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, which is from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme, is expected to be available from February.
- This is coming after the African Union (AU)’s African Vaccines had allocated 42 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Nigeria.
Coronavirus
Facebook comes hard on anti-vaccine accounts
Facebook has decided to crack down on accounts spreading anti-vaccine messages.
Facebook is determined to come hard on any account with contents that spread misinformation about COVID-19.
Such misinformation includes claims that the pandemic is man-made or manufactured; that it is safer to get the disease than to get the vaccine, or that the shots are toxic, dangerous, or cause autism or other harm.
According to a news report by Aljazeera, “Facebook announced it will also give $120m in free advertising to health departments and nongovernmental organisations that share accurate information about COVID-19 testing and vaccination.”
Facebook Inc. also reiterated its commitment to join in the fight against spreading misleading and misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines amidst spikes of infection by its subscribers on all its social networks including removing such major groups, accounts and Instagram pages for repeatedly spreading misinformation.
What you should know
- Facebook-owned Instagram will also make it harder to find accounts that discourage vaccination, and remove them if they continuously violate the rules.
- The company this week will also include in its Covid-19 information centre details from local health departments about when and where people can get vaccinated.
- According to the report, “Claims about Covid-19 or vaccines that do not violate these policies will still be eligible for review by our third-party fact-checkers, and if they are rated false, they will be labelled and demoted”
- The company is acting on advice from the World Health Organization and other groups to expand its list of false claims that are harmful
- The changes on the sites, which start this week, will roll out globally in more than 50 languages, but may take a while to be effective
- The Menlo Park, California-based company will be giving out the sum of $120 million in free advertising to health departments and non-governmental organizations that plan to spread accurate information about Covid-19 testing and vaccination.
Why this matters
- It is becoming a serious concern at the rate at which misinformation about the pandemic and the related vaccines are spreading like wildfire on social media.
- No doubt, the apathy expressed is putting several lives at risk, prompting some with symptoms to resort to self-help/unproven remedies in the hope of ‘curing’ themselves.
- There seems to be barely an area left untouched by disinformation in relation to the COVID-19 crisis, ranging from the origin of the coronavirus, through to unproven prevention and ‘cures’, and encompassing responses by governments, companies, celebrities and others.
- In a time of high fears, uncertainties and unknowns, there is fertile ground for fabrications to flourish and grow. The big risk is that any single falsehood that gains traction can negate the significance of a body of true facts.
- When disinformation is repeated and amplified, including by influential people, the grave danger is that information which is based on truth, ends up having only marginal impact.
