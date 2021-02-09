Cryptocurrency
Investors betting against Bitcoin rally, lose $361 million in Binance, OKex and BitMEX
Investors and crypto traders betting Bitcoin will drop, lost over $361 million in Binance, OKex, and BitMEX.
The largest single liquidation order happened on Bitmex-BTC valued at $10 million.
What this means: The mass liquidation of such crypto holdings, according to data retrieved from Glassnode showed that such occurred before the flagship crypto gained more than $7,000 for the day as the world’s most valuable car company, Tesla disclosed that it bought about $1.5 billion of the crypto asset in January and expected to start accepting it as a form of payment in the future.
Crypto pundits interviewed by Nairametrics are saying that a market correction might come after the present bullish move. However, the bullish trend currently in play seems to be gathering momentum, largely due to the high presence of institutional investors like Tesla, Microstrategy
That being said, it’s important to note that crypto trading exhibits a significant amount of risk
Some weeks back, the United Kingdom’s leading financial regulator, Financial Conduct Authority, recently issued a piece of stern advice on crypto investments.
The statement highlighted the risks associated with investing in Bitcoin and other leading crypto assets and warned the public there were high chances all their funds could be lost;
“The FCA is aware that some firms are offering investments in crypto assets or lending or investments linked to crypto assets, that promise high returns. Investing in crypto assets, or investments and lending linked to them generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money. If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money,” it stated.
Unknown entity moves 179 million XRP worth $80 million
178,893,734 XRP ($80,274,398 ) transferred from Unknown wallet to Unknown wallet
Large entities seem to be upping their game, amid the strong bullish trend sighted regarding moving XRP, the fourth most valuable crypto by market value, as lately seen by Nairametrics.
Wealthy investors of late have increased the pace at which such huge transfers are made, as seen via Whale Alert, with about 179 million XRP transferred by an investor some hours ago hinting that there might be more than meets the eye.
“178,893,734 XRP ($80,274,398 ) transferred from Unknown wallet to Unknown wallet,” said Whale Alert.
XRP price today is $0.453348, with a daily trading volume of $8,484,879,611 USD. XRP is up 8.36% for the day.
What this means
That said, many crypto experts anticipate the movement of such cryptos are coming from major players within the ripple ecosystem, on the bias that such wallets contain a significant amount of XRP.
What you must know
Ripple’s XRP is often tagged as the “remittance network” and currency exchange that independent servers authenticate. The currency traded is known as XRP and transfer times are super-fast.
- Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
- Unlike its major crypto rival, Bitcoin, which was never intended to be a simple payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered, and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
Bitcoin flying to Mars, breaks all-time high
Bitcoin was trading at $46,596.4 up 20.10% on the day, its biggest daily percentage gain since December 7, 2017
The most popular crypto asset, Bitcoin, was trading at $46,596.4, up 20.10% on the day. It was the biggest daily percentage gain since December 7, 2017.
Such an alarming surge pushed Bitcoin’s market value up to $848 billion, or 63.38% of the total crypto market value. Bitcoin has been trading between $38,057.0 and $46,596.4 for the day.
Over the past week, the flagship crypto has seen a rise in value by 35.32%.
READ: Bitcoin posts highest monthly transfers ever
What you must know: The price of Bitcoin has been on record high since the world’s most valuable car company, Tesla disclosed that it bought about $1.5billion of the crypto asset in January and expected to start accepting it as a form of payment in the future.
- Tesla said it was trying to maximize returns on cash that was not being used in the day-to-day running of the company.
- The fast-rising American electric car manufacturer further disclosed that it made the bet on Bitcoin after updating its investment policy last month to allow Tesla to invest in digital assets, as well as gold bullion and gold exchange-traded funds.
READ: Bitcoin running out of steam
Also pushing Bitcoin’s value up is a macro revealing that Bitcoin’s market liquidity is tightening, as there are less than 4 million BTCs in circulation available for upcoming investors, including the likes of Paypal, Square, hedge funds, and so on.
According to Yann & Jan:
“Float in the network is drying up faster than ever.
“Currently, about 78% of issued bitcoin’s are either lost or being hodled, leaving less than 4 million bitcoins to be shared amongst future market entrants (incl. Paypal, Square, SP500 Companies, ETF’s, etc).”
Float in the network is drying up faster than ever.
Tesla has $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin
Tesla has just disclosed it has made $1.5 billion worth of investments in Bitcoin.
The world’s most valuable car company just disclosed it has made $1.5 billion worth of investments in Bitcoin.
Tesla said in the statement that;
- “Thereafter, we invested an aggregate of $1.50 billion in bitcoin under this policy and may acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term. Moreover, we expect to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future, subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt.”
READ: Elon Musk, first billionaire ever to be worth over $200 billion
The fast-rising American electric car manufacturer further disclosed that it made the bet on Bitcoin after updating its investment policy last month to allow Tesla to invest in digital assets as well as gold bullion and gold exchange-traded funds.
Investors pushed the price of Bitcoin to $44k when it became public knowledge that Tesla allocated 7.7% of its cash holdings in Bitcoin.
The $807 billion car company by market value, further disclosed it was aware of the alternative assets class price volatility and the fact it could be exposed to malicious attacks;
The statement further added that “The prices of digital assets have been in the past and may continue to be highly volatile, including as a result of various associated risks and uncertainties.
READ: Elon Musk’s former Chief Engineer creates new electric car, claims it’s better than Tesla
“For example, the prevalence of such assets is a relatively recent trend, and their long-term adoption by investors, consumers, and businesses is unpredictable.
“Moreover, their lack of a physical form, their reliance on technology for their creation, existence, and transactional validation, and their decentralization may subject their integrity to the threat of malicious attacks and technological obsolescence.”
Recall the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk some months ago made inquiries about converting “large transactions” of Tesla’s balance sheet into Bitcoin from Michael Saylor, a prominent supporter of the digital currency.
In a series of tweets seen by Nairametrics, Micheal Saylor, Chief Executive Officer of Microstrategy Inc., advised the tech entrepreneur to reallocate his company’s treasury assets to Bitcoin and “do Tesla’s shareholders a huge favor.
Michael Saylor had some months ago, disclosed how billionaires could turn the price of Bitcoin up at least three folds. His bias was based on the aurora these billionaires bring notably in the global financial world.
In the Youtube interview, Micheal Saylor started his narrative by explaining deeply the effect such billionaires would have on the flagship crypto market.
“It’s important that 100 million people embrace Bitcoin but there are 10 people that can triple the price of Bitcoin. This is not like Facebook, nobody ever brought a billion friends to Facebook. This is like when a person with $10 billion decides that they want to adopt this network and they put $2 or $3 billion on the network, that’s going to be more monetary energy that flowed into the network than the first 10 million people put into the network. It’s ten million to one gain,” Saylor said.
