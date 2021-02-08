Economy & Politics
Rwandan economy falls into its first recession as a result of Covid-19 Pandemic – World Bank Report
The Rwandan economy is currently in its first recession as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the Rwandan economy into recession, with huge implications of reversing gains already made in its poverty reduction schemes.
This was disclosed in the 16th edition of the World Bank Rwanda Economic Update, with the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) estimated to have dropped by 0.2 percent in 2020, compared to a projected expansion of 8 percent before the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the update report:
- “This dire economic effect has severely adverse implications for households, as thousands are facing unemployment, revenue losses and increased consumption prices are pushed into poverty.
- “The Economic Update estimates that, because of the lockdown, social distancing, and increased costs associated with the pandemic, the poverty headcount is likely to rise by 5.1 percentage points (more than 550,000 people) in 2021, with more than 80 percent of the new poor in rural areas.
- “In the absence of decisive actions, the adverse effects on education and health, have the potential to reduce long-term productivity and slow down the country’s long-term growth potential. The long closure of schools and lower household income are likely to reduce school enrollment, as many students seek employment.
- “An estimated 3.5 million students have been out of school, and statistics indicate that the share of students in total employment increased from 3.4 percent in February 2020 to 8.8 percent in August 2020.”
What they are saying
According to Calvin Djiofack, the World Bank Senior Economist:
- “The severity of the effect is due at least in part to the fact that the crisis hit where it hurt the most, travel and hospitality services, which are the sectors for which the country has invested massively in recent years through its the MICE (Meetings, International Conferences, and Events) strategy.
- “The crisis calls for the rebalancing of the growth strategy, with more emphasis on rural related activities and greater emphasis on regional integration to reduce vulnerability to international shocks.”
According to Rolande Pryce, the World Bank Country Manager for Rwanda:
- “The unprecedented impact of the crisis heightens the urgency of ensuring the availability of strong and adaptable programs and policies to mitigate poverty, and to safeguard the health, schooling, and employment of the population.
- “By further expanding the coverage of well-targeted safety net interventions and prioritizing investments in human capital, Rwanda can quickly and effectively mitigate the effects of the shock and lay the groundwork for future resilience.”
What you should know
- The Government of Rwanda had earlier initiated a swift and robust response to the pandemic, with the adoption of the Economic Recovery Plan (ERP) estimated at US$900 million over the two fiscal years 2019/20 and 2020/21.
- The recovery plan is aimed at scaling up the social safety net programs for the most vulnerable, develop key infrastructures as well as support strategic enterprises, including small and medium-sized enterprises.
- With the social safety nets programs, poverty rate has already been reduced by 1.2% point in 2020 and is expected to reduce by 1.7% points in 2021.
- According to the report, the following action plans were proposed by the Rwanda Economic Update to protect and improve human capital in Rwanda: “Accelerating deployment of COVID-19 vaccines to contain the pandemic, combating the poverty impact of the pandemic by expanding coverage of social safety nets, improving targeting accuracy to make social safety nets more cost-effective, and expanding social insurance to the informal sector, and reducing learning losses through optimization of remote education due to the COVID19 disruptions, improving skills and strengthening accountability in education”.
Economy & Politics
President Buhari calls for comprehensive reform of AU
President Muhammadu Buhari has called for a comprehensive reform of the structures and operations of the African Union.
The call is to make the body more functional in meeting targets, as he warned that the organization would become stale, except it becomes more result-oriented.
This was disclosed by the President at the ongoing two-day 34th Summit of the AU, held virtually, according to one of the Media aides of President Buhari, Garba Shehu via his Twitter handle.
READ: Buhari directs FIRS, others to ensure strict compliance of tax payment by foreign firms
He stated, “As your excellences are no doubt aware, global realities demand that the AU be overhauled, if it must remain relevant in intergovernmental processes.
“We must work concertedly to ensure a productive, self-sufficient and purpose-driven organization that will fully serve the interests of the people.
“As we commence the operationalization of this new structure and system, Nigeria demands a truly reformed, efficient and effective AU Commission, one that is fully committed to the discharge of its duties and responsibilities.’’
The President commended President Paul Kagame of Rwanda for presenting a special report on the need to reform the AU.
READ: African Union secures 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from drugmakers
— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) February 7, 2021
READ: President Buhari approves local production of helicopters by NASENI
What you should know
- The Heads of State and Government of the African Union also elected Amb. Bankole Adeoye as Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security.
- President Buhari notes, with gratitude, the overwhelming and historic endorsement of the ambassador with 55 votes, an indication that all the members voted, while congratulating the career diplomat, who also serves as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA.
- President Buhari urged Amb. Adeoye to deploy his knowledge and experience in foreign policy and diplomacy, particularly on bilateral and multilateral issues, to bring value to the new position, with an assurance of the country’s support.
Economy & Politics
WTO: President Buhari reacts to US backing of Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General
President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the formal endorsement of Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), by the United State Government.
Buhari described as a welcome development, the decision of the new US administration to remove the final obstacle on the path of Okonjo-Iweala to becoming the first woman and first African to head the international trade organization.
This disclosure is contained in a series of tweet posts by the Nigerian President on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
For Context Read: WTO: US opposing consensus to declare Okonjo-Iweala as DG – Foreign Affairs Ministry
What President Buhari is saying
President Buhari, who has led the support for the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the WTO, in his statement said, “We welcome the decision of the new U.S. administration to remove the last obstacle in the path of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala to becoming the first female and the first person of African descent to lead the organization.
“Nigeria and the entire African continent are happy about this new U.S. position, which signifies a shift and an important turnaround in the relations between our continent and the United States under the Biden administration.”
“Today, we see that the United States stands with Nigeria and Africa with the acceptance of our widely respected citizen, Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO.’’
Buhari pointed out that Nigeria looks forward to working closely with Biden led US administration with a view to addressing all issues of common interests to both countries.
He said, “We look forward to working very closely with the new U.S. administration on this and all issues of common interests, especially in such areas as accelerated economic growth, fight against terrorism and deepening progress on development issues.’’
READ: Buhari directs FIRS, others to ensure strict compliance of tax payment by foreign firms
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the United States Government through the US Trade Representative, backed Okonjo-Iwela for the position of the Director-General of WTO, describing her as someone who would bring a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy. They said she is widely respected for her effective leadership and has a proven experience managing a large international organization with diverse membership.
- Okonjo-Iweala had on February 5, in her reaction, expressed gratitude for the show of support by the US government for the WTO top job.
- She also congratulated her South Korean opponent, Yoo Myung-hee for a hard-fought campaign and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians and friends for their unflinching support.
We welcome the decision of the new U.S administration to remove the last obstacle in the path of @NOIweala to becoming the first female and the first person of African descent to lead the @wto.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 6, 2021
Economy & Politics
President Buhari nominates ex-Service Chiefs as non-career Ambassadors-Designate
President Buhari has forwarded to the Senate, the names of ex-Service Chiefs to be approved as non-career Ambassadors-Designate.
This was disclosed by the Presidency via Twitter, as it announced that President Buhari forwarded the names of Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (Rtd ), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd) & Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S Usman (Rtd), to the Senate for approval as non-career Ambassadors-Designate
The Presidency tweeted;
“In a letter to Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President of the Senate, the President said: “In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.
“The nominees are: Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (Rtd), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (Rtd).
“The President urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations.”
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that President Buhari appointed new Military Service Chiefs, and congratulated the outgoing Service Chiefs for efforts of “enduring peace to the country.”
- According to the Federal Civil Service rule, a military personnel is also expected to retire at 60 years or after putting in 35 years of service.
- Before last week’s retirement, the ex-Service Chiefs spent 36-40 years in service -far above their retirement age.
- The outgoing Service Chiefs were appointed by President Buhari in 2015 and despite clamour from several quarters for the President to replace them with fresh blood, nothing happened until the recent retirement.
- The new Chiefs are Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo and Chief of Naval Staff Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.
