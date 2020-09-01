Appointments
Obinna Ukwuani appointed Chief Digital Officer of Bank of Kigali

Former Paystack executive, Obinna Ukwuani has been appointed as the Chief Digital Officer of the Bank of Kigali, Rwanda.
This was announced by the bank in a statement on Rwandan Media, Tuesday Morning.
Obinna will lead the Bank’s Digital Factory Division for product innovation and development in Digital Banking, a role he has been working on since June.
He has a degree in Economics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and has worked in software, agriculture processing and education.
Obinna Ukwuani grew up in Washington DC, graduating with honours in High School that earned him a place at MIT, which later saw him decline a six-figure paycheck in the United States and returned to Nigeria to develop Nigeria’s digital skills industry.
He launched the Exposure Robotics Academy in 2011, which is a major programme for science students in Lagos, Nigeria. Coaching 113 students in 17 states in just under 3 years, and helping the students gain scholarships into American universities.
He launched the NESA by Makers programme in 2017, a software development skills acquisition scheme for Nigerians in 2017, enabling Nigerian developers gain global skills in web development in 3 months.
In Rwanda, he launched the Makers Robotics Academy in 2018. The first robotics bootcamp in the East African nation, a programme linking Secondary school students in Rwanda with coaching from MIT robotics students.
President Buhari appoints 9 Chief Executives for government agencies
The appointment of heads of nine federal agencies was today approved by President Buhari.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of nine (9) Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.
According to a tweet from the Presidency on Wednesday, all of the appointments take effect from Sept. 1, 2020.
PRESS RELEASE
President @MBuhari has approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers for nine (9) of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture @FMICNigeria
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 26, 2020
Mr Francis Ndubuisi Nwosu was appointed the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Mr. Ebeten William Ivara, Director General, National Gallery of Arts; Mr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, and Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, General Manager/CEO, National Theatre.
Mr. Buki Ponle was appointed Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria while Mr. Nura Sani Kangiwa was named the Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.
Others appointed include Mr. Ado Mohammed Yahuza, Executive Secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Prof. Aba Isa Tijjani, Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Mrs Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, Director General, Centre For Black And African Arts and Civilization.
The Backstory
Over the last four months, the President has approved several appointments including; AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd) who was appointed as the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Sunday Thomas, Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
The President, in May, also reconstituted the board of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) after five years and moved the agency to the Ministry of Finance, with the minister being the board chairperson.
Dr. Nnaemeka Ewelukwa was also appointed as the Managing Director/CEO of NBET; Alwan Hassan as the acting Managing Director for the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), and retired IGP Suleiman Abba, as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF).
Citigroup announce Ireti Samuel-Ogbu as first female Chief in Nigeria
She has been serving as the bank’s cluster chief for Sub-Saharan Africa since November 2019.
Ireti Samuel-Ogbu has been announced as the first female country officer of Citigroup in Nigeria after 36 years of operating in Nigeria.
This was disclosed in an email statement by the Bank which is valued at $104 billion. She will replace Akin Dawodu from the 1st of September 2020. She has been serving as the bank’s cluster chief for Sub-Saharan Africa since November 2019.
Samuel-Ogbu is described by Citigroup as having a vast wealth of experience and talent in Nigerian banking and would work with the Bank’s institutional partners in Africa’s largest economy, linking them with the bank’s global reach.
She has served in a couple of roles in the bank since 2012, including stints as Head of Cash management in Africa and Managing director of payments and receivables, treasury and trade solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa at the Citigroup’s London office.
MTN appoints Ralph Mupita as new Group CEO
Mupita will take over from Rob Shuter on September 1, 2020.
MTN Group Limited has appointed Ralph Mupita as Chief Executive Officer, to pilot the company’s operations in Africa.
This is in line with the company’s policy of appointing internal candidates.
According to a statement by the company, as seen by Nairametrics, Mupita will take over from Rob Shuter on September 1, 2020.
Speaking on the appointment, MTN Group chairman Mr Mcebisi Jonas said the choice of Mupita had come after a rigorous and extensive search process.
“We are pleased to have appointed someone of Ralph’s calibre, experience and ability to fill the group president and CEO position. Ralph’s experience as the group CFO, strong knowledge of our businesses and markets, as well as successful background in financial services, M&A and emerging markets, place him in an excellent position to lead the growth and sustainability of the business going forward.”
In the meantime, Shuter will remain with the company until the end of his fixed-term contract in early 2021. Afterwards, he will leave to join BT Group Plc as head of the Brutish operators’ enterprise division.
Note that MTN Group’s Chairman, Phuthuma Nhleko, had named Rob Shuter as CEO in 2016, after pulling him from Vodafone Group Plc. Shuter’s key task at the time was to revive MTN, following clashes with the authorities over undocumented subscribers in Nigeria, which had caused the company a $1 billion fine.
Mupita, on the other hand, became MTN’s Chief Financial Officer in 2017, after serving almost two decades at South African insurer Old Mutual Ltd.
As CFO, the Harvard Business School graduate has helped lead the execution of a strategy that has seen MTN dispose some of its assets like telecom towers, whilst concentrating on fewer markets.
In his remarks, Ralph expressed his enthusiasm to take up the position and work with and for the stakeholders.
“MTN Group is well positioned to take advantage of the digital acceleration shifts and opportunities across our markets, and we are well placed to play an important and leading role in digital and financial inclusion of the African continent, working with our stakeholders and partners.”
The statement by the company also informed stakeholders that an announcement will be made by September, regarding the new group’s chief financial officer.