Columnists
Rivers State: Soot and the dangers of its emission, a call for action
A clarion call to the government to take affirmative action against activities causing particle pollution in Rivers State.
A clean, pure, healthy environment and atmospheric air or rather oxygen that we human beings take in on a daily basis plays an important role in the longevity and good health we as human beings enjoy. However, the opposite could be said of a milieu or an environment that is polluted with soot.
A few years ago in Rivers State, there was massive reportage on the issue at hand – dangers of soot, otherwise known as “Particle Pollution” called PM 2.5—particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometers in diameter or smaller. Recently, many residents residing in Port Harcourt, Rivers State have taken to some social media platforms and groups to raise their voice regarding the soot palaver and the danger it poses if left unchecked.
READ: Rivers State seizes oil production site owned by Shell over oil spills
Soot can be defined as a deep black powdery or flaky substance consisting largely of amorphous carbon produced by the incomplete burning of organic matter. It can also be said to be a byproduct of burning fossil fuels, particularly coal. It is emitted by a variety of sources, including burning coal for electricity or industrial fuel, manufacturing, oil refining, and motor vehicles. Soot is released into the air as either extremely small particles or liquid droplets.
It (soot) contains a number of pollutants, not limited to chemicals only, but also acids, metals, soils, and dust, which are hung up in the air after emission. Soot can come in solid, liquid, or gaseous states but for the purpose of this piece, I shall limit myself to the “deep black powdery” substance and its inherent danger, effect and harm to human life and health.
READ: Shell wants oil spillage case tried in Nigeria, but victims say no
Particle Pollution does pose great harm to public health, particularly because of its size. Because of the tiny nature of particulate matter, it can easily enter our lungs and bloodstream, thereby causing damage in a number of ways.
According to a US governmental Agency, Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, with its headquarters in Washington DC averred that “Microscopic particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and have been linked to a wide range of serious health effects, including premature death, heart attacks, and strokes, as well as acute bronchitis and aggravated asthma among children.”
For the American Lung Association, breathing particle pollution can potentially cause “cancer and developmental and reproductive harm.”
It is as a result of the above harm associated with soot that an advocacy group which goes by the name Citizens Quest for Truth Initiative, CQTI, through its National President, Chief Obiaruko Christy Ndukwe said, “Everyone who lives or sleeps in Rivers State, particularly in Port Harcourt and its environs are daily inhaling the black soot, a hazardous byproduct of illegal oil bunkering and local refining of crude.
READ: Oil companies and oil spills in Nigeria’s Niger-Delta
“I will in my subsequent posts elucidate the side effects of this silent and slow killer which pervades the entire atmosphere.
“In spite of several protests and calls by civil society groups led by the likes of Eugene Abels and others, the two Governments-Federal and State have kept mute while those predisposed to respiratory infections not excluding the deadly Covid virus are daily subjected to slow death!
“It’s about time we push for a solution to this either through better ways of engaging in the brisk business of local refineries in order to save the atmosphere and in turn the masses.
“Not everyone can afford a humidifier just as the majority do not even know of its importance.
#StopBlackSoot and #SaveRiversLives at Citizens Quest for Truth Initiative”
READ: NADDC moves to unveil Nigeria’s first electric vehicle
The above situation calls for urgent affirmative action on the part of the Federal and State government to contain, stop and minimize to the lowest level all actions or activities such as illegal oil bunkering and local refining of crude that give rise to soot emission in Rivers State.
Making appropriate legislation by both governments that will ensure clean air, enable the building of modular refineries, obliterate all forms of illegal oil bunkering and local refining of crude will definitely serve as the right step in the right direction towards confronting soot emission. There is no other better time to act if not now.
The health and life of every Rivers State resident matters.
READ: Local refining; A panacea for Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined products
About author
Nwaorgu Faustinus is a socio-political commentator, columnist, freelancer, graduate of Mass Communication and contributor of opinions, articles and interviews to newspapers and online news platforms.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Columnists
CBN and cryptocurrency ban
The CBN may need to look at the implication of this policy holistically while carrying stakeholders along.
Several concerns awashed the social media following the recent circular issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) and Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) to close all accounts involved in dealing with cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges in the country.
According to the CBN, the policy directive became necessary due to the opacity of cryptocurrencies that have made them become well-suited for conducting many illegal activities such as money laundering, terrorism financing, purchase of small arms and light weapons, and tax evasion. The CBN also noted that unlike Fiat Money which is accompanied by full faith and comfort of a country or Central Bank, cryptocurrencies do not have any intrinsic value and do not generate returns by themselves and are highly volatile.
READ: Atiku says crypto prohibition will restrict inflow of capital into Nigeria
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency built on blockchain technology designed to serve as a medium of exchange stored in a virtual wallet and regarded as the future of money as it is intended to solve the limitations of traditional paper money including cross-border payments. Over 6,000 cryptocurrencies exist in the world, one of which is Bitcoin (BTC) being the most valuable crypto.
Available data from Paxful, a peer-t0-peer (P2P) bitcoin exchange, showed that Nigeria was the second world’s largest and African biggest bitcoin market between the period of 2015-2020 with a volume of 60,215 btc. The year 2020 saw a surge in bitcoin price as investors including institutional investors perceived the digital asset to be a safe haven amid the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and in a similar vein, other cryptocurrencies saw uptick in prices.
READ: Nigeria among worst countries to start a career, and they all don’t accept crypto
While we recognize the validity of some of the Apex bank’s fears, many stakeholders see the decision as despotic and irrational. Since there’s no law in Nigeria that criminalises cryptocurrencies, many do not see the need for the CBN to deny banking access to an entire industry. The CBN had in 2017 warned that cryptos were not legal tender, and any bank that performs any crypto transaction does so at its own risk. This also appears to contradict SEC’s position in announcing its guidelines to regulate cryptocurrencies.
The CBN however reiterated that it has no comfort in cryptocurrencies at this time and will continue to do all within its regulatory powers to educate Nigerians to desist from its use and protect our financial system from activities of fraudsters and speculators. The CBN also clarified that no new restrictions on cryptocurrencies had been placed on banks, given that all banks in the country had earlier been forbidden, through CBN’s circular dated 12 January 2017, to use, hold, trade and/or transact in cryptocurrencies.
READ: Why Nigerian Crypto community is angry with CBN
Despite the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, its legal status varies considerably across various countries and jurisdictions. While some countries have clearly permitted their use and trade, others have put in place strong restrictions , while others have banned them outrightly. In our view, the CBN needs to look at the implication of this policy holistically while carrying stakeholders along.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of theNigerian Stock Exchange.
Columnists
Nigeria’s cryptocurrency ban: A legal analysis
A legal analysis of CBN’s decision to prohibit banks from facilitating crypto-related transactions through the banking system.
Through its circular dated 5th February 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed all Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions and Other Financial Institutions to immediately close the accounts of persons and/or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges within their systems. Consequently, the trading of cryptocurrency with the Naira is henceforth prohibited.
Notably, the prohibition of trading cryptocurrency through withdrawal or deposit of money to a financial institution is clearly different from the prohibition of ownership of cryptocurrency. While the CBN is empowered by the Banks and other Financial Institutions Act to regulate the activities of financial institutions, including the facilitating of payments for cryptocurrency exchanges, it has no power to regulate ownership, use, or transfer of cryptocurrency.
Remarkably, the CBN’s approach to cryptocurrency differs from that of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), both regulators of the Federal Government of Nigeria, and calls into question the policy coordination of the government.
READ: CBN instruct banks to close accounts related to Crypto
In a statement published on its website, the SEC classified crypto assets (such as cryptocurrencies) as securities, which may be offered to the public. With the CBN’s ban, it is technically illegal to purchase these securities.
The NITDA also issued a draft National Blockchain Adoption Strategy, with the goal of “creating and fostering an efficient, safe, and economically productive and viable Digital Nigeria using the blockchain technology”, which will develop Nigeria’s digital economy and amplify “the government’s efforts to move away from its heavy economic reliance on the oil and gas sector”. It is needless to state that cryptocurrency is powered by blockchain. While the blockchain technology has other uses, it was primarily developed for a cryptocurrency – Bitcoin.
READ: Why Banks don’t trust Cryptos
The outright ban of Naira-backed cryptocurrency trading significantly restricts the potential growth of Nigeria’s burgeoning cryptocurrency industry, which accounts for the world’s second-largest Bitcoin trading volume and the 8th country with the highest adoption of cryptocurrency in the world.
Taking the cue, some cryptocurrency exchanges have begun consideration of the migration of their companies to other crypto-friendly jurisdictions. In the meantime, they have deactivated Naira deposits and Naira withdrawals from the exchanges.
READ: CBN seeks standard practice from fintech operators
The necessity of balancing regulation with innovation has risen in recent years with the exponential growth of Nigeria’s FinTech industry, which has attracted significant interest from foreign investors. Unfortunately, it has also exposed the seeming cluelessness of the regulators who have struggled to keep up with the rapid developments in the industry. The recent crypto ban by CBN is evidence of this.
Although the rationale for the CBN’s decision is yet unknown, there are indications that it may not be unconnected with foreign currency controls and the 97% drop in remittances through official channels, between January 2020 and September 2020. Notwithstanding the justification, the hastiness with which the decision was reached, particularly without an attempt to engage the industry, is unbecoming of a regulator of the financial industry.
The CBN’s power to regulate the activities of financial institutions is being wielded capriciously to abort what has been described as the future of the global financial industry. In an age of globalisation, it will not be long before the country loses the opportunity to establish leadership in the regulation of cryptocurrency.
A better approach may have been to utilise its recently created regulatory sandbox for the payments system to understudy the use cases of cryptocurrency within the system. Alternatively, the CBN may have developed a regulatory sandbox specifically for cryptocurrency innovations. This would have afforded the CBN a better opportunity to understand the risks and more so, the opportunities for the country to explore the industry.
Following this, it may then attempt to regulate the cryptocurrency industry, by developing stopgaps to mitigate these risks, while ensuring Nigeria cultivates the strong interest of its teeming population in cryptocurrency.
About author
Olayanju Phillips is a lawyer and an Associate within the Corporate Finance and Capital Markets Department of SPA Ajibade & Co. He can be reached at [email protected]
Columnists
A House Divided: PIB and the fate of host communities
A house divided is bad enough, misplaced priorities make it even worse.
It has been nearly two weeks since host community representatives from the Niger Delta engaged in a fistfight at the floor of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) public hearing. While some have speculated as to what led to the incident, others have merely watched on, familiar with the typical drama that has accompanied the ageing PIB.
The fracas resulted after the Chairman of the Adhoc Committee on the PIB, Hon Mohammed Moguno had requested for a single representative for the host communities. This did not go down well with the parties, each a representative in his own right. Also, there was the key issue of the 2.5% annual contribution of operators to the petroleum host community trust fund as provided under Section 240 (2) of the PIB.
READ: The new PIB may scrap DPR, PPRA, others
The contention was that this should be up to 10% and should be in form of equity in the oil companies, as the 2.5% proposed was too meagre for the debilitating effect of oil and gas projects, as well as the thankless job of keeping oil and gas installations safe from tampering.
It is unfortunate that even the ostensible representatives of the host communities were unable to come to a consensus even amongst themselves, particularly about issues of leadership and representation. About 24 hours shy of the occurrence of this fracas, somewhere in the Netherlands, the Hague Court of Appeals ruled that Shell is liable for damage caused by leaks in the Oruma in Bayelsa, Goi in Rivers and Ikot Ada Udo in Akwa Ibom and ordered Shell to pay compensation to the farmers who were the plaintiffs.
READ: IOCs reject deep water provisions in PIB
Here, another tranche of compensation payment was soon to be made to the host communities, notably, only about 5 years after the Bodo $83.4 million payment, which some indigenes complained was not properly distributed to the benefit of everyone. Yet, the representatives of the community- or at least those who had postured themselves as such- were back home dividing the house.
A question worth asking might be why the clamour by the host community representatives was not for the Environmental Remediation Fund in Section 103 of the PIB to have a specific percentage (or a base percentage and a formula determined by size of operator’s operations) as opposed to the vague language used in its determination, particularly in the light of the stalled and unfinished clean-up of Ogoni.
READ: Senate President says PIB will increase Nigeria’s oil revenue
The clamour may also have been better directed towards the amendment of Section 233 of the PIB from an almost speculative formula to a specific percentage for the payment required to be made to the decommissioning and abandonment fund, seeing as poor decommissioning and abandonment has continued to be a thorn in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.
The host communities seem not to be as concerned about these broader issues as they are about who plays Lion King and how big their share of the oil companies’ cakes can get. A house divided is bad enough, misplaced priorities make it even worse.
Years of contributions similar to the one the host community representatives demanded at the public hearing have gotten the Niger Delta nowhere. From OMPADEC to the NDDC, these institutions have continued to be corruption blocs with an institutional garb, designed to funnel development funds through backchannels for personal enrichment and at the expense of the average Niger Delta indigene, thus further increasing the risk of security threats in the area.
READ: FG assures oil companies of lower taxes in new PIB
Even in cases where compensation has been paid to the communities, typically through their representatives, the average indigene has failed to reap the full benefits of such compensation, while feeling the blunt end of the pollution. It appears there is more than meets the eye to being a representative or spokesperson.
While dividing their house for the world to see, the fistfighters failed to question why NDDC contributions or payments (by whatever name they go) were still a part of the PIB after the NDDC has left a 20-year trail of uncompleted projects, unaccounted monies and general ineptitude.
Why any payments should be made to an institution that has failed to live up to its mandate should be of concern to anyone who has the interest of the Niger Delta people at heart. Perhaps these are just enough reasons to question the ambition of “representation”, and decide whether the Niger Delta house is united enough to see the real issues through and not remain a stumbling block for the PIB.
In instances like this, the oil players and government interests too do not hold back in infiltrating such a divided camp, forming interest groups and incentivising them. It then becomes inevitable that each piper plays the tune of the payer. Whether the actual host community dwellers have their interests served in all of these talks remains to be seen.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]
Rockwell
February 8, 2021 at 3:35 pm
It’s really bad that this have continued for years, every morning you will think that it is about to rain when you look outside, government needs to look very deep into this matter because it is killing everybody slowly.
Anonymous
February 8, 2021 at 3:45 pm
Soot in Rivers state is bad as I write this but state government don’t want to do anything about but.
I have a good researched report that can handle the soot problem in the state and other nearby state.