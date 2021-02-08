Business
Port of Antwerp International expresses interest in Nigeria’s maritime transport policy
Nigeria’s maritime transport policy has attracted interest from the Port of Antwerp International.
Belgian executives of the Port of Antwerp International have announced their interest in Nigeria’s new Maritime Policy, through improved consultancy between Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Port of Antwerp.
This was disclosed by Mr Philip Kyanet, Head, Corporate Communications, NIMASA, in a statement, on Sunday, in Lagos after Mr Kristof Waterschoot, Managing Director of APEC-Antwerp/Flanders Port Training Centre and Port of Antwerp International and Mr Mario Lievens, Director at Port of Antwerp International met with the Director-General, NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh.
The NIMASA DG’s meeting with the executives was held at the Nigerian Belgian Chamber of Commerce, Onikan, Lagos where he disclosed that the Port of Antwerp expressed interest in the cooperation, training and improved relationship between both parties and also declared interests in Inland Ports, citing that Nigeria’s proposed National Maritime Transport Policy is being monitored by Belgian investors.
”We believe in Nigeria and we observe that the business climate in Nigeria can be difficult, but there is hardly any country without its peculiar difficulties,” they said.
Reacting to the proposal Dr Jamoh said, ”One area I will like the Belgian private sector to come in is wreck removal and wreck recycling. There is a huge investment opportunity there, and there is also a big room for collaboration. This is more so as the Federal Government is planning a coordinated policy on wreck removal.”
Dr. Jamoh stated that Nigeria Maritime Transport Policy is part of a larger policy to purposed to build alternatives to oil. “The maritime sector is consciously being opened up for investment, by local and foreign investors to build a sustainable blue economy,” he added.
What you should know
- The Port of Antwerp International is Europe’s second-largest port, which offers operations that strengthen ports and terminals through consultancy, management solutions, investment projects and training.
- The FG approved funding for the expanding of other ports away from Lagos as Nairametrics reported on December 2020 that the Akwa Ibom State Government disclosed the first of the $4.6 billion Ibom Deep Seaport (IDSP) has been approved by the Federal Government. The first phase would cost $2.016 billion.
- The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed also stated that Nigeria’s focus on removing ease of doing business bottlenecks including port reforms would help Nigeria’s rating in the Global Corruption indices.
Crypto ban: CBN rule does not criminalize cryptocurrencies – Moghalu
Mr Moghalu has stated that CBN’s ruling does not criminalize the use and trade of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria.
Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has said that the CBN ruling on the prohibition of crypto operations does not criminalize the use and trade of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria. He also added that banning cryptos might have not been the wisest decision by the CBN.
Moghalu disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.
On criminalizing of crypto
“I do not interpret it as criminalising crypto; I interpret it as a directive to financial institutions under the control of the CBN not to deal with these cryptocurrencies,” he said.
He added that the directive was targeted at exchanges of cryptocurrencies. According to Moghalu, it did not “criminalize individuals transacting in exchanging based on crypto, although it becomes more difficult, if the exchanges are made suspect by the CBN.”
“It’s a bit of a grey area, but the CBN said it’s not legal tender; but they don’t have to tell me what we can exchange for value. Therefore, it does not criminalise cryptocurrency,” he added.
On whether the ban was a wise decision
Moghalu said that although the CBN had previously put out a circular as far back as 2017, warning that cryptos weren’t legal tender, “the SEC recognizes crypto as a financial asset and in September they said they were going to put out a regulatory framework for that.”
He stated that Bitcoin and other cryptos, are known as ‘freedom money’, as crypto value is not determined by the value of legal tender currencies.
“We need to understand that crypto doesn’t have an underlying value, because unlike a normal currency, which is backed by foreign reserves, productive nature of the country that owns the currencies and other factors… that’s not what happens with cryptocurrencies. But we live in a world of innovation and cryptocurrencies bypass central banks.
“Nigeria is the second biggest user of bitcoin and during the endSARS protests, these cryptocurrencies were used to support the protest when the CBN blocked accounts.”
He added that the use of crypto transcended aspects from political to business opportunities for young Nigerians and banning its legal use in banking institutions might not have been the wisest decision.
“There is the financial aspect, there is the political aspect, there is the private economic aspect of it and the aspect of business opportunity for young Nigerians who trade these instruments.
“The CBN directive is legal, but was it the wisest way to approach the risk of cryptocurrencies? I am not sure about that. That is why I was worried about this response from the central bank,” he added.
In case you missed it
- The CBN, a few days ago issued a circular prohibiting banks and other financial institutions from carrying out transactions in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
- The CBN’s directive has since gotten very harsh reactions on social media with many condemning the policy as a deliberate attempt by the government to impoverish young Nigerians who have been able to create wealth for themselves through crypto trading.
- The CBN released a press statement further justifying its position to the general public and clearly stating that cryptos are issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities which begs the question of legality. It also claimed that cryptocurrencies have been used to finance several illegal activities including terrorism and money laundering.
Mining Cadestre Office (MCO) generates revenue of N2.303 billion in 2020
The MCO has reported a revenue generation of of N2.303 billion in 2020.
The Federal Government’s Mining Cadestre Office (MCO) has announced that it recorded a revenue of N2.03 billion for the year 2020, which is higher than the N1.5 billion target it had for the same period.
This was disclosed by Mr Obadiah Nkom, Director-General of MCO in an interview on Sunday in Abuja. The MCO which became an autonomous Agency of Government, as provided by section 5(1) of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, (2007), is responsible for the management and administration of mineral titles considered to be the cornerstone of a secure mineral rights system.
The DG revealed that the figure was the 3rd highest the office has ever generated, citing that despite revenues of N2.6 billion in 2019, the office was able to earn over N2 billion despite structural challenges caused by the pandemic.
“What we generated in 2020 would have exceeded what we realised in 2019, but due to COVID-19, we were unable to do much,” he said.
He added that the revenue MCO generated in 2019 was more than 50% of the entire Ministry’s revenue.
”The budgetary target given to me this year is N2 billion and with God on my side, I will achieve beyond that because I have set a target for myself to exceed that amount.
”The amount realised in 2019 and 2020 was as a result of total support I got from my Ministers because they gave me total support I needed to operate.
“Some defaulters have gone to the extent of pleading with the Ministers to intervene to enable them make part payments but I refused and the Minister supported me because the debt will continue to accumulate,” he disclosed.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last year that the Federal Government of Nigeria intensified efforts in liberalizing the mining sector, by granting five-year tax holiday for miners who operate in the nation’s mining sector and waivers on imported mining equipment amongst other perks
- Meanwhile, Segilola Gold Mine, Nigeria’s first and largest industrial-scale gold mine owned by the Canadian mineral exploration company, Thor Explorations Limited, is set to be completed in the first half of 2021.
Transport Minister says $1.9 billion for Kano-Maradi rail to be sourced from Europe
The Transportation Minister has disclosed that the Kano-Maradi railway project will cost the Federal Government $1.9 billion.
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the Kano-Maradi (Niger Republic) railway project will cost the Federal Government the sum of $1.9 billion, with the funds expected to be mostly sourced from Europe.
He said the financing is being negotiated for the railway project which is expected to be flagged off this week by President Muhammadu Buhari.
This disclosure was made by Amaechi while speaking on a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
The project is one of Nigeria’s strategic attempts to position itself to take advantage of Niger’s landlocked status and will connect Kano to Apapa Port in Lagos.
What the Minister of Transportation is saying
The Minister said, “The project is going to cost us $1.9bn and we will source it from mostly Europe.”
Amaechi, however, noted that the country had not secured the money, stressing that “we are about concluding.”
While responding to a question on how long it would take the country to repay the loan, the former Rivers State Governor explained that it was not within the jurisdiction of his Ministry, but noted that the railway project would commence on Tuesday.
He said, “That is the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance. When we would pay; what are the terms of agreement for the loan and all that would be the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance.
“So, that question can be directed to the Minister for Finance. For us in Transportation, our job is to work with the Ministry of Finance to procure the loan and commence construction and we think we would commence construction on Tuesday.”
He stated that the project would open up the country to more investment, arguing that it was in Nigeria’s best interest for the Kano-Maradi railway to be constructed.
Amaechi said, “The interest is national; the interest is about Nigeria. The Maradi terminal is just 20 kilometres away from Nigeria; just 20 kilometres. So, there is no huge investment like Nigerians are thinking.”
The Minister said the Lagos-Kano commercial corridor transports 30,000,000 tonnes of cargo annually, with only 200,000 of that currently carried by rail and the rest by road. This, he described as preposterous.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had on February 5, reported that President Muhammadu Buhari would on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kano-Maradi, Kano-Dutse Railway Project.
- This follows the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Mota-Engil Group, the contractors to the railway project, which is expected to connect 3 states namely Kano, Katsina and Jigawa and then terminate at Maradi, Niger Republic.
- The rail line, which will be completed in 36 months, is expected to financially empower Nigeria as the import/export hub for Niger and would help the country compete favourably with other coastal countries of West Africa in servicing the landlocked countries around in the area of movement of cargoes to make Lagos seaports very viable.
