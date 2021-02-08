Spotlight Stories
GTBank, PZ, UNILEVER drop, Nigerian stock investors lose N74 billion
Nigerian Stocks ended the first trading session of the week on a bearish note.
The All Share Index dipped by 0.34% to close at 41,566.86 index points as against the -0.18% plunge recorded last Friday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +3.22%. Investors lose N74.4 billion.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover on Monday dipped lower as volume plunged by 29.43% as against 23.39% drop recorded at its last trading session. UBN, FBNH and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed positive as UPDCREIT led 23 Gainers as against 16 Losers topped by CHAMPION at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- UPDCREIT up 9.09% to close at N6
- FIDSON up 8.30% to close at N6
- AFRIPRUD up 8.21% to close at N7.25
- GUINNESS up 4.47% to close at N19.85
- UBA up 4.14% to close at N8.8
Top losers
- CHAMPION down 9.75% to close at N2.5
- PZ down 9.73% to close at N5.1
- GUARANTY down 8.75% to close at N32.85
- UNILEVER down 2.05% to close at N14.3
- FLOURMILL down 1.43% to close at N31
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the first trading session of the week on a bearish note, amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading around $60/barrel.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price actions reveal Nigerian stocks’ bullish run is softening in the near term.
- However, stock traders anticipate more upsides are still in play for the long term at the world’s most outstanding stock market.
Coronavirus
BUA purchases one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigerians
BUA Group purchases one million of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, says the vaccines will be delivered next week.
BUA Group has revealed that it has purchased a million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria, with delivery pegged for next week.
According to a press statement, the vaccines which will be delivered any moment from the coming week were purchased by the leading Foods and Infrastructure conglomerate, through AFREXIM Vaccine programme in partnership with CACOVID.
The move which sets Nigeria on the long lists of the countries awaiting the delivery of the vaccines, however, sets BUA Group as the first company in the country to take such a giant stride in the fight against the ravaging COVID-19 disease.
The group added that the vaccines, which is the first set of vaccines to be delivered to Nigeria since the onset of the pandemic, will be made available to the general public immediately after delivery, and distributed to Nigerians at no cost.
What they are saying
The founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, who commented on the recent move by the Group towards the mass vaccination of Nigerians, said:
“BUA decided to secure these 1million vaccines by paying the full amount for the vaccines today because these vaccines became available only last week through AFREXIM.”
“We expect the vaccines to be delivered within the next 14 days and hope priority will be given to our frontline workers who have committed their lives to managing the pandemic.”
“BUA is committing to purchase 5 million doses for Nigeria as soon as they become available through this same arrangement in partnership with CACOVID and Afrexim Bank.”
What you should know
- The Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi revealed that about 80 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be made available in the country, to immunize 40% of the Nigerian population this year.
- The Head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib said that Nigeria expects over 40 million vaccines from the African Union before the end of April, as it also expects to source vaccines from India and Russia.
- Recently, South Africa decided to suspend the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine over limited protection against new coronavirus variant.
Energy
Petrol may sell for N200 per litre as oil price hits almost $60 per barrel
The price of petrol may experience an upward adjustment as oil price nears $60.
Oil marketers have said that the price of premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol, should be between N185 and N200 per litre, based on the current realities in the global crude oil market, unless the Federal Government wants to go back to subsidizing the product.
This disclosure is coming as the global oil price nears $60 per barrel as OPEC and its allies pledge to continue to cut down on crude oil inventories and expected increase in global demand due to the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine in some major economies.
The marketers have expressed their concerns over the non-implementation of the full deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector as the pump prices of petrol have remained unchanged for over 2 months, despite the recent increase in global oil prices.
According to a report by Punch, top officials of 2 major marketers’ associations said the continued increase in oil prices had brought back petrol subsidy.
The oil marketers had expected another upward adjustment of petrol prices since the increase of Brent crude from $41.51 per barrel as of November 13, 2020, to the current price of $59.84 per barrel, reflecting a 44% increase.
They were, however, surprised with the N5 reduction announced by the Federal Government in December, in the wake of their negotiations with organized labour, a development that left them surprised and raised questions over government’s deregulation policy.
Crude oil price accounts for a major chunk of the final cost of petrol, and the country has continued to spend so much on petrol imports for many years amid low domestic refining capacity.
The marketers said that the current price of between N160 and N165 per litre at many filling stations in Lagos is not sustainable as the pump price should be between N185 and N200 per litre.
What the Marketers are saying
The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Mr Clement Isong, said, “Members of my association are operating in Nigeria and care about the long-term sustainability of the industry as well as the country itself.
“So, we know that depending on what exchange rate you use, the pump price should be between N185 and N200 per litre. For as long as we continue to sell the product at what we are currently selling it, then somebody is bearing the cost of subsidy, and the country really cannot afford subsidy at this time.”
He said the demand for petrol had increased significantly in the country, with threats to security of supply as smuggling might have resumed following the opening up of the borders and significant price differences across neighbouring countries.
He said, “So, we need to completely restructure our entire supply chain. We need to reach a place where, if deregulation takes effect, refining will resume in Nigeria. We need to find a way of making sure that Nigerians benefit from deregulation. That, I believe, is what the discussion must be.”
It can be recalled that the Federal Government had earlier announced the commencement of discussions with representatives of organized labour on how to raise the freight charges, one of the components that make up landing cost of imported petrol, from N7.51 per litre to N9.11 per litre.
The National Operation Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Mr Mike Osatuyi, said that the implementation of the new freight rate would lead to petrol price increase.
He said, “Already, we are back to subsidy, and from the information I have which is confirmed, the Federal Government is subsidising about N1.8bn per day because 70 million litres are being pumped out every day now because the borders have been opened; I don’t know where the fuel is going.
“Government cannot afford subsidy, and there is no subsidy in the budget. So, the market fundamentals have to come to force now.
“Based on $56 per barrel of crude oil, our pump price should be about N186 to N190. But now that oil price has even gone to $59, then pump price should not be less than N200 per litre. There is no way Nigerians can avoid petrol price increase.”
Osatuyi said the increase in oil prices had already pushed up the pump prices of diesel and kerosene in the country.
What you should know
- The Federal Government had in September 2020, announced full deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry, saying that it will step back from fixing the price of petrol and allow market forces and crude oil price to determine the cost of the product.
- The government removed petrol subsidy in March 2020 after reducing the pump price of the product to N125 per litre from N145 due to the crash in crude oil prices.
- This was later increased from N121.50-N123.50 per litre in June to N140.80-N143.80 in July, N148-N150 in August, N158-N162 in September and N163-N170 in November.
- The marketers still rely heavily on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, which has been the sole importer of petrol into the country in recent years, for their petrol supply despite the deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector.
- This is due to the inability of the private oil marketing companies to access foreign exchange at the official rates, which has hampered their efforts to resume petrol importation.
Columnists
CBN and cryptocurrency ban
The CBN may need to look at the implication of this policy holistically while carrying stakeholders along.
Several concerns awashed the social media following the recent circular issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) and Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) to close all accounts involved in dealing with cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges in the country.
According to the CBN, the policy directive became necessary due to the opacity of cryptocurrencies that have made them become well-suited for conducting many illegal activities such as money laundering, terrorism financing, purchase of small arms and light weapons, and tax evasion. The CBN also noted that unlike Fiat Money which is accompanied by full faith and comfort of a country or Central Bank, cryptocurrencies do not have any intrinsic value and do not generate returns by themselves and are highly volatile.
READ: Atiku says crypto prohibition will restrict inflow of capital into Nigeria
Cryptocurrency is a digital currency built on blockchain technology designed to serve as a medium of exchange stored in a virtual wallet and regarded as the future of money as it is intended to solve the limitations of traditional paper money including cross-border payments. Over 6,000 cryptocurrencies exist in the world, one of which is Bitcoin (BTC) being the most valuable crypto.
Available data from Paxful, a peer-t0-peer (P2P) bitcoin exchange, showed that Nigeria was the second world’s largest and African biggest bitcoin market between the period of 2015-2020 with a volume of 60,215 btc. The year 2020 saw a surge in bitcoin price as investors including institutional investors perceived the digital asset to be a safe haven amid the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and in a similar vein, other cryptocurrencies saw uptick in prices.
READ: Nigeria among worst countries to start a career, and they all don’t accept crypto
While we recognize the validity of some of the Apex bank’s fears, many stakeholders see the decision as despotic and irrational. Since there’s no law in Nigeria that criminalises cryptocurrencies, many do not see the need for the CBN to deny banking access to an entire industry. The CBN had in 2017 warned that cryptos were not legal tender, and any bank that performs any crypto transaction does so at its own risk. This also appears to contradict SEC’s position in announcing its guidelines to regulate cryptocurrencies.
The CBN however reiterated that it has no comfort in cryptocurrencies at this time and will continue to do all within its regulatory powers to educate Nigerians to desist from its use and protect our financial system from activities of fraudsters and speculators. The CBN also clarified that no new restrictions on cryptocurrencies had been placed on banks, given that all banks in the country had earlier been forbidden, through CBN’s circular dated 12 January 2017, to use, hold, trade and/or transact in cryptocurrencies.
READ: Why Nigerian Crypto community is angry with CBN
Despite the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, its legal status varies considerably across various countries and jurisdictions. While some countries have clearly permitted their use and trade, others have put in place strong restrictions , while others have banned them outrightly. In our view, the CBN needs to look at the implication of this policy holistically while carrying stakeholders along.
