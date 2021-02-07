Paid Content
Stanbic IBTC announces executive appointments across the Group
The new appointments cut across Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC and its subsidiary.
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC (‘the Group’), a member of Standard Bank Group, has announced several key executive appointments across the Group, in a bid to fortify its market leadership position in the Nigerian financial services sector. The appointments are in line with the organisation’s corporate governance structure, people promise as well as succession plan.
The new appointments cut across Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC and its subsidiary, Stanbic IBTC Nominees; Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers; Stanbic IBTC Asset Management; Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers; and the newly floated Stanbic IBTC Insurance.
With the new appointments, Eric Fajemisin, previously the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, assumes the role of Executive Director, Corporate and Transactional Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC. Fajemisin has over 30 years’ financial services experience. He is also a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation in Nigeria.
Babatunde Majiyagbe has also been appointed the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Nominees, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC and the first and leading custodial and investor services company in Nigeria for non-pension assets.
The Wealth Management division of the Group has also made key appointments. With these appointments, Olumide Oyetan assumes office as the new Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers. Oyetan has over 20 years’ experience and has functioned in different roles across the Group and Standard Bank Group, South Africa. Likewise, Dare Otitoju assumes office as Executive Director, Investment Management, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.
The Group’s asset management subsidiary has also appointed Busola Jejelowo as Executive Director, Investments, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management; and Wunmi Ehis-Uzenabor as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management. Similar appointments were made in the trustees and insurance brokerage subsidiaries of the Group. Emi Agaba-Oloja has been appointed as Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Trustees and Ibiyemi Mezu as Executive Director, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers.
Akinjide Orimolade has also been appointed Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance; Sakeenat Bakare as Executive Director, Business Development at Stanbic IBTC Insurance; and Dunny Semwayo as Executive Director, Technical, at Stanbic IBTC Insurance. Stanbic IBTC Insurance is the Group’s newly licensed subsidiary.
Commenting on the appointments, Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, said: “We are delighted to have a pool of highly experienced, diligent and very versatile professionals at Stanbic IBTC to be entrusted with the responsibilities of driving the next phase of our growth. We are certain the Group will benefit immensely from their wealth of knowledge and expertise because they understand our strategic intent and commitment to our stakeholder groups.
At Stanbic IBTC, management remains focused on people management practices that make our people’s dreams come true.
Paid Content
Four steps that could earn you N1m in the Polaris Bank ‘Save & Win’ Promo
Below are 4 basic steps to take in order to be eligible and stand the chance to earn N1 million or N100,000 in the on-going Polaris Save & Win promo.
Polaris Bank had in November 2020 commenced the ‘Save & Win’ Promo campaign meant to give away N26,000,000 (N26million) total cash reward and make millionaires of everyday Nigerians.
The Bank is encouraging its current and prospective customers to save minimum incremental sum of N10,000 monthly for any 3 consecutive months to stand a chance of emerging winners within the promo period which ends in April 2021. The first set of winners are expected to emerge next Tuesday, February 9th, 2021.
Below are 4 basic steps to take in order to be eligible and stand the chance to earn N1 million or N100,000 in the on-going Polaris Save & Win promo.
1. Open a Polaris Savings Account via USSD *833*0# or log into Polaris Bank savings portal https://accounts.polarisbanklimited.com/opening/or
2. Deposit N10,000 or more for 3 months consecutively.
3. In the event of a customer’s account being dormant, the customer could reactivate such account without visiting the Bank. Simply login on the portal: https://accounts.polarisbanklimited.com/reactivate/ accept terms and conditions and update required details the Bank may need.
4. In order to stay updated, follow the Bank’s website: www.polarisbanklimited.com or social media handles @polarisbankltd to monitor draws monthly.
Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to delivering industry-defining products for individuals and businesses.
Paid Content
How to trade Bitcoin as a forex trader
Bitcoin trading is unlike both stock exchange and forex where you exchange currency pairs, instead, you exchange bitcoin.
Bitcoin as the first cryptocurrency was designed as a decentralized currency to be used as a means of payment. Bitcoin usage since its inception has grown beyond its original purpose, it can now be utilized as a store of wealth, and more importantly, everyone can buy bitcoin and trade it as a speculative financial instrument.
As a Foreign exchange (Forex) trader, trading bitcoin might look somewhat similar because forex itself is also a decentralized market place with high liquidity. One of the few differences is that in forex, you trade fiat currencies against each other. However, the two require proper risk management skills, some degree of self-discipline, and knowing how to control your emotion.
In this piece we will be introducing bitcoin trading to forex traders, giving the similarities and differences between forex trading & bitcoin trading, comparing and contrasting bitcoin trading & bitcoin HODLing, and some strategies that can be used to trade bitcoin.
What is Bitcoin Trading?
Bitcoin trading is when you trade in bitcoin i.e. when you buy bitcoin in Nigeria for a short or long period capitalizing on the increase and decrease in its price to make a profit.
Trading cryptocurrency is not much different from trading stock or forex. For all three, you have to learn to analyze the market, be able to forecast and make decisions on when to buy and when to sell.
To become a pro trader, you must learn to control emotions and fear, learn that trading is highly risky, and you can lose everything. This is why there’s a popular saying that ‘you should only trade what you can afford to lose.’
However, Bitcoin trading is unlike both stock exchange and forex where you exchange currency pairs, instead, you exchange bitcoin.
Whenever you’re ready to trade bitcoin, all you need to is is create an account on a reputable exchange like Remitano, decide when to buy, place your order and set your price and stating the number of coins you are willing to buy and when bitcoin price hits your target you sell and cash out your profit.
From the little explanation, it might look that bitcoin trading is basically HODLing or investing in bitcoin, but the truth is no matter how similar they might look, there are few differences between the bitcoin trading and bitcoin HODLing. Some of the differences are;
- When HODLing or investing in bitcoin, you have to create a Remitano account and buy a certain amount of bitcoin in your wallet while in bitcoin trading you can exchange other cryptos for bitcoin and vice versa while you make money off the difference in prices.
- Bitcoin trading is mostly on a short-term basis while bitcoin HODLing requires you owning a certain amount of bitcoin for a long time to generate high returns over a period of time.
- When trading bitcoin, you capitalize on the price change whereas in HODLing you are mostly concerned about the accumulated returns.
- You need a strategy trading in bitcoin while in HODLing, you do not necessarily need a strategy. You buy bitcoin and set a target to sell when it gets to a particular price.
These are a few of the differences between trading bitcoin and holding it. Since our bone of contention in this piece is trading in bitcoin, let’s dig into how to trade bitcoin.
Tips about bitcoin trading
In this segment, we will dig into how to place a trade, and the kind of trades you can make. Before we proceed, some terms you need to understand. Some of them are Bid, Ask, and Spread.
When trading, the bid is the price the buyer is willing to pay. Ask is the price the seller is willing to accept and Spread is the difference between the two prices. Understanding these three terms gives room to make the easiest profits on the exchange. You find out the spread which is the difference between the bids and asks.
There is also the Limit order and stop order, limit order is an order to buy BTC and sell it at a specific price. A stop order is an order to buy or sell when the price surpasses a particular point. The combination of these two orders is called a Stop-limit order.
The better you understand these terminologies the easier it is for you to develop a strategy to use for trading. Once you have designed a strategy to use the next thing is to open an account on exchange platforms.
Read about 100 popular crypto terminologies so you can improve your knowledge on bitcoin trading.
There are lots of platforms you can trade bitcoin, each has its unique interface and system of trading. Some of the trading popular and reliable platforms are Remitano, Binance, etc.
Once you have registered on your preferred crypto exchange platform, the next thing is to validate your account by completing your KYC and immediately begin trading. However, just like we mentioned earlier, you have a structured strategy to use so you won’t gamble with your hard earned money and end up losing it.
You need to be able to analyze chart patterns, know when to buy bitcoin, when not to buy, when to take a break, when to monitor the market, and when to sell. You need to define your reason for entering a trade and always take down notes.
Let’s talk about margin trading.
Margin Trading
Margin trading allows you to trade on leverage or borrowed capital. When you buy on margin, you pay a portion of the stock price called the margin and borrow the rest from the platform offering you the money. You basically trade with more money than you have. Margin trading is a good tool to maximize your profit. However, this tool should only be used by experienced traders as the market is highly volatile, and it could result in the loss of an entire portfolio in seconds.
Lastly, let’s briefly take a look at some comparisons between forex trading and bitcoin trading.
- Bitcoin is a less liquid market compared to forex.
- Both require a trading plane.
- Both Forex and Bitcoin carry a high risk.
- You can close and open positions on both.
- Bitcoin is more volatile than Forex
- Bitcoin is still in its infant stage compared to forex.
Paid Content
Access Bank launches partnership with American Express to expand the acceptance of cards in Nigeria
This new partnership will broaden the acceptance of American Express payments via Access Bank.
Access Bank and American Express have launched a partnership to broaden the acceptance and usage of American Express Cards in Nigeria. This announcement places Access Bank as the first full-service bank to acquire merchants who will accept American Express Card payments in the country.
This partnership will enable American Express Card holders use their cards at a wider range of merchant locations when they spend time in Nigeria for tourism, business or visit friends and family. International American Express Card holders will also be able to withdraw cash from Access Bank ATMs. Local merchants will now have the option to accept American Express through Access Bank, thereby not only encouraging increased merchant business activity but also offering travelling American Express Card holders the opportunity to transact using their preferred method of payment.
This new partnership will broaden the acceptance of American Express payments via Access Bank as well as Access Bank ATMs and ecommerce websites nationwide. Many global organisations use American Express Corporate Cards as well as their employees who use these products for personal and business transactions. When international travel recovers, many corporate Card holders travelling to Nigeria for business are therefore likely to seek merchants that accept American Express, presenting an opportunity for those businesses that welcome the Card. Consequently, Access Bank merchants who welcome the use of American Express cards will benefit from an additional high-spending customer base.
Robert Giles, Senior Banking Advisor Retail Banking, Access Bank said: “We are proud to be partnering with American Express to bring some of the best payment solutions in the world to Nigeria. Access Bank has the largest and most accessible ATM network in the country, a leading payments business with over 16 million card holders and a huge acceptance network both online and point of sale. The benefits will be immediate as soon as travel resumes. We expect significant demand for American Express acceptance in the country, and business travellers and tourists from across the globe will now be able to use the card of their choice. This is great news for Nigerian businesses and will help bring foreign exchange inflows into the country. We value the confidence that American Express has placed in us to significantly enhance the payment experience in our market.”
Vivi Galani, Vice President EMEA Network Partnerships for American Express said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Access Bank to continue to expand the presence of American Express in Nigeria, which is an important location for our travelling card holders and a fast-growing market for commerce. This agreement will give international Cardmembers even more locations to use their cards in Nigeria, whether they are travelling for business or leisure, and this will be particularly important as international travel resumes. For local merchants, it provides the opportunity to capture more business from global card holders visiting the country.”
About Access Bank
Access Bank is a leading full-service commercial Bank operating through a network of more than 600 branches and service outlets spanning three continents. It is a diversified financial institution which combines a strong retail customer franchise and digital platform with deep corporate banking expertise and proven risk management and capital management capabilities.
Access Bank is committed to positively impacting lives and building the economy through technology. For years, the Bank has invested in several initiatives geared towards improving access to financial services for all segments, making payments seamless and expanding its retail footprint.
About American Express
American Express is a global payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
American Express has partnered with a select group of leading banks and financial institutions around the world to issue American Express branded products and acquire merchants on the American Express merchant network. By leveraging its partnerships, global infrastructure and the powerful appeal of the brand, American Express has gained even broader reach for its network worldwide.
Contact Access Bank
Merchants who are interested in accepting American Express through Access Bank should send an email to: [email protected]
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]