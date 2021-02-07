Economy & Politics
President Buhari calls for comprehensive reform of AU
President Buhari called for a comprehensive reform of the structures and operations of the African Union.
The call is to make the body more functional in meeting targets, as he warned that the organization would become stale, except it becomes more result-oriented.
This was disclosed by the President at the ongoing two-day 34th Summit of the AU, held virtually, according to one of the Media aides of President Buhari, Garba Shehu via his Twitter handle.
He stated, “As your excellences are no doubt aware, global realities demand that the AU be overhauled, if it must remain relevant in intergovernmental processes.
“We must work concertedly to ensure a productive, self-sufficient and purpose-driven organization that will fully serve the interests of the people.
“As we commence the operationalization of this new structure and system, Nigeria demands a truly reformed, efficient and effective AU Commission, one that is fully committed to the discharge of its duties and responsibilities.’’
The President commended President Paul Kagame of Rwanda for presenting a special report on the need to reform the AU.
— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) February 7, 2021
What you should know
- The Heads of State and Government of the African Union also elected Amb. Bankole Adeoye as Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security.
- President Buhari notes, with gratitude, the overwhelming and historic endorsement of the ambassador with 55 votes, an indication that all the members voted, while congratulating the career diplomat, who also serves as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA.
- President Buhari urged Amb. Adeoye to deploy his knowledge and experience in foreign policy and diplomacy, particularly on bilateral and multilateral issues, to bring value to the new position, with an assurance of the country’s support.
WTO: President Buhari reacts to US backing of Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General
President Buhari has reacted to the formal endorsement of Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala by the US for the position of the DG of the WTO.
President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the formal endorsement of Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), by the United State Government.
Buhari described as a welcome development, the decision of the new US administration to remove the final obstacle on the path of Okonjo-Iweala to becoming the first woman and first African to head the international trade organization.
This disclosure is contained in a series of tweet posts by the Nigerian President on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
For Context Read: WTO: US opposing consensus to declare Okonjo-Iweala as DG – Foreign Affairs Ministry
What President Buhari is saying
President Buhari, who has led the support for the emergence of Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the WTO, in his statement said, “We welcome the decision of the new U.S. administration to remove the last obstacle in the path of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala to becoming the first female and the first person of African descent to lead the organization.
“Nigeria and the entire African continent are happy about this new U.S. position, which signifies a shift and an important turnaround in the relations between our continent and the United States under the Biden administration.”
“Today, we see that the United States stands with Nigeria and Africa with the acceptance of our widely respected citizen, Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO.’’
Buhari pointed out that Nigeria looks forward to working closely with Biden led US administration with a view to addressing all issues of common interests to both countries.
He said, “We look forward to working very closely with the new U.S. administration on this and all issues of common interests, especially in such areas as accelerated economic growth, fight against terrorism and deepening progress on development issues.’’
READ: Buhari directs FIRS, others to ensure strict compliance of tax payment by foreign firms
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the United States Government through the US Trade Representative, backed Okonjo-Iwela for the position of the Director-General of WTO, describing her as someone who would bring a wealth of knowledge in economics and international diplomacy. They said she is widely respected for her effective leadership and has a proven experience managing a large international organization with diverse membership.
- Okonjo-Iweala had on February 5, in her reaction, expressed gratitude for the show of support by the US government for the WTO top job.
- She also congratulated her South Korean opponent, Yoo Myung-hee for a hard-fought campaign and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians and friends for their unflinching support.
We welcome the decision of the new U.S administration to remove the last obstacle in the path of @NOIweala to becoming the first female and the first person of African descent to lead the @wto.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 6, 2021
President Buhari nominates ex-Service Chiefs as non-career Ambassadors-Designate
President Buhari has forwarded to the Senate, the names of ex-Service Chiefs to be approved as non-career Ambassadors-Designate.
This was disclosed by the Presidency via Twitter, as it announced that President Buhari forwarded the names of Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (Rtd ), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd) & Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S Usman (Rtd), to the Senate for approval as non-career Ambassadors-Designate
The Presidency tweeted;
“In a letter to Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President of the Senate, the President said: “In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.
“The nominees are: Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (Rtd), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (Rtd).
“The President urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations.”
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that President Buhari appointed new Military Service Chiefs, and congratulated the outgoing Service Chiefs for efforts of “enduring peace to the country.”
- According to the Federal Civil Service rule, a military personnel is also expected to retire at 60 years or after putting in 35 years of service.
- Before last week’s retirement, the ex-Service Chiefs spent 36-40 years in service -far above their retirement age.
- The outgoing Service Chiefs were appointed by President Buhari in 2015 and despite clamour from several quarters for the President to replace them with fresh blood, nothing happened until the recent retirement.
- The new Chiefs are Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo and Chief of Naval Staff Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.
How government can pull millions of people out of poverty – Peter Obi
Peter Obi has advised the Federal Government on what to do to pull millions of people out of poverty.
The former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has said that pulling millions of Nigerians out of poverty is not rocket science, urging that Nigeria has multiple examples to learn from developing countries, instead of a transactional cash transfer.
Peter Obi disclosed this in an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday.
The former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party stated that Nigerians living in poverty are being under-serviced by the government as the N5000 is not enough and does not address their demands for growth.
READ: Only 68.8% of Nigerians believe Covid-19 is real – SBM Intel
Lifting Nigerians out of poverty
Obi said, “there are those who are earning $1.9 a day, approximately N800 a day, multiply by 30 days, which is N24 thousand naira, and you are paying them N5000 (GEEP).
“So we are paying them 40% of what they live on daily, worse, it is going to be paid for 6 months.”
He added that there are clear and tried examples to pull people out of poverty, which needs to focus on monetary stimulus and small enterprises.
“If you want to pull people out of poverty, there are clear examples that are universal.
“We need to have a properly, articulated, physical and monetary stimulus to support micro, medium and small enterprises, to be able to pull people out of poverty.
“To pull them out of poverty, they need a job, that will pay at least N25,000 a month, (above $1.90 a day).
READ: Greek Debt Crisis and the sudden rise in Nigerian Stock Market All Share Index!!
Obi added that he went on a tour in 2008 to study how Bangladesh implemented policies that lifted its HDI and per capita income.
“In 2008, I was in Bangladesh with a former minister for one week, studying the issue of poverty in the rural areas, and we saw what they are doing to pull people out of poverty.
“It is not government-driven. When it’s government-led it becomes transactional. Micro Credit Banks were meant to be domiciled in rural communities that can identify the poor. The policy was driven by an organization that was set up by the communities.
“The farming villages in Bangladesh had farming clubs where the government buys what they produce for export. They are given a small cash grant and a school for the kids. Bangladeshi literacy rate was 58%, today it’s 75%. Today HDI is at medium from low.
He disclosed that within the same period, in 2008, Nigeria’s per capita was $2,240, and today it $2220.
“We lost $20 in 12 years, literacy rate and HDI was low and still low today because no articulated policy that people can measure.
“Pulling people out of poverty is not rocket science, it is done in some countries, he said.
READ: COVID-19 could impoverish additional 5 million Nigerians – World Bank
Redistributing wealth in Nigeria
Mr. Obi said that the aid of Microfinance banks would make it more efficient in lending money to the poor because they will lend it to those who need it and have the capacity to pay back.
He adds that even if the FG wants to distribute it away, the MFBs have facilities that are more efficient and would do it better than the way the government is doing it.
“How we distribute welfare today is transactional and all about politics. We have not measured those that were given N10k (traderMoni),” he added.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government launched the COVID-19 Rapid Response Register (RRR), an emergency intervention database, for the urban poor made poorer by the pandemic.
- The scheme would see the FG share N5000 monthly to households as it says a million households would benefit from the scheme.
- In 2020, According to the Nigerian Living Standards Survey (NLSS) report, the number of Nigerians that are poor have been estimated to be 82.9 million, making it 40.1% of Nigerians classified as poor by national standards.
- According to NBS, on average, 4 out of 10 individuals in Nigeria have real per capita expenditures below N137,430 per year, which translates to N376.5 per day.
