How to end income uncertainty and create solid wealth
These simple plans will help you create wealth for yourself, ending income uncertainty.
The only thing constant for your survival besides life itself is income. Income is fuel for man’s survival and one of the basic needs for human dignity. But not all income can last for a lifetime. Certain incomes are fundamentally uncertain in nature. A typical example is a job income. A job income is uncertain because it is hard to predict when it will be interrupted or completely taken away. In every difficult economy, a job income is also one of the most impacted.
So how do you end income uncertainty when your only source of income comes from a job?
The answer is simple and it is threefold.
But before I show you the answer. Let me first show you the four approaches people use to try and shield themselves from income uncertainty. And the pros and cons of each of these approaches.
The first approach is to get a better job. The second approach is to start a Part-time Business. The Third approach is to supplement main income with a side hustle. And the fourth approach is to build an Emergency Fund. Below let’s look at each of these approaches in detail.
1. Get a better job
Getting a better job is a poor way to guarantee your income. This is because no organization is too big to fail. Today technology and the Pandemic is disrupting the business landscape so even the giants are falling. The only person with the power to secure your income is the Customer. Customers secure income when they patronize a business. So rather than look for a bigger organization look for organizations that customers love to buy from. And become indispensable in that organization.
The other thing is that not everyone within an organization has equal income security. A low-value person in a big organization can have zero income security. And a high-value person in a smaller organization can have high income security. Income security is thus a personal affair and not a matter of the company you work in.
So which people enjoy the most income security within an organization?
They are called wealth creators.
In every organization, there are two kinds of people.
The first are the wealth creators. And the second is the Wealth consumers. Wealth creators are those people without which the company cannot survive. They are the revenue generators. The salespeople and the profit-making people. In addition to the leadership that drives them. No company can survive without its wealth creators. And the financial strength of a company is determined by the strength of its wealth creators.
The wealth Consumers are all the other people within the organization whose job activity involves the consumption of wealth. While these people are also valuable to an organization, they are the first to go when an organization is shrinking down. This is because in every bad economy people are looking to shrink down wealth consuming activities and increase wealth-creating activities.
However, just because you belong to the wealth-creating team does not automatically guarantee your income. Income security is highest for the top performers within the wealth-creating team.
So the key is not to look for a better job but to rise to a position of relevance that is indispensable within your organization.
2. Start a part-time business
A part-time business is a full-fledged business run by a CEO that cannot be present full time. No wonder they are no successful part-time businesses in the world. Employees begin a part-time business with the hope of transitioning into it someday. But this transition never really happens because most Part-time businesses are not profitable. In fact, they destroy the income and savings of their owners. It takes an enormous time investment and absolute focus to lift a business off the ground. So putting in only part of the time that is required and expecting profitable results is Naive. Starting a part-time business may be the popular thing in the corporate world but it is the fastest way to destroy all your savings. The best way is to start a side hustle business. And then launch a full-fledged business when you are ready to face it full time.
3. Start a side-hustle business
A Side hustle business is any business that depends on another full-fledged business to complete its sales transactions. For example, Uber drivers depend on Uber Company to connect with commuting customers. Real Estate agents depend on real estate developers to complete their transactions and so do all other agents. Most Freelancers depend on other business platforms to connect with viable customers. Any business that depends on another business to complete a sales transaction is a side hustle business. The advantage of a side hustle business is that it can be run part-time. The full-fledged business does most of the heavy lifting for you. This is why it is advisable, to begin with, this kind of business before you establish a full-fledged business.
4. Build an emergency fund
One of the smart ways to shield yourself from the eventuality of an income loss is to build an emergency fund. Emergency funds are a great way of hedge against income loss. The only problem is only a few people have an Emergency fund or recognize its importance. But if you want to enjoy lasting income security you must build emergency funds that can sustain you for at least 12-24months. This is because it takes an average of 12-24months for most people to get the same type of job they lost or a better job.
To build an emergency fund you must know that there are two types of emergency funds. The first is the Necessity emergency funds. And the second is the Lifestyle emergency Fund. Necessity emergency funds are funds that can sustain your living expenses for 12-24months. While the Lifestyle Emergency Funds are funds that can sustain your current lifestyle for 12-24months. Having a solid emergency fund that shields you from the shock of a job loss is your best defense against an unstable job income.
So now that you know the current approaches people use to protect themselves from income uncertainty. Let me now show you the best cure for income uncertainty.
To enjoy income certainty and make your income Economy-Proof you need what I call the “Recession-Proof Income Security system”.
This system is made up of three critical components.
The first component is High-income Problems. The second component is high-income skills. And the third component is a wealth creation system. Let’s look at each of these components in detail.
1. High-income problems
To enjoy income security in any economy you must solve high-income problems for successful business owners. High-income problems are problems that generate high income. And the fastest high-income problem to solve is the sales and revenue problem. This is because all companies want to sell and generate revenue. So there is an enormous amount of this opportunity out there. Also solving a high-income problem makes you a wealth creator and puts you in close proximity with wealthy business owners. All wealthy business owners want to relate with wealth creators like themselves. And they pay wealth creators the highest amounts of money. To earn the most income from successful business owners you must choose to become an independent problem-solver rather than an employee or subordinate. Employees and Subordinates earn only a small amount of income. Independent problem-solvers earn the highest amounts of income. They earn the highest income because they solve high-income problems on a strict performance basis. That is they only get paid when they solve a specific income-generating problem. So if you want to earn maximum income and enjoy all-weather income security. You must master the art of solving high-income problems on a strict performance basis. This is how all successful people make their money and they respect those who are confident enough to make money this way.
2. High-income skills
There are certain skills that give you the confidence to solve high-income problems on a strict performance basis. These skills are called the high-income skills or the Rich skills. And there are three of them.
The First skill is Creativity skills. To solve high-income problems you need creativity. Creativity is essential to understand customer needs, what they want and are willing to pay for. To increase your creativity you need to feed your mind with loads of relevant information. You also need to understand what customers are trying to achieve and why existing solutions are not working for them. Then you need to package and present your own unique solutions in ways customers can’t resist.
The second skill you need is the ability to build a Rich Relationship. All wealth is created in the context of a relationship. So the more meaningful relationships you can form. The easier it will be for you to create wealth. Unfortunately, most people hardly know how to build meaningful relationships or convert their close relationships into wealth-creating relationships. But if you want income security in any economy you must develop the ability to build meaningful relationships and make them wealth creating.
The Third Skill is marketing. Marketing is the skill that converts your creativity and relationships into cash. It is the ability to convince customers to choose you and buy from you over all the other options available in the market. If you fail at marketing you fail at everything. Marketing is thus one of the great skills to have if you want to have lasting income security.
When you develop the ability to create, build Rich relationships, and market your products and Services. You become the indispensable wealth creator everyone wants to work with.
3. The wealth-creating system
If you want lasting income security there is a way to structure your finances. This way is to create your own personal wealth-creating system. A great wealth-creating system comprises three main components. The first component is the performance-based income component. That is your ability to earn multiple incomes on a strict performance basis. The second component is the big portion savings Component. This is your ability to save a sizable chunk of your income each month. And the third component is the passive income investing Component. That is the ability to fund your life from a passive income.
This means that for your wealth-creating system to work your income, savings, and investing must be working all at the same time. To make your income work you need to develop high-income skills and add other sources of income to your main income. To make savings work you need to save more than you spend by doubling your income and standardizing your expenses. To make Investing work you need to focus on passive income investing. And there are only two ways to achieve this. All of which require you to first have solid cash reserves. The first way is the Risky way. This is where you use a high-risk investment vehicle that produces high returns in a short time. But has a high chance of destroying your invested capital. And the second way is the Safe way. This is where you use a Safe Investment vehicle that produces a very high return over the long-term. And have a slim chance of blowing your money up.
So if building lasting income security that will stand the test of time is important to you. The safe passive income investment option should be your option. But if losing your money and starting all over again is not a big deal for you then you can try the risky option.
These are the three components of a solid wealth-creating system.
If you need help building your own wealth-creating system or you want to enjoy income security regardless of the health of the economy. We can help you. Send an email to [email protected]
How to fund your business without a debt sentence (Part 3)
There are about seven funding options open to you if you want to fund your business with speed.
The Funding Options
There are about seven funding options open to you if you want to fund your business with speed. These seven options are as follows.
1. Your Own Cash Reserves – The most Realistic option
One of the ways to fund your business is to build your own solid cash reserves. This requires that you earn a high income and save a big portion of that income. It is the tried and true old fashion way of funding a business. And in fact, the most realistic of them all. Building your own cash reserves do not just help you fund a business. It demonstrates to investors your commitment and resilience. It also gives you the privilege to make mistakes on your own money. And not on some borrowed funds. It is the path that creates the beautiful rag to riches story and a path you should consider in funding a business. The key to success with building solid cash reserves is to choose a method that makes your savings failure-proof and to invest using investment vehicles that shield your money from financial distractions. The most wasteful thing to do is to use savings meant for funding your business for things that have nothing to do with wealth creation. It is the most hateful thing to do to yourself.
2. Family and Friends – The Streamlined option
Family and Friends are a great source of funding and can be really useful if you have such family and friends. While a family can fund your business without the expectation of a payback. A Friend may require you to payback. The problem most times with funding from family and friends is that most people do not them. So the option is streamlined to only a few people. But if you are lucky to have such family and friends by all means use it.
3. High Ticket Side Hustles – The Fastest Option
Side hustles are a great source of funding for your business and how I funded my first business. The best side hustles are the high ticket sales side hustles. There are the fastest to make you money. The most readily available. Does not require many people to get the funding you need. And is a great practice for developing sales skills. An important skill you need to thrive in business and life. The key to succeeding with high ticket side hustles is to choose products or services that are easy to sell. That is products that are relevant to a lot of people and for which these people want to buy. So when you are looking to fund your business with speed choose high ticket sale side hustles that solve problems for many people. If you want to learn more about how to solve high ticket sales problems and earn high income from successful business owners send an email to [email protected]
4. Get Your own customers to fund your business – The Slowest Option
Customers can pay you upfront for your products and services if you position the right solution to them. However, getting to this point takes time. It takes time to create irresistible offers customers want to pay for upfront. It takes time to build a recognizable brand that customers are proud of. And it takes time to understand your customers to the point that you can preempt what they want to buy. This is why this is the slower option. There is a lot of testing, learning, and growing involved. The key to navigating this phase very quickly is to test fast, collect customer data and take massive action. You can also leverage a profitable side hustle while testing to supplement your income.
5. Asset Partnerships – For Capital Intensive Businesses
When you want to start a business that requires huge capital to purchase equipment or machines. One of the faster ways to start is to find someone who already has these assets and partner with them. Business success is about partnerships and collaboration and you must learn to do this when starting a capital-intensive business. This will ensure that you are starting out with little capital risk and you are learning cheaply the process of the business and building valuable relationships. Although they may be income slashes that come with partnerships you must also recognize the advantages you get. You can make up for the slash in income by leveraging a profitable side hustle and practicing disciplined savings.
6. Crowdfunding – For Innovative Products
Crowdfunding is another source of income and it involves a group of peers coming together to invest in your business. You can get crowd-funded through the different crowdfunding platforms. However, crowdfunding favors more new and innovative products over regular and commoditized products. Crowdfunding also increases the complexity of your shareholding and in some cases can be a turnoff for investors.
7. Government Grants and Accelerator Program
The government occasionally provides funding to certain businesses and sectors it wants to encourage and promote. Although many people like to think of government funding as free money, it is not free money and it comes with its own terms and conditions. Practically anything that makes you lend money from a person makes you a servant to that person. So you must be deliberate about your funding moves. Accelerator programs like government programs also give grants to small businesses. And they look out for pretty much the same attributes a typical investor will look out for in a business. So you must be prepared to win these kinds of grants
The truth is there is no free money anywhere except for the money you build through your own sweat equity. According to Mark Cuban Funding is not an accomplishment but an obligation
If you need help to build your own business funds and want to build funds that sets you free and not enslave you to another person. We can help you. Send an email to [email protected]
How to fund your business without a debt sentence (Part 2)
These are the seven key attributes that attract investors’ funding.
The Seven Key Attributes that Attracts Investors Funding
1. A Wealth Creating Entrepreneur
The first attribute of businesses that attract funding is that they are run by a wealth creator. A wealth creator is anyone with the ability to create wealth from scratch. And there are two attributes that make a wealth creator. The first is Personality and the second is skills. Personality in this case has nothing to do with whether you are an introvert or an extrovert. But has everything to do with possessing certain abilities that are attractive to wealth. There are six key abilities that make a Wealth-creator.
The first ability is a Positive Attitude. All wealth creators have a positive mental attitude. They see themselves, other people, and the world from a healthy perspective.
The second ability is clear Communication. All wealth creators are great communicators. They speak, write, and send clear messages that are simple and easy to assimilate. They also ask meaningful questions, listen to customer’s feedback, and are able to sell their ideas.
The third ability is Focus. All wealth creators are focused people. They created wealth through a prolonged focus on a worthwhile goal. Focus is critical for wealth creation and businesses that attract funding must have a sharp focus.
The fourth ability is Confidence. Confidence is proof of competence and all great entrepreneurs have Confidence, self-mastery, and a healthy self-esteem.
The fifth ability is Integrity. Integrity builds trust and trust is the bedrock of every business relationship. Thus businesses that attract funding are run by trustworthy and credible people.
The sixth ability is Resilience. Great entrepreneurs are all resilient people. Resilience is the ability to go through repeated setbacks without giving up. It is the bounce-back ability and bouncing out of setbacks quickly is critical for business success.
These are the six abilities that turn an entrepreneur into a wealth-creating personality. And investors are attracted to these kinds of entrepreneurs.
The second thing entrepreneurs must have to attract funding is skills. And there are three important skills necessary for creating wealth. The first is creativity or innovation skill. The second is relationship building skills. And the third is marketing and sales skills. These three skills are valuable because they can be used to create wealth from scratch. They are useful to help entrepreneurs bounce out of a negative situation or setback.
2. A Profitable Business Idea
A business that is based on a profitable business idea is attractive to investors. A Profitable business idea is an idea that solves a real problem in a new or unique way. That is this idea must fill a gap in the marketplace that is important to the target customers. And it must also solve the problem in a new or unique way. Profitable business ideas thus have two great characteristics. The first is the ability to close gaps in existing solutions. And the second is the ability to innovate on existing solutions.
These two characteristics are important because fundamentally human needs do not change. What change is the way and manner these needs are met. When you close a gap in the marketplace you help customers see what is no longer acceptable and what is missing in the market. And when you innovate upon existing solutions you show customers another way of solving their problems.
3. The Business Owner invested capital
No Investor wants to invest in a business that is lacking in the business owner’s own money. The reason for this is simple. Money goes where the heart goes. And if a business owner’s money is not in the business his heart is not there. Although many may claim that their lack of personal funding is due to the lack of money. But when you look closely you find that this is not true.
There are three truths present each time a business owner funding is missing in a business. The First is misplaced Priorities. Most people have the capital for funding their business tied up in personal possessions and stuff. The second is a lack of discipline. That is a lack of discipline to save and plan ahead. This is a big turnoff for investors. The third is a lack of high-income skills. This also means that the likelihood of this person succeeding in business is pretty slim. Whichever is the case for you a lack of business owner funding is not attractive to investors. To get the funding that you need you must invest in your own business and bring something to the table.
4. The Right Target Customer
The fourth attribute of a great business that attracts investors’ funding is the right target customers. The right target customer is any customer that has a problem your products or service can solve. And is willing to pay you and not any other person for it. The right customer is also that customer that is reachable, easily accessible, and aligned with your company’s goals and vision. Customers that create wealth has seven attributes that you must pay attention to. The first is that they have a problem. The second is that they are either dissatisfied with current solutions or unaware of existing solutions. The third is that they want to do something about the problem. The fourth is that they are open to trying your solution. The fifth is that they have the financial ability to take action if they like your solution. And the sixth is that they are ready to take Action Now. These six attributes must be present in your ideal customers if they are to create wealth for you. Investors are looking to fund businesses that have identified who the right customer is for them.
5. A Low to zero Customer acquisition cost
If a business spends all its money on acquiring customers, the business is on a financial treadmill. Customer acquisition cost is critical for business longevity and profits. And you need to get your Customer acquisition Cost below the Lifetime Value of the Customer. This means that you must create a system that helps you acquire customers cheaply and easily. To acquire customers cheaply you must have creative skills, communication skills, and relationship-building skills. These skills will help you reach your customers, influence them the right way and convince them that your product is worthy of their cash. Keeping your customer acquisition cost low is key to attracting the right kind of investors.
6. High–Profit Margin
Profit is the life wire of a business and a great profit margin is a magnet for investors. The purpose of profits however is not just to enrich you and your Investors. But to create more room to wow and delight your customers. For example, if I have a profit margin of N50, 000 and you have a profit margin of N5, 000. I can do more for my customers than you can. I can send my customers nice birthday presents or invite them and their friends over for dinner. All of these boost brand loyalty, repeat business, and automatic customer referrals. You in contrast can do little to create this kind of effect. This means that you will work three times as hard to get any leverage from your existing customers.
However, you can’t just increase your profits from thin air. You need a strategy to expand profit margins. To do this well you need to understand that there are two types of profit. The first is the real value profit and the second is the Perceived value profit. The real value profit is limited in scope as customers at some point will begin to compare you to other competitors. If you want to increase profit margins without resistance you must focus on increasing perceived value profit. This is where profit elasticity reside. And this is because the perceived value profit is manufactured from emotions and there are no real measurement criteria or limits. Thus increasing real value profits and perceived value profit is key to attracting investors.
The problem is while most people can increase real value profit only a few know how to increase perceived value profit. This is why the most valuable products are not necessarily the most profitable products.
To increase the perceived value profit you need to know what value means to your customer. You also need to know which area of your business or product is the most fascinating to your customers. Then you need to become the best in this area. And build a solid brand around it. Products with high perceived value will always carry the highest profit margins and these are the products that are the most attractive to investors
7. The Right Timing
Businesses like fruits have ripening times and seasons. And not all businesses are ripe for the market at the same time. Thus understanding the business you are in and the timing for that business is key to success. Investors will favor businesses whose time has come over those whose time is in the future. The key to knowing the right timing for your business is knowing when your consumers are the most receptive to your solution. The right timing will always meet the customers at the time when they are most ready to buy. And this timing can be influenced by the external environment. But it can also be manufactured through creative marketing. The key to attracting investor’s funds is not to enter businesses whose timing is far into the future. Especially if you do not have the financial stamina to withstand long years of drought. But to enter businesses whose timing is right. Because only then can you create wealth with speed.
These are the seven key attributes that attract investors’ funding.
The truth is there is no shortage of funds anywhere. There is only a shortage of businesses that have the attributes investors are looking for.
So now that you know what makes businesses attract Investors funding how then can you fund your business?
Let’s see your funding options.
How to fund your business without a debt sentence (Part 1)
The lack of funding is a great excuse for people who are not really ready to start a business.
According to Mark Cuban, one of American’s entrepreneurs, owner of Dallas Mavericks, and TV Personality, the biggest mistake most people make is to think that they have to raise money to start a business.
As a financial advisor, I totally agree with Mark. There is no such thing as a successful business that became successful because of funding. Yet every week I receive tons of emails asking for advice on how to raise money or if I would invest in their businesses.
The answer always is “No” and you will discover the reason at the end of this article.
While I understand that certain businesses genuinely do need funding, and while funding is necessary at certain stages in a business, I do not think that every business needs funding to get started. And in fact, the majority of funding needs are not real funding needs, but the lack of ability to create money from thin air.
Most Funding requests are disguised gap in creativity and sales skills. Because with the right sales and creative skills, you can create the amount of money that you want. And you can also break down your business into the version that you can fund with your own money.
Read Also: Access Bank launches partnership with American Express to expand the acceptance of cards in Nigeria
Thus funding problem is majorly disguised creativity and sales problems. And quite frankly the lack of funding is a great excuse for people who are not really ready to start a business.
I know this because great entrepreneurs are not stopped by funding challenges. And the greatest entrepreneurs in the world all started in spite of funding challenges.
Amazon started out from the garage of Bezos’ in Bellevue, Washington. He started out with funding of almost $250,000 from his parents.
Facemash now Facebook started in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg and a group of friends. They started out with sweat equity, technical skills, and the ability to sell their idea and build a solid community.
Apple started out in Jobs’ garage on April 1, 1976, by college dropouts Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. They started their business with sweat equity, technical skills, and the ability to sell a not so perfect Apple 1 product without a monitor, keyboard, or casing.
Read Also: The Peace Mass Transit deal explained – C&I Leasing boss
Bill Gates and his business partner Paul Allen built the world’s largest software business, Microsoft, from technological innovation, keen business strategy, and aggressive business tactics.
You will find a similar story for Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, Richard Branson, Dangote, and so on.
These men built their businesses from the ground up with sweat equity, the right attitude, personal savings, or support from families. Funding did not stop them and funding will not stop you if you are serious about entrepreneurship. Quite frankly funding at the early stage of a business increases business stress, dilutes control, and expands leadership complexity.
So while you may fantasize about some strange investor sent by God coming along. To lift your business off the ground. In reality, this rarely happens. You must find ways to fund your way to a proven business model. Investors rarely fund ordinary ideas or struggling businesses. They fund businesses that are already succeeding but need funding to expand that success. This is why banks rarely lend to SMEs but do so easily to successful businesses. And why the majority of successful business owners started off on their own
So why do people still waste time looking for funding?
Read Also: 4 reasons why some entrepreneurs succeed when they build their startups at this age
People gravitate towards funding for three reasons. The first is the Fantasy of overnight success. The second is the desire to use another person’s money to fix fundamental problems. That can only be solved through discipline and hard work. And the third is to make an already successful business even more successful.
Among these three reasons, only one is of interest to the investor. Investors are not on a mission to rescue your business or make you rich. They are on a mission to increase their wealth and achieve more financial success. They will only invest in businesses that can help them achieve their goals. And until your business develops this capacity you are not yet funding worthy.
Thus the only purpose for funding is to transfer investor’s idle funds or funds that are less optimized to a profitable business vehicle. That has the capacity to generate higher profits. This means that your business must have the capacity to turnaround investors’ money very quickly. If your business is not yet at this stage. You should focus on bringing it up to this stage and then attracting investor’s funding can become easy for you.
The key to successful funding is to answer the three funding questions. First, is my business fundable? Second, do I need funding for wealth-creating purposes? And third is my business at the stage where it can turn around investors’ money without losing it? Answering these questions is key to funding your business.
A business is ready for funding when it has certain key attributes. There are seven key attributes that attract investors and make a business funding worthy.
