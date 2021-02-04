Economy & Politics
President Buhari nominates ex-Service Chiefs as non-career Ambassadors-Designate
President Buhari has forwarded to the Senate, the names of ex-Service Chiefs to be approved as non-career Ambassadors-Designate.
This was disclosed by the Presidency via Twitter, as it announced that President Buhari forwarded the names of Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (Rtd ), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd) & Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S Usman (Rtd), to the Senate for approval as non-career Ambassadors-Designate
The Presidency tweeted;
“In a letter to Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President of the Senate, the President said: “In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.
“The nominees are: Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (Rtd), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (Rtd).
“The President urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations.”
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that President Buhari appointed new Military Service Chiefs, and congratulated the outgoing Service Chiefs for efforts of “enduring peace to the country.”
- According to the Federal Civil Service rule, a military personnel is also expected to retire at 60 years or after putting in 35 years of service.
- Before last week’s retirement, the ex-Service Chiefs spent 36-40 years in service -far above their retirement age.
- The outgoing Service Chiefs were appointed by President Buhari in 2015 and despite clamour from several quarters for the President to replace them with fresh blood, nothing happened until the recent retirement.
- The new Chiefs are Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo and Chief of Naval Staff Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.
Economy & Politics
How government can pull millions of people out of poverty – Peter Obi
Peter Obi has advised the Federal Government on what to do to pull millions of people out of poverty.
The former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has said that pulling millions of Nigerians out of poverty is not rocket science, urging that Nigeria has multiple examples to learn from developing countries, instead of a transactional cash transfer.
Peter Obi disclosed this in an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday.
The former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party stated that Nigerians living in poverty are being under-serviced by the government as the N5000 is not enough and does not address their demands for growth.
READ: Only 68.8% of Nigerians believe Covid-19 is real – SBM Intel
Lifting Nigerians out of poverty
Obi said, “there are those who are earning $1.9 a day, approximately N800 a day, multiply by 30 days, which is N24 thousand naira, and you are paying them N5000 (GEEP).
“So we are paying them 40% of what they live on daily, worse, it is going to be paid for 6 months.”
He added that there are clear and tried examples to pull people out of poverty, which needs to focus on monetary stimulus and small enterprises.
“If you want to pull people out of poverty, there are clear examples that are universal.
“We need to have a properly, articulated, physical and monetary stimulus to support micro, medium and small enterprises, to be able to pull people out of poverty.
“To pull them out of poverty, they need a job, that will pay at least N25,000 a month, (above $1.90 a day).
READ: Greek Debt Crisis and the sudden rise in Nigerian Stock Market All Share Index!!
Obi added that he went on a tour in 2008 to study how Bangladesh implemented policies that lifted its HDI and per capita income.
“In 2008, I was in Bangladesh with a former minister for one week, studying the issue of poverty in the rural areas, and we saw what they are doing to pull people out of poverty.
“It is not government-driven. When it’s government-led it becomes transactional. Micro Credit Banks were meant to be domiciled in rural communities that can identify the poor. The policy was driven by an organization that was set up by the communities.
“The farming villages in Bangladesh had farming clubs where the government buys what they produce for export. They are given a small cash grant and a school for the kids. Bangladeshi literacy rate was 58%, today it’s 75%. Today HDI is at medium from low.
He disclosed that within the same period, in 2008, Nigeria’s per capita was $2,240, and today it $2220.
“We lost $20 in 12 years, literacy rate and HDI was low and still low today because no articulated policy that people can measure.
“Pulling people out of poverty is not rocket science, it is done in some countries, he said.
READ: COVID-19 could impoverish additional 5 million Nigerians – World Bank
Redistributing wealth in Nigeria
Mr. Obi said that the aid of Microfinance banks would make it more efficient in lending money to the poor because they will lend it to those who need it and have the capacity to pay back.
He adds that even if the FG wants to distribute it away, the MFBs have facilities that are more efficient and would do it better than the way the government is doing it.
“How we distribute welfare today is transactional and all about politics. We have not measured those that were given N10k (traderMoni),” he added.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government launched the COVID-19 Rapid Response Register (RRR), an emergency intervention database, for the urban poor made poorer by the pandemic.
- The scheme would see the FG share N5000 monthly to households as it says a million households would benefit from the scheme.
- In 2020, According to the Nigerian Living Standards Survey (NLSS) report, the number of Nigerians that are poor have been estimated to be 82.9 million, making it 40.1% of Nigerians classified as poor by national standards.
- According to NBS, on average, 4 out of 10 individuals in Nigeria have real per capita expenditures below N137,430 per year, which translates to N376.5 per day.
Economy & Politics
Nigeria, now 2nd most corrupt country in West Africa – Transparency International
Nigeria is now the second most corrupt country in W/Africa with Guinea-Bissau the only country more corrupt than Nigeria in the region.
The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2020 report published by Transparency International indicates that Nigeria occupies the 149th position out of the 180 countries surveyed as well scored 25 out of 100 points.
With the current ranking, Nigeria is now the second most corrupt country in West Africa with Guinea-Bissau the only country more corrupt than Nigeria in the sub-region.
It can be recalled that in the 2019 report, Nigeria was ranked 146th out of the 180 countries surveyed, scoring 26 points out of 100 points.
READ: Nigeria ranks 146 on Global Corruption Index in 2019
READ: Nigeria ranks 8th African country with well-developed electricity regulatory framework
What you should know
- The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) is an annual survey report published by Berlin-based Transparency International since 1995 which ranks countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, as determined by expert assessments and opinion surveys.
- The CPI scales zero (0) to 100, zero means “Highly Corrupt,” while 100 stands for “Very Clean”.
- Nigeria’s ranking on the corruption perception index has continued to drop in the last four years.
- With the current ranking, Nigeria is two steps worse off than she was in 2018 when she scored 27 points to place 144th out of 180 countries.
- Only 12 countries are perceived to be more corrupt than Nigeria in the whole of Africa. The countries are the Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Somalia, Zimbabwe, Chad, Eritrea, Burundi, Congo, Guinea Bissau, and South Sudan.
- Somalia and South Sudan remain the most corrupt nations on earth, according to the CPI 2020 ranking.
- Denmark, New Zealand, Finland, Singapore, Germany, Sweden Switzerland, Norway, The Netherlands and Luxembourg are the least corrupt countries in the world.
Business
Significant progress made in China-Africa ties within cooperation framework – AUC Chairperson
AUC chairperson has disclosed that significant, sustained progress is being made in China-Africa ties within cooperation framework.
The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has said that “significant and sustained” progress has been made in China-Africa ties.
Mahamat asserted this in an analysis of his first-term as the AU Commission chairmanship.
He reiterated the AU Commission’s strong commitment to upholding multilateralism and supporting international partners in halting the trend of unilateralism.
He argued that “International cooperation and solidarity are irreplaceable.”
Mahamat, in his analysis, reiterated that global challenges, national egoism, the decline of multilateralism, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and dwindling resources “have hampered our forward march” during the past four years.
The AU Commissioner for Social Affairs Amira Elfadil recently also hailed China as a strategic partner of Africa.
What they are saying
- Mahamat submitted that: “With China, significant and sustained progress has been made within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
- “Africa stands with those who fight unilateralism and strongly advocate for a multilateralism of respect, equality and mutual benefit.”
- Amira Elfadil noted that: “We are looking for those who are serious about the future of this continent, and when we say strategic partners and mention strategic partnerships, China comes first and we appreciate this partnership very much.”
What you should know
- The African Union (AU) is a continental body consisting of the 55 member states that make up the countries of the African Continent. It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU, 1963-1999).
- The African Union Commission acts as the executive/administrative branch or secretariat of the AU and consists of a number of Commissioners dealing with different areas of policy.
