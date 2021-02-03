Stock Market
Cutix’ founder acquires additional shares of the company worth N3.3 million
The founder of Cutix Plc has increased more stakes in the company with the purchase of 1 million additional shares.
Dr. Gilbert Obiajulu Uzodike, the founder of Cutix Plc has increased his stakes in the cable manufacturing company with the purchase of 1.5 million additional shares of the company.
This is according to Notification of Share Dealing by an Insider, signed by the Company Secretary, Nwokporo Chinwendu and published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
It is important to note that the notification is compliant with The Exchange’s policy on insider dealing.
The statements revealed that the founder of Cutix Plc increased his stakes in the company with the acquisition of more than 1.5 million additional shares, over two transactions:
- On the 26th of January, the founder acquired 695,919 additional units of the ordinary shares of the company at a price of N2.10 per share.
- On the 29th of January, he also acquired 821,620 additional units of the ordinary shares of the company at a price of N2.25 per share.
This puts the total consideration for the shares purchased by Dr. Uzodike at N3,310,074.90
- Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed by the management of the company. This is in compliance with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.
- The purchase of the shares of Cutix Plc further cements the founder’s position as a substantial shareholder of the company.
Google riding on hot steam, as earnings growth surges by 23%
Shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet gained more than 7% during after-hours trading.
Shares of Google‘s parent company, Alphabet, gained more than 7% during after-hours trading, after the world’s biggest online company reported 23% revenue growth and topped estimates for earnings.
Alphabet brought in $46.43 billion in revenue for the quarter when deducting traffic acquisition costs, up from $37.57 billion a year ago. Overall, the technology giant surged by 23% year-on-year.
This was also the first time the leading tech brand revealed results on its Cloud segment, revealing that the company earned about $3.83 billion in revenue and had an operating loss of $1.24 billion in Q4.
For the year, Cloud segments brought in $13.06 billion in revenue and reported an operating loss of $5.6 billion.
Ruth Porat, CFO of Google and Alphabet, said: “Our strong fourth-quarter performance, with revenues of $56.9 billion, was driven by Search and YouTube, as consumer and business activity recovered from earlier in the year.
Google Cloud revenues were $13.1 billion for 2020, with significant ongoing momentum, and we remain focused on delivering value across the growth opportunities we see.”
Highlights of Alphabet’s latest earning results include:
- Earnings: $22.30 per share, adjusted, vs., $15.90 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
- Revenue: $56.90 billion, vs. $53.13 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
- Google Cloud: $3.83 billion, vs. $3.81 billion as expected by analysts, according to StreetAccount.
- YouTube ads: $6.89 billion, vs. $6.11 billion as expected by analysts, according to StreetAccount.
- Traffic acquisition costs (TAC): $10.47 billion, vs. $9.32 billion as expected by analysts, according to StreetAccount.
On its latest earnings results, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said, “Our strong results this quarter reflect the helpfulness of our products and services to people and businesses, as well as the accelerating transition to online services and the cloud.
“Google succeeds when we help our customers and partners succeed, and we see significant opportunities to forge meaningful partnerships as businesses increasingly look to a digital future.”
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines expected to generate $15 billion in 2021
Stock experts had earlier anticipated that Pfizer would earn $12.7 billion from its COVID-19 vaccines sales in 2021.
The world’s leading drug maker, Pfizer, has issued a mixed earnings report on its fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year that slightly missed stock experts’ prediction.
However, investors were surprisingly upbeat on Pfizer’s sales prediction from its COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, as the company disclosed that it expected the vaccines to generate around $15 billion in 2021. Stock experts had earlier anticipated that it would earn $12.7 billion in 2021.
Pfizer’s most recent result revealed that the fourth-quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share of 42 cents, below the 50 cents analysts expected.
READ: Covid-19: Less than 20,000 vaccines administered in Africa so far – UN
Revenues for the fourth quarter were $11.7 billion, just above the FactSet consensus of $11.5 billion.
Frank D’Amelio, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Global Supply, stated:
- “I am very pleased with how our company performed in 2020, and particularly in the fourth quarter, where we achieved double-digit operational revenue growth driven by a wide range of products and geographies, including growth within all of our therapeutic areas.
- “I was also pleased that Pfizer completed the transaction to combine Upjohn with Mylan to form Viatris in the fourth quarter, which I believe positions both Pfizer and Viatris for a bright future.
- “I feel confident in our ability to continue to perform well and deliver on our commitments in 2021 and beyond, both to our patients and to our shareholders.
- “The company is working round the clock in order to deliver two billion doses of the vaccine this year alone at a breakneck pace as nations rush to sign supply deals in an effort to control the worst pandemic seen in humanity taking to account it had killed over 2 million people globally.”
Edward Jones analyst, Ashtyn Evans, told Reuters, “2021 earnings and sales will see a significant benefit from the vaccine, and this benefit could increase throughout the year.”
Pfizer also revealed it had supplied 65 million doses worldwide and 29 million doses in the world’s largest economy, the US, as of Jan. 31. It expects to supply 200 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of May.
Its biggest contracts so far have charged countries around $19 per dose. Pfizer and BioNTech split the gross profit from the vaccine by half under their partnership agreement.
At the time of writing this report, Pfizer shares were down 2.63%, trading at $34.86 at the New York Stock exchange, as investors, pulled back some of their long positions.
Zenith Bank, WAPCO, NB tumble, investors lose N164 billion
The market breadth closed negative as CHAMPION led 8 Gainers as against 49 Losers topped by BOCGAS at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian Stock market ended the second trading session of the week on a negative note. The All Share index dropped in 0.74% to close at 42,043.79 index points as against the -0.13% plunge recorded on Monday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +4.40%.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover at Tuesday’s trading session printed slightly negative as volume dipped by 5.25% as against 12.40% plunge recorded on MondayUBN, TRANSCORP and FBNH were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed negative as CHAMPION led 8 Gainers as against 49 Losers topped by BOCGAS at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- CHAMPION up 9.94% to close at N3.76
- UNILEVER up 5.19% to close at N14.2
- ETRANZACT up 5.15% to close at N2.45
- CUSTODIAN up 0.83% to close at N6.05
- HONYFLOUR up 1.40% to close at N1.45
Top Losers
- BOCGAS down 9.99% to close at N13.61
- ARDOVA down 9.97% to close at N17.15
- WAPCO down 6.67% to close at N28
- ZENITHBANK down 3.13% to close at N26.3
- NB down 3.17% to close at N61
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended Tuesday’s trading session on a bearish note, amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- The equities market closed today with a tinge of bearishness as profit-taking transactions on large-cap stocks depressed the overall market position to a net capital loss of N164 billion.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying on the sentiments that recent price action shows further market correction in the near term. However, stock traders anticipate the bullish run is still in play for the long term.