Stock Market
Zenith Bank, WAPCO, NB tumble, investors lose N164 billion
The market breadth closed negative as CHAMPION led 8 Gainers as against 49 Losers topped by BOCGAS at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian Stock market ended the second trading session of the week on a negative note. The All Share index dropped in 0.74% to close at 42,043.79 index points as against the -0.13% plunge recorded on Monday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +4.40%.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover at Tuesday’s trading session printed slightly negative as volume dipped by 5.25% as against 12.40% plunge recorded on MondayUBN, TRANSCORP and FBNH were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed negative as CHAMPION led 8 Gainers as against 49 Losers topped by BOCGAS at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- CHAMPION up 9.94% to close at N3.76
- UNILEVER up 5.19% to close at N14.2
- ETRANZACT up 5.15% to close at N2.45
- CUSTODIAN up 0.83% to close at N6.05
- HONYFLOUR up 1.40% to close at N1.45
Top Losers
- BOCGAS down 9.99% to close at N13.61
- ARDOVA down 9.97% to close at N17.15
- WAPCO down 6.67% to close at N28
- ZENITHBANK down 3.13% to close at N26.3
- NB down 3.17% to close at N61
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended Tuesday’s trading session on a bearish note, amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- The equities market closed today with a tinge of bearishness as profit-taking transactions on large-cap stocks depressed the overall market position to a net capital loss of N164 billion.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying on the sentiments that recent price action shows further market correction in the near term. However, stock traders anticipate the bullish run is still in play for the long term.
Market Views
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines expected to generate $15 billion in 2021
Stock experts had earlier anticipated that Pfizer would earn $12.7 billion from its COVID-19 vaccines sales in 2021.
The world’s leading drug maker, Pfizer has issued a mixed earnings report on its fourth quarter of the 2020 fiscal year that slightly missed stock experts prediction.
However, investors were surprisingly upbeat on Pfizer’s sales prediction from its COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, as the company disclosed it expects the vaccines to generate around $15 billion in 2021. Stock experts had earlier anticipated it would earn $12.7 billion in 2021.
Pfizer’s most recent result revealed fourth-quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share of 42 cents, below the 50 cents analysts expected.
Revenues for the fourth quarter were $11.7 billion, just above the FactSet consensus of $11.5 billion.
Frank D’Amelio, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Global Supply, stated:
- “I am very pleased with how our company performed in 2020, and particularly in the fourth quarter, where we achieved double-digit operational revenue growth driven by a wide range of products and geographies, including growth within all of our therapeutic areas.
- “I was also pleased that Pfizer completed the transaction to combine Upjohn with Mylan to form Viatris in the fourth quarter, which I believe positions both Pfizer and Viatris for a bright future.
- “I feel confident in our ability to continue to perform well and deliver on our commitments in 2021 and beyond, both to our patients and to our shareholders.
- “The company is working round the clock in order to deliver two billion doses of the vaccine this year alone at a breakneck pace as nations rush to sign supply deals in an effort to control the worst pandemic seen in humanity taking to account it had killed over 2 million people globally.”
Edward Jones analyst, Ashtyn Evans told Reuters, “2021 earnings and sales will see a significant benefit from the vaccine, and this benefit could increase throughout the year.”
Pfizer also revealed it had supplied 65 million doses worldwide and 29 million doses in the world’s largest economy, the US, as of Jan. 31. It expects to supply 200 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of May.
Its biggest contracts so far have charged countries around $19 per dose. Pfizer and BioNTech split the gross profit from the vaccine by half under their partnership agreement.
At the time of writing this report, Pfizer shares were down 2.63%, trading at $34.86 at the New York Stock exchange, as investors, pulled back some of their long positions.
Spotlight Stories
Top 10 Stockbroking firms trade shares worth N112.84 billion in January 2021
The top ten stockbroking firms traded stocks worth N112.8 billion, accounting for 48.37% of the total value of shares traded in the month.
Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) enjoyed a bullish start in January 2021, as the all-share index closed at 42,412.66 index points, 5.32% increase compared to 40,270.72 points recorded as of 31st December 2020.
The top ten stockbroking firms traded stocks worth N112.8 billion, accounting for 48.37% of the total value of shares traded in the month. This is according to the Broker Performance Report for the month ended 31st January 2021.
The value of shares traded by the top firms in January 2021, represents an 18.3% decline when compared to N138.1 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.
READ: NSE Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) market capitalization hits N24.51 billion
Stockbrokers by value
- Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers limited stands top on the list having traded on stocks valued at N21.66 billion and accounting for 9.28% of the total recorded trades. It however represents a decline of 39.4% when compared to N35.76 billion recorded in January 2020.
- Cardinalstone Securities Limited followed with trades on stocks worth N14.89 billion representing 6.39% of the total trades.
- Absa Securities Nigeria Limited traded in stocks worth N14.6 billion, accounting for 6.26% of the total value.
- Rencap Securities Nigeria Limited made transactions worth N13.5 billion (5.79%) to rank fourth on the list.
- EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited transacted in stocks valued at N11.74 billion.
- Others on the list include; Inter State Securities (N8.58 billion), Cordros Securities (N7.21 billion), Apel Asset (N7.17 billion), APT Securities (N7.11 billion), and Morgan Capital with N6.36 billion.
READ: Deputy Managing Director of UBA Plc purchases additional 3.22 million shares
Stockbrokers by volume of shares
- Stanbic IBTC also topped the list with 2.58 billion units of shares, representing 9.41% of the total volume of shares traded in the month of January.
- GTI Securities came second with 2.29 billion units of shares representing 8.35%.
- Morgan Capital Securities followed with 2.24 billion units of shares which accounted for 8.18% of the total.
- Inter State Securities ranked fourth with transactions in 1.52 billion units of shares. 5.56% of the total unit of shares traded in the month.
- Atlass Portfolios Limited pulled transactions in 1.52 billion units of shares to rank fifth.
- Others include; Meristem Stockbrokers (1.43 billion), Cardinalstone Securities (1.37 billion), APT Securities (523.1 million), CSL Stockbrokers (436 million), and FBN Quest with trades in 408.3 million units of shares.
READ: Value of shares traded by top 10 stockbrokers up 133% despite COVID-19
What you should know
- The All-share index of the NSE posted impressive gains in the month of January, growing by 5.32% to close at 42,412.66 points while the NSE Insurance index recorded the highest gain of 29.77%.
- The NSE Oil and Gas index also grew by 12.43% to close at 254.31 points while the Banking index recorded positive growth of 7.89%.
- Of all sub-indices captured by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, only the NSE Growth index recorded a decline in the month of January 2021.
Columnists
Can I “Short” Dangote Cement stocks?
A follower on my Twitter account asked me a simple question this week, “Kalu how can I short Dangote Cement?”
First, what does shorting a stock mean?
Shorting is seeking to profit from the projected fall in the price of an asset. It involves borrowing shares you do not own and then selling to another investor. The strategy is selling high and buying low, i.e. selling the stock today, generating cash today with the intent to repurchase the same stock at a lower cost, making a spread.
To be able to short any stock, you need.
- A research-based belief that the asset is overpriced, i.e. it is trading in the public market at a price above its intrinsic value.
- Availability of shares that can be borrowed, sold, and rebought. This implies that the target stock to be shorted should have sufficient volume.
READ: United Capital Plc CEO purchases additional 1.5 million shares worth N8.03 million
First, let us understand the terms I will use?
If I am selling, I am Shorting or Putting.
If I am buying, I am going Long or Calling.
So how do I short a stock?
I have identified the target stock to short, let us call it Kalu Plc or KPLC. Let us assume the stock is priced today at N100.00. I go to a broker that holds stock of KPLC, and I borrow 10,000 units of PLC for three months. He will charge a fee for this. Let us assume the fee is 100.00 per 10,000 shares for the 90 days. I will simply sell those shares of KPLC for 100 per share and bank 1,000,000.
So, my position is cash N1,000,000 liability N1,000,000 (10,000 shares of KPLC)
Next, I can buy a Forward Call to cover my bet. This means I buy an option to buy KPLC at 100 in three months as well. The is called a Hedge. I am covering my Short position on PLC by buying the option to buy KPLC back at N100 in 90 days, I will also pay a fee to buy this cover. This means if KPLC instead of falling, rises in value, I will not make money, but I also will not lose money because my Put (Sale) trade has been covered by my Call (Buy) trade. This is called a Covered Call.
READ: Aliko Dangote’s net worth falls by $840 million
Can I Short without a cover?
Yes, I can still Short KPLC without buying a call option. That will save me the expense of paying the Call premium and increase my overall projected profit but expose my trade to unlimited losses if the shares of KPLC do not fall but rise.
What happens if shares of KPLC fall as planned?
If shares of KPLC fall, that is perfect. Let us assume shares fall to 50 per share in 90 days, I simply debit my cash position for 500,000 and buy back the 10,000 shares of KPLC and return to the broker I borrowed it from. I have just made 500,000 or 50% (ignoring fees).
What happens if shares of KPLC rises?
If shares of KPLC rise instead of falling, problem. Let us say KPLC goes from 100 to 150 in 90 days, this means I must spend 1,500,000 to buy back the initial 10,000 shares a return to the Broker, I have lost 50%.
READ: Dangote Cement commences buy back of 85 million issued shares of the company
What if I covered my Short call?
Well, if I covered by Short Putting by buying the 90-day Call, then that was smart. I can simply exercise that call to buy 10,000 shares at 100 instead of 150. This means I debit my cash account to fund my Call excise and repay the broker. I do not make any return, but I do not lose N500,000.
What about options?
Now I can increase my potential returns (or magnify my losses) by simply buying options.
Options are exactly what is described above both in Call and Put scenarios, but options are sold in units of 100. Thus the 10,000 units are 100 options contracts. Leverage allows the investor to make money on the upside but magnify losses on the downside.
READ: United Capital Plc CEO purchases additional 1.3 million shares worth N7.19 million
So back to Dangote…
Can I short Dangote Cement? The simple answer is yes, rules exist to enable a short of Dangote Cement, the real question is can you make money from that trade?