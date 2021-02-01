Business
FG announces reopening of Third Mainland Bridge ahead of schedule
The FG has said that the 3rd Mainland Bridge will be reopened ahead of schedule at midnight of January 31.
The Federal Government has said that the Third Mainland Bridge will be reopened ahead of schedule at midnight of January 31 to vehicular movement, after the total shutdown.
This follows the completion of the casting of the expansion joints of the bridge ahead of the earlier projected time.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, on Sunday, January 31, 2021. He said the bridge would be reopened 24 hours ahead of schedule.
What the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos is saying
Popoola said, “The casting of the expansion joints was completed on Saturday. Therefore, the Third Mainland Bridge will be opened by 12 midnight of January 31. Motorists can start plying the bridge as from 12 midnight.’’
He said that the reopening had been communicated to the Lagos State government and all relevant agencies to ensure seamless traffic on the highway, and also expressed gratitude to motorists for their patience and understanding.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government, on January 27, announced a total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge for another 3 days from midnight of Friday, January 29 to midnight of Monday, February 1, 2021.
- The new closure of the bridge was to enable contractors to perform the replacement of 3 delicate expansion joints.
- The bridge, which has been partially closed since July 24, 2020, for another round of rehabilitation works, has been going through a series of repairs.
- The repair, which was initially expected to last 6 months, was further extended by one month due to the disruptions caused by the #EndSARS protests in Lagos, thus extending the completion date from January to February.
- The 11.8-kilometer bridge is the longest of the 3 bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland was commissioned in 1990 by the then military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.
Sanwo-Olu sets up special traffic team to resolve traffic gridlock in Apapa axis
Governor Sanwo-Olu has approved a Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team to resolve the traffic gridlock in and around Apapa.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the constitution of a Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team to resolve the traffic gridlock in and around Apapa.
This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Sunday, January 31.
According to the statement from Omotoso, members of the team include:
- Hon. Toyin Fayinka (Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation);
- Engr. Olajide Oduyoye (General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority LASTMA);
- Hon. Sola Giwa (SSA to the Governor on Central Business Districts); and
- Ayodeji Laurent (SSA to the Governor on Political Security Intelligence).
The Commissioner said, “The Special Traffic Management & Enforcement Compliance Team is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring zero tolerance of traffic offenders and a seamless traffic management system specifically designed to restore sanity in and around Apapa and create a cohesive system that would aid the resurgence of business activities and ensure that residents live in a conducive environment devoid of traffic-induced stress.’’
Omotoso added that the Governor said that the area of coverage of the Team’s operations includes:
- Ikorodu Road to Oshodi – Mile 2 – Apapa
- Ikorodu Road – Funsho Williams Avenue (Surulere) – Alaka – Iganmu – SIFAX – Ijora 7up – Apapa
- Surulere – Alaka – Eko Bridge – Ijora Olopa – Ijora 7up – Apapa.
The Governor, in the statement, said that with the development, it was expected that traffic within Apapa and its environs would be better managed by a team of dedicated LASTMA, FRSC, Police, and Intelligence Service Officers.
Sanwo-Olu added that the policemen from Area ‘B’ Police Command would tentatively provide security back-up for the team, pending the announcement of the new security architecture by the State Government.
The head of the new Special Traffic Management & Enforcement Compliance Team, Hon. Toyin Fayinka (Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation) and other members of the team are expected to work with the designated team of the Inspector-General of Police and collaborate with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu and other members of Law Enforcement Agencies in and around Apapa to ensure the success of the team’s assignment.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government announced the withdrawal of the Presidential Task Force on Ports Decongestion, following the restoration of some level of normalcy on the Apapa axis with the disappearance of trucks and tankers on the bridges and major roads.
- Consequently, the Lagos State Government moved to take over from the task force on port decongestion and create a new operational template for the task force.
- This follows the pronouncement of the Governor on the takeover of traffic management from the Presidential Task Team on the decongestion of Apapa gridlock after his visit on December 28, 2020.
Expert says National Quality Policy will stimulate Nigerian export value and volume
An expert has highlighted the benefits of the newly approved National Quality Policy.
The Executive Director, Africa International Trade and Commerce Research Ltd (AITCRL), Mr Sand Mba-Kalu, has revealed that the approved National Quality Policy will set the stage to improve the competitive vigour of Nigeria’s non-oil export value.
He made this known while speaking during an interview in Abuja with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.
The trade expert revealed that there have been concerns over the years, by stakeholders over the poor-quality compliance level of the Nigerian non-oil export, he added that this reality in the economy led to the rejection of most export based on their quality and standard owing to inadequate technical capacity.
He revealed that the lack of consistency in the country’s regulatory framework could be attributed to the effete national quality policy. According to him, the recently approved policy will require legislative backing and stakeholders must ensure that the business community are well informed and educated on the policy.
Mba-Kalu pointed out that the process for the policy commenced under Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. however, the eventual ratification of the policy under President Muhammadu Buhari is an avid step towards enhancing Nigeria’s export value and volume.
In line with this, he advised that the implementing institution should be empowered to enforce the standard, conformity assessment and accreditation with the domestic market, adding that support mechanisms should also be put in place for MSMEs to take advantage of the policy.
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics reported that The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the National Quality Policy, the policy was put in place to ensure that Nigerian-made goods are up to global standards for export.
- In line with the proposition of the new policy, the government revealed that it would work with the private sector in setting up quality testing centres and labs to approve goods that have met the required standard.
What Mba-Kalu is saying
Mr Mba-Kalu said: “Unfortunately, meeting quality standards has always been a major challenge for Nigeria non-oil exporters especially for Micro Small and Meduim Enterprises (MSMEs).
“The EU recently extended the export ban of Nigeria beans to the EU member states to 2022, due to the Nigerian government’s failure to implement the food safety action plan submitted in 2018.
“That is why I welcome the approval by FEC for the Nigeria Quality Policy which I believe, will address this shortcoming,” he said.“That is how the policy will help grow their businesses, while boosting Nigeria non-oil export by preventing reject of Nigeria export.”
Why this matters
- The National Quality Policy is aimed at clarifying and reinforcing the country’s readiness to put in place the necessary infrastructure that would create global acceptance of Nigeria’s products and services.
- The new policy will produce an encompassing system that will provide quality specifications for all manufactured products in the country, and act as a catalyst for local productivity and quick adaptation of best global standards and practices towards enthroning quality culture.
- This move will help in attaining efficiency and product competitiveness, thus reducing imports and increasing exports.
Nigeria’s low corruption rating not a reflection of nation’s anti-corruption agenda – FG
Nigeria's low rating in the 2020 TI-CPI do not truly reflect the nation's anti- corruption agenda.
The Federal Government has described Nigeria’s low rating in the 2020 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (TI-CPI) as a parameter that do not truly reflect the nation’s anti-corruption agenda.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.
The minister said Nigeria’s anti-corruption agenda which had placed great emphasis on corruption prevention measures and the building of integrity systems remained on course.
According to him, the implementation of the various reforms, especially in the Ease of Doing Business was expected to yield positive outcomes in the country’s corruption perception and other relevant assessments in the next 12 to 24 months.
He stated, ”For instance, following the release of the 2019 TI-Corruption Perception Index, the government initiated reforms to improve on Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business indices.
“This is because we found that up to 40 per cent of the country’s corruption perception survey indices relates to business processes and general public service delivery processes.
“Government’s swift action has led to major reforms in the processes at our ports and business process points.”
Placing more emphasis on corruption prevention measures and building integrity systems, he added that high profile corruption cases were currently under investigation and prosecution.
According to him, the emphasis on preventive mechanisms was in response to various local and international reviews and evaluation that Nigeria had gone through, including those from the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and even from the TI-CPI.
”In response to these evaluations, a number of significant policies have been instituted to enhance transparency and accountability and prevent corruption.
“Even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of key transparency and accountability policies were developed and are currently being implemented.
“One of the policies is launch by the ICPC, of the National Ethics Policy which addressed integrity issues on all sectors of the polity. It was directly linked to a key pillar of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) which was Ethical Reorientation; efforts by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to energise the Code of Conduct for Public Officers (CCPO),” he added.
On the 2020 TI-CPI rating for Nigeria, he argued that the Federal Government was interrogating a number of issues and discrepancies that had been observed in the rating processes.
“These included some data sources in which Nigeria’s scores have remained flat over the past 10 years, reflecting no improvement, decline or fluctuation.
”This is very improbable given the nature of behaviour of variables which are normally influenced by a variety of factors (which is the reason they are called ‘variables’). In this case, the corruption scores would have been affected by changes in the size and structure of the public sector over the past 10 years.
“Changes in policies and personnel and systems over the period including, for instance, process automation, etc. There is, therefore, the need to verify that there is no transposition of figures from year to year due to absence of current data,” the minister said
The minister added that different assessments on the same indicators (for instance corruption in the bureaucracy) by different rating institutions had generated different scores and different rankings across the ranking agencies
”There is the need to understand why these variations occur and consequently the robustness of the methodology and validity of data,” Mohammed said.
He added that there were missing assessments for Nigeria in the data entries where the country had performed well in previous CPI calculations, like the African Development Bank Country Policy and Institutional Assessment.
”There is the need to understand why scores for this assessment have not been recorded for Nigeria for the past two years.
“This has had the effect of reducing Nigeria’s cumulative score and ranking relative to countries with those scores included in their CPI for both years,” he said.
What you should know
- Last Friday, Nairametrics had reported that the recent TI CPI stated that Nigeria scored 25/100, which was one point less than its 26 points in the previous year.
- It said Nigeria was now 149 out of 180 countries, a record that was three steps lower than its rank of 146 in 2019.