Coronavirus
WHO team visits Wuhan market where Covid-19 infection was first detected
The World Health Organization (WHO)-led team of experts probing the origins of Covid-19, visited Hunnan market on Sunday, the wholesale seafood centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the heart of the first coronavirus outbreak.
The team arrived the market, which has been closed since January last year, going through its barricaded premises as guards quickly blocked others from entering and left in a convoy after about an hour, with the group of experts not taking questions from journalists.
The mission which had been delayed by China and slowed down by political intrigues is expected to find out how the virus jumped from animal to human.
Following their released from a 2-week quarantine on Thursday, the team has visited hospitals and markets, as well as an exhibition commemorating Wuhan’s battle with the virus, which included a 76-day lockdown of the city of 11 million.
The WHO officials, which have already downplayed the expectations for the mission, said on Friday that team members would be limited to visits organized by their Chinese hosts and would not have any contact with community members, due to health restrictions.
According to a report from Reuters, no full itinerary for the team’s two weeks of fieldwork has been announced, and journalists covering the tightly controlled visit have been kept at a distance from team members.
Public access to the sprawling Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which had hundreds of stalls divided into various sections for meat, seafood and vegetables, has been restricted since it was shut at the beginning of last year.
However, it now stands as a landmark in a city that had been faced with the trauma of being the original epicentre of what is now a pandemic.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the first cases of the coronavirus disease were linked to the market in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, prompting criticisms of the uncoordinated, secretive handling by Chinese authorities which led to its spread outside China.
- The team which had been set to arrive in early January was denied entry by the Chinese officials, a move that drew rare criticism from the Director-General of the WHO. The team was eventually allowed entry on January 14, 2021
- The WHO-led probe in Wuhan has been plagued by delays, concern over access and disagreements between China and the United States, which accused China of hiding the extent of the initial outbreak and criticised the terms of the visit, under which Chinese experts conducted the first phase of research.
Around the World
France shuts borders to non-EU nations from Sunday
France has shut its borders to non-European Union nations for all except essential travel, as it steps down from a third lockdown.
This was disclosed by the French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, on Friday after a meeting of the country’s defence council.
According to him, the travel ban will come into force from Sunday in attempt to limit the spread of new variant cases of coronavirus from abroad.
He said, “We are not announcing a fresh national lockdown for now and the next few days will be decisive in terms of any possible new restrictions.”
President Emmanuel Macron said, “Lockdown is a legitimate question… (but) we all know the heavy impact that has on all fronts.”
In an attempt to stem the number of new infections, Castex added that big shopping centres, excluding those selling food, would be closed from Sunday and enforcement of the current 6pm curfew would be stepped up.
“More police and gendarmes will be mobilised to check non-compliance with the curfew, the organisation of clandestine parties and the illegal opening of restaurants.
“Only essential travel would be allowed to and from non-EU countries and all arrivals in France from inside the bloc except cross-border workers would be required to show a negative PCR test,” he added.
What it means
- The requirement was previously imposed for air and sea travellers, but would now also apply to those travelling by land too.
- With schools and shops still open but restaurants and bars closed, France has fewer restrictions than some European neighbours.
- The government, however, has been aware of growing fatigue among the public and alarm at the prospect of a third lockdown.
Coronavirus
Investing in vaccine procurement will improve Primary Healthcare – NPHCDA
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has stated that vaccine procurement by the Federal Government will also help boost Nigeria’s Primary Healthcare system.
This was disclosed by Dr Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director of the NPHCDA in an interview on Friday, where he also said that the agency was prepared for the smooth transition of vaccine deployment.
He added that the training and capacity building and measures on cold storage of vaccines being implemented would contribute to boosting Nigeria’s Healthcare system.
“This holistic approach to health system strengthening, which is driven through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, is based on global standards and is in line with observations and recommendations recently made by our donors and development partners.
“Any idea or report that says this approach does not prioritise strengthening of the health system, stems from a lack of complete understanding of the health system and should be disregarded,” he said.
He added that the FG was committed to securing the COVID-19 vaccines, taking into consideration safety, efficacy, cost and required logistics, to prevent the local spread of the disease.
“As the country awaits the arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine in February, the PTF has called on State governments to put all the necessary logistics in place to ensure a successful vaccination exercise,” he said.
What you should know
- The NPHCDA earlier stated that it was working to fix healthcare value chain roadblocks that might affect the fair distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.
- Nairametrics reported this month that the Federal Government, through the NPHCDA, announced its distribution plan for the Covid-19 vaccine deployment in Nigeria.
- The NPHCDA also revealed that all states will initially receive 4,000 vaccines during the first phase, as the FG urges that healthcare workers and the elderly be made priority in receiving the vaccination.
- Meanwhile, the National Assembly has asked the Federal Ministry of Health to suspend further action on plans to spend the sum of N10 billion released by the Federal Ministry of Finance to fund the production of Covid-19 vaccines.
Coronavirus
FG considers lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, others over surge in Covid-19 cases
The FG has said that it is considering a targeted lockdown in some major cities across the country.
The Federal Government has said that it is considering a targeted lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and some other major cities across the country.
This follows the record increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the country as a result of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.
This disclosure was made by the National Incident Manager of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, Dr Mukhtar Muhammad, while appearing on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily.
Muhammad pointed out that even if the government wants to impose a lockdown, in the face of a surge in Covid-19 cases, it is not going to be a total one.
What the National Incident Manager of PTF on Covid-19 is saying
Muhammad in his statement said, “Certainly, even if we are going to have a lockdown, it is not going to be a total lockdown. A couple of weeks back, we analysed the data and we identified the hotspot local government areas.’’
“Mostly, the areas affected are the urban local governments in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Plateau. Even in most other states, it is the urban areas that are involved. So, if we are going to have any restrictions, it will be in these areas.’’
“The urban areas are the most affected and that is why we have these superspreaders and that is where we are going to target. We have analysed that and we are advising the states based on the data that these are the focused areas where these transmissions are more than the others.”
Although recoveries from the disease in the country have crossed the 100,000 mark, the Federal government is worried that with over 127,000 infections, many citizens are not adhering to the safety protocols.
What you should know
- Nigeria has been hit by a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, since December 2020, with a record number of daily infections recorded across the country.
- The unfortunate situation seems to have eroded all the efforts put in the last 10 months by the government and some other stakeholders in curbing the spread of the Covid-19 disease.
- The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had on Thursday revealed that the country has secured additional 41 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines as the fight against the disease intensifies.
- However, the date of the vaccine’s delivery into the country remains unknown as vaccine manufacturers struggle to meet global demand in time.