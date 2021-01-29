NAHCO Plc records 68% decline in 2020 FY pre-tax profits

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) recorded a significant decline in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, as total revenue also declined.

The ground handling service provider reported pre-tax profits of N428.59 million in 2020 FY compared to N1.34 billion recorded in 2019 – a 68.03% decline.

Key highlights for 2020 FY

Revenue declined to N7.33 billion, -26.66% YoY.

Revenue from passenger/aircraft handling declined to N2.56 billion, -52.16% YoY.

Revenue from leasing increased to N351.21 million, +33.93% YoY.

Revenue generated from cargo handling (import cargo) increased to N3.65 billion, +1.18% YoY.

Revenue from cargo handling (export cargo) increased to N397.48 million, +14.01% YoY.

Revenue from equipment rental and maintenance declined to N370.39 million, – 12.83% YoY.

Other income increased to N468.36 million, +91.14% YoY.

Cost of sales declined to N5.04 billion, -23.14% YoY.

Finance income declined to N84.22 million, -51.34% YoY.

Administrative expenses declined to N2.37 billion, -6.40%YoY.

Finance costs declined to N38.96 million, -87.03% YoY.

Pre-tax profits declined to N428.59 million, -68.03% YoY.

Earnings Per Share declined to 10 kobo, -77.27% YoY.

Bottom Line

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc recorded a significant decline in its pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY.

The company recorded declined revenues from two – passenger/aircraft handling and equipment rental and maintenance – of its five revenue-generating units. This is understandable considering the impact of Covid-19 on travels.

Despite that the company was able to contain costs – finance, administrative – and increase other income, it was unable to post growth in profit.

Cursory checks indicate that the N2.67 billion decline in revenue, which resulted in a 33.4% decline in gross profits, hampered the chances of the company recording increased pre-tax profits in the period under consideration.

In addition to the decline in finance income, the company did not record any gain on credit reversal, unlike the previous year. These contributed to the 68.03% decline in 2020 FY pre-tax profits