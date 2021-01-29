live feed
NAHCO Plc records 68% decline in 2020 FY pre-tax profits
Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) recorded a significant decline in its 2020 FY pre-tax profits, as total revenue declined.
The ground handling service provider reported pre-tax profits of N428.59 million in 2020 FY compared to N1.34 billion recorded in 2019 – a 68.03% decline.
The ground handling service provider reported pre-tax profits of N428.59 million in 2020 FY compared to N1.34 billion recorded in 2019 – a 68.03% decline.
Key highlights for 2020 FY
- Revenue declined to N7.33 billion, -26.66% YoY.
- Revenue from passenger/aircraft handling declined to N2.56 billion, -52.16% YoY.
- Revenue from leasing increased to N351.21 million, +33.93% YoY.
- Revenue generated from cargo handling (import cargo) increased to N3.65 billion, +1.18% YoY.
- Revenue from cargo handling (export cargo) increased to N397.48 million, +14.01% YoY.
- Revenue from equipment rental and maintenance declined to N370.39 million, – 12.83% YoY.
- Other income increased to N468.36 million, +91.14% YoY.
- Cost of sales declined to N5.04 billion, -23.14% YoY.
- Finance income declined to N84.22 million, -51.34% YoY.
- Administrative expenses declined to N2.37 billion, -6.40%YoY.
- Finance costs declined to N38.96 million, -87.03% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits declined to N428.59 million, -68.03% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share declined to 10 kobo, -77.27% YoY.
Bottom Line
The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc recorded a significant decline in its pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY.
The company recorded declined revenues from two – passenger/aircraft handling and equipment rental and maintenance – of its five revenue-generating units. This is understandable considering the impact of Covid-19 on travels.
Despite that the company was able to contain costs – finance, administrative – and increase other income, it was unable to post growth in profit.
Cursory checks indicate that the N2.67 billion decline in revenue, which resulted in a 33.4% decline in gross profits, hampered the chances of the company recording increased pre-tax profits in the period under consideration.
In addition to the decline in finance income, the company did not record any gain on credit reversal, unlike the previous year. These contributed to the 68.03% decline in 2020 FY pre-tax profits
Airtel Africa Plc records 3.8% decline in 2020 9M pre-tax profit
Airtel Africa Plc recorded a marginal decline in its 2020 9M pre-tax profit, as total revenue increased.
Airtel Africa Plc, an Anglo-Indian provider of telecommunications and mobile money Services Company, reported a pre-tax profit of $482 million in the 9-month period of 2020 compared to $501 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 – a 3.8% decline.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenue increased to $2.85 billion, +13.01% YoY.
- Revenue from voice increased to $1.54 billion, +5.35% YoY.
- Revenue from data increased to $842 million, +24.37% YoY.
- Revenue from mobile money increased to $291 million, +27.63% YoY.
- Other revenue increased to $255 million, +13.84% YoY.
- Expenses increased to $1.56 million, +10.15%YoY.
- Finance costs increased to $318 million, +41.33% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits declined to $482 million, -3.79% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share declined to 5.5 cents, -36.05% YoY.
Bottom Line
Airtel Africa Plc recorded a marginal decline in its pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 9M.
The company recorded increased revenue from its four generating units – voice, data, mobile money, and other revenues.
Despite increased revenues, the company’s pre-tax profits dipped. Cursory checks indicate that increased expenses and increased finance costs contributed to the decline in pre-tax profits.
Vitafoam declares N1.11 billion as profit in the first quarter of its financial year 2020/21
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc declared N1.11 billion profit after tax in Q1 2021, 35.72% higher than 2019 figures
Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of flexible, reconstituted, and rigid foam products, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, declares in its latest quarterly filings that it made a profit of N1.11 billion in the first quarter of its accounting year 2020/21.
This is according to the information and figures disclosed in the company’s Q1 2020/21 financial statements published by Vitafoam today during trading hours on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The report revealed that the profit which Vitafoam made in the first quarter of its accounting year 2020/2021, rose by 35.72% when compared to the profit it made in the corresponding period of 2019/20.
Key Highlights
- Revenue increased to N8.67 billion, up by 44.82% Y-o-Y.
- Cost of sales increased to N5.80 billion, up by 69.19% Y-o-Y.
- Gross profit increased to N2.86 billion, up by 12.08% Y-o-Y.
- Other gains increased to N39.94 million, up by 99.27% Y-o-Y.
- Distribution costs increased to N277.36 million, up by 23.32% Y-o-Y.
- Administrative expenses decreased to N930.5 million, down by 5.65% Y-o-Y.
- Operating profit of N1.69 billion was recorded, indicating an increase of 24.34% Y-o-Y in operating profit.
- Finance income of N26 million was recorded during the period under review.
- Finance costs increased to N190.46 million, up by 4.28% Y-o-Y.
- Profit for the period increased to N1.11 billion, up by 35.72% Y-o-Y.
Bottom line
It is important to understand that Vitafoam’s impressive financial performance in the first quarter of its accounting period was primarily driven by growth in its top-line, occasioned by the impressive increase in its operating segment at the back of increased sales.
During the period, the revenue generated from the sales of foams and other products increased substantially, the same with freight income generated from rendering services to its customers.
Nigeria still remains its main market as 97.3% of its revenue came from sales and services rendered within the country, while 2.7% came from outside the country.
Ecobank Transnational Inc. records 24% increase in Profit After Tax for Q4 2020.
Ecobank Transnational Inc. reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N25.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Ecobank Transnational Inc. has reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N25.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4, 2020) compared to N20.6 billion recorded in a similar period of 2019, indicating a rise in profit by 24.1% Year-on-Year.
This is according to the firm’s recent financial statement made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics.
Ecobank Transnational Inc. had earlier recorded a rise in its interest income by about 11% Y-o-Y, from N125.93 billion as of Q3 2019 to N139.6 billion in Q3 2020. It however dipped in Q4 2020 by 4% from N138.3 billion recorded in Q4 2019 to N132.8 billion.
Other key highlights of Q4 2020 are;
- Net interest income rose to N90.3billion, +19% Y-o-Y.
- Fees and commission income rose to N45.5billion, +7% Y-o-Y.
- Other operating income increased to N13.2 billion, +25% Y-o-Y.
- Operating expenses declined to N106.4 billion, -1% Y-o-Y.
- Profit Before Tax (PBT) declined to N30.9 billion, -16% Y-o-Y.
- Taxation declined to N5.8 billion, -65% Y-o-Y.
- Deposits from customers increased to N7.3 trillion by the end of FY 2020, +23% Y-o-Y.
- Loans and advances to customers increased to N3.7 trillion by the end of FY 2020, +9.4% Y-O-Y.
- Total assets increased to N10.3 trillion by the end of FY 2020, +19% Y-o-Y.
- Total liabilities increased to N9.5 trillion by the end of FY 2020, +19% Y-o-Y.
Upshots
The increase in the firm’s Profit After Tax (PAT) figures might be attributable to a combination of an increase in income-earning components like; net interest income, fees and commission, etc., coupled with a reduction in expenditure items like operating expenses and tax.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that Ecobank Nigeria had secured a N50 billion 10-Year subordinated loan targeted towards MSMEs.
- A few days ago, Fitch Ratings had assigned Ecobank Nigeria Limited, a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B’-with a stable outlook and quality management.
- Ecobank Transnational Inc. share price closed at N6.5 on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange gaining 1.56%.