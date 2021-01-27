Paid Content
The Payday Revolution is here
Register to attend the launch event and experience Fidelity Pay Yourself.
Now you can pay yourself!
Come and experience this USSD based service which allows you to pay yourself as Fidelity Bank will be hosting a live virtual launch to unveil it.
Register to attend the launch event and experience Fidelity Pay Yourself. See details below:
Date: Friday, 29 January 2021
Time: 10AM
Registration link: https://www.fidelitybank.ng/pay-yourself/
You definitely don’t want to miss it.
Paid Content
Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited successfully completes its debut NGN13.73 billion 5-year corporate bond
The offering was preceded by a comprehensive credit positioning and marketing exercise which enabled the successful issuance…
Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (“Emzor” or “the Company”), the leading Nigerian pharmaceutical company, successfully launched its maiden ₦13.73 billion 5-year Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bond Issue due January 2026 under the Company’s ₦50.00 billion Bond Programme. The transaction represents Emzor’s debut bond issuance.
The offering was preceded by a comprehensive credit positioning and marketing exercise which enabled the successful issuance despite uncertain monetary policy and benchmark rate direction and the Christmas holidays. Following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission, book building with respect to the transaction commenced during the Christmas holidays and closed on the 12th of January 2021. The bond saw solid interest from a diverse pool of institutional investors with Pension Funds (61%) and Asset Managers (31%) dominating the orderbook and final allocation. The issue was priced at a coupon rate of 10.00% per annum, highlighting Emzor’s strong investment-grade ratings- the Issuer and Issue were rated A- (stable outlook) and A (stable outlook) by GCR and DataPro, respectively.
The net proceeds of the bond will enable Emzor further expand its existing operations as well as to expand into several new lines, mainly at its new and ultra-modern manufacturing campus at Sagamu in Ogun State, whilst supplementing its working capital.
Speaking on the significance and success of the bond issue, Dr Stella Okoli, Group Managing Director of Emzor commented: “This first-time bond issuance is a fantastic achievement for Emzor and in our commitment to unlimited wellness for all by delivering quality medicines for all and affordable by all, a key part of our Wellocracy programme. This will help drive and accelerate our expansion plans, delivering strong growth and margin improvement. It is important that our industry in Nigeria and on the continent continue to increase capacity and
capability in order to reach the goal of self-sufficiency in pharmaceutical manufacturing, thereby reducing the dependency on imports. We recognise the efforts of the investor community ensuring the success of this bond issuance and commit to uphold their confidence in us as we deliver on our long-term growth strategy.”
Renaissance Capital acted as Lead Issuing House and Ratings Adviser, with Afrinvest as Joint Issuing House for Emzor’s bond issue.
About Emzor
Emzor is the leading Nigerian pharmaceutical company, established in 1984 by Dr. Stella Okoli. The principal activity of the Company is the manufacturing and distribution of high-quality pharmaceutical and healthcare products. The Company is the manufacturer of the widely known Emzor Paracetamol which is one of the leading brands of analgesics in Nigeria. From producing 4 products in 1987, the Company has grown its product base to over 200 products spread across 26 different categories including but not limited to analgesics, antimalarial, antibiotics, multivitamins, antitussives, antifungal, antihistamines and antihypertensives.
The Company serves its customers via over 160 distributors spread across over 25 countries in West Africa with a solid operational presence in Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone. Emzor currently operates from 4 factories of which three sites are Aswani, Ajao and Richfield located in Lagos whilst the fourth factory is located in Sagamu, Ogun State.
The Company has strong relationships with international suppliers and technical partners, which has supported solid competitive positioning. Emzor has a diversified earnings profile supported by ongoing product innovation and an expanding retail footprint. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.emzorpharma.com
Paid Content
Blockvila launches the world’s first profit sharing and cashback P2P crypto exchange
Blockvila P2P is a peer-to-peer marketplace where you can trade your cryptos safely in exchange for your local currency.
Blockvila, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has just launched a new service – Blockvila P2P.
Blockvila P2P is a peer-to-peer marketplace where you can trade your cryptos safely in exchange for your local currency.
Security is assured because Blockvila P2P safeguards every transaction with its escrow system thus giving its users peace of mind.
How this works is that once a buyer places an order, the seller’s coins will automatically be transferred from the seller’s wallet to Blockvila P2P escrow.
It will be held there till the transaction is completed and then the coins are released.
Why Trade With Blockvila P2P?
1. Cashback Bonus: You will be paid back 18% of your transaction fees every 3 months for 5 quarters. That is to say that in 15 months, you would have gotten back about 90% of your transaction fees.
2. Leaders Benefits: A leader on Blockvila P2P is one who emerges among the top 5 highest traders or referrers for each quarter (every 3 months). So at the end of every 3 months, Blockvila P2P shares 20% of the transaction fees paid with the leaders.
3. Referral Bonus: The Referral bonus on Blockvila P2P is a different ball game altogether.
Here, you get to earn 20% of your referral’s transaction fees for every completed trade.
4. Wallet services: For all the supported coins (VILA, BTC, USDT, ETH), the platform provides wallet for each of them.
So you don’t need to worry about sending your coins to an external wallet. More like a one-stop shop for you!
5. Swapping: You can swap any of the supported coins for another on the platform. For example, you can swap BTC for VILA, ETH for USDT, etc.
6. Low Fees: On Blockvila P2P, the trading fee is 0.6% which is cheaper than most P2P exchanges.
And not just that….. You get to earn back almost all the fees as Cashback Bonus.
Now that’s more like not paying any fees at all!
7. Instant Funding: Once the buyer funds the seller’s account and it’s confirmed, we release the coins held in escrow to the buyer’s wallet instantly; no stories.
8. Sound Compliance: Our team includes experienced and professional compliance team that ensures high levels of Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-money Laundering (AML) review.
9. Increased Security: On Blockvila P2P, users’ security is our utmost priority.
Our platform incorporates multiple layers of protection, using the most reliable and effective technologies.
Again, all communications between our servers and clients (browsers, phones, etc.) are encrypted and the wallets where we store coins are kept offline on both hot and cold storage 24/7.
10. Tested and Trusted: With over 4 years of experience in the crypto sphere (in Cryptotrading, Mining, and now P2P), we can say nobody does it better than us. Our specialty lies in ensuring the safety and satisfaction of our customers.
Sign up NOW to start trading and earning!
About Blockvila
Is a liability company that is registered with the CAC of Nigeria as Blockvila Tech Solutions LTD (RC 1738897).
It started off as a broker exchange in 2016 but now offers more services.
Blockvila launched its own coin – VILA in 2020 and in that same year, it began offering Bitcoin mining services.
Blockvila’s sole mission is to provide a safe marketplace and a conducive trading environment for its users.
Contact Blockvila
- Email: [email protected]
- Hotlines: +2348103996021, +2347053590609
Paid Content
Crowdyvest celebrates one year of connecting sponsors to impact-driven opportunities
Launches Dollar Savings Feature…
Crowdyvest Limited, Nigeria’s foremost fintech platform which connects people to impact-driven opportunities, is today celebrating one year of impacting lives and impactful growth in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Crowdyvest is a registered cooperative society with an impact-driven tech platform that creates financial solutions for a community of individuals and organizations that are committed to long-term growth and financial freedom in alignment with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Established in 2019, the company was borne out of the need to create opportunities for individuals to save and fund profitable projects, and also provide access to finance for credible businesses in various sectors of the economy. The company currently works with different impact partners that operate within the agricultural sector (Farmcrowdy, Greenhills Cassava Farmstead, Rice Afrika), transportation sector (Plentywaka), Real estate (Rent Small Small, Habitat Trust Limited) and Healthcare (Crenov8).
Temitope Omotolani, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Crowdyvest says that “we are excited about the community we have created so far and the interdependence between our savers, sponsors and impact partners working together to collectively achieve their individual goals, and more importantly contributing towards the achievement of the 17 SDGs. The last 365 days have been a dream come true. However, the reward for good work is more work and we hope to have more people join our community as we build together the future we all desire for our nation and the generations to come”.
Since inception, the company has successfully raised funds for 24 projects, worked with nine (9) impact partners, and impacted four (4) sectors of the economy across 17 states. Crowdyvest app has over 85,000 users in her community and also comes with features such as Saving, which gives you multiple savings options with our Vault, Pace and Flex savings plans, Naira-dollars savings, project and pooled sponsorships and many more.
Join a Crowdyvest Tribe today and watch out for our Flash sales this Friday
For additional information on Crowdyvest or interview requests with the Managing Director, Tope Omotolani, contact Tony [email protected].
About Crowdyvest
Crowdyvest is an impact-driven tech company that creates financial solutions for a community of individuals and organizations that are committed to long-term growth and financial freedom in alignment with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Our mission is to provide all-in-one financial solutions for individuals and businesses to achieve short or long term goals while facilitation impactful growth in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Our Vision is to be the leading impact-focused financial solution driven by digital technology with a community of over 5 million members by 2025. We are committed to introducing you to the smarter way to get your money working for you. To learn more, please visit https://www.crowdyvest.com/ or follow Crowdyvest on Twitter, @Crowdyvestng, Instagram, @Crowdyvestng, and LinkedIn @Crowdyvest