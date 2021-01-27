Blockvila launches the world’s first profit sharing and cashback P2P crypto exchange

Blockvila, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has just launched a new service – Blockvila P2P.

Blockvila P2P is a peer-to-peer marketplace where you can trade your cryptos safely in exchange for your local currency.

Security is assured because Blockvila P2P safeguards every transaction with its escrow system thus giving its users peace of mind.

How this works is that once a buyer places an order, the seller’s coins will automatically be transferred from the seller’s wallet to Blockvila P2P escrow.

It will be held there till the transaction is completed and then the coins are released.

Why Trade With Blockvila P2P?

1. Cashback Bonus: You will be paid back 18% of your transaction fees every 3 months for 5 quarters. That is to say that in 15 months, you would have gotten back about 90% of your transaction fees.

2. Leaders Benefits: A leader on Blockvila P2P is one who emerges among the top 5 highest traders or referrers for each quarter (every 3 months). So at the end of every 3 months, Blockvila P2P shares 20% of the transaction fees paid with the leaders.

3. Referral Bonus: The Referral bonus on Blockvila P2P is a different ball game altogether.

Here, you get to earn 20% of your referral’s transaction fees for every completed trade.

4. Wallet services: For all the supported coins (VILA, BTC, USDT, ETH), the platform provides wallet for each of them.

So you don’t need to worry about sending your coins to an external wallet. More like a one-stop shop for you!

5. Swapping: You can swap any of the supported coins for another on the platform. For example, you can swap BTC for VILA, ETH for USDT, etc.

6. Low Fees: On Blockvila P2P, the trading fee is 0.6% which is cheaper than most P2P exchanges.

And not just that….. You get to earn back almost all the fees as Cashback Bonus.

Now that’s more like not paying any fees at all!

7. Instant Funding: Once the buyer funds the seller’s account and it’s confirmed, we release the coins held in escrow to the buyer’s wallet instantly; no stories.

8. Sound Compliance: Our team includes experienced and professional compliance team that ensures high levels of Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-money Laundering (AML) review.

9. Increased Security: On Blockvila P2P, users’ security is our utmost priority.

Our platform incorporates multiple layers of protection, using the most reliable and effective technologies.

Again, all communications between our servers and clients (browsers, phones, etc.) are encrypted and the wallets where we store coins are kept offline on both hot and cold storage 24/7.

10. Tested and Trusted: With over 4 years of experience in the crypto sphere (in Cryptotrading, Mining, and now P2P), we can say nobody does it better than us. Our specialty lies in ensuring the safety and satisfaction of our customers.

Sign up NOW to start trading and earning!

About Blockvila

Is a liability company that is registered with the CAC of Nigeria as Blockvila Tech Solutions LTD (RC 1738897).

It started off as a broker exchange in 2016 but now offers more services.

Blockvila launched its own coin – VILA in 2020 and in that same year, it began offering Bitcoin mining services.

Blockvila’s sole mission is to provide a safe marketplace and a conducive trading environment for its users.

Contact Blockvila