UPDC moves to redeem N4.355 billion bonds

UACN Property Development Company Plc (UPDC) is set to redeem its N4,355 billion Series 1 Bonds on the 26th of April, 2021.

This information was contained in a notice tagged “Notice to the Bondholders of UACN Property Development Plc”, issued by the Company Secretary, Folake Kalaro.

According to the information contained in the notice, UPDC, under Condition 3.2 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, will redeem the N4,355,000,000 Series 1 Bonds on the 26th of April, 2021 from the bondholders, together with the accrued Coupon (the annual interest rate paid on the bond) up to, but excluding the Redemption Date.

The company revealed that the Coupon on the Bonds will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date.

What you should know