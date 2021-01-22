Business
FG launches N900 million E-Ticketing platform for Abuja-Kaduna railway
The FG has launched an E-Ticketing platform for the Kaduna-Abuja rail services of the NRC.
The Federal Government has launched a N900 million E-Ticketing platform for the Kaduna-Abuja rail services of the Nigerian Railway Corporation.
This was disclosed in a social media statement by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi on Thursday.
He said the platform would enhance efficiency, save time, and promote accountability, as well as reduce leakage and promote economic growth.
The Minister also disclosed that the platform was a PPP valued at N900 million, stating that the concessionaire, Secure ID Solutions, would provide and manage the system for 10 years in a bid to recoup its investment before handling the service over to the NRC.
The Chief Executive Officer, Secure ID Solutions, Kofo Akinkugbe, said the system, after a successful pilot programme on Thursday, had issued 25,000 tickets online.
The 3 ways to book are:
- 1. Mobile app
- 2. Website
- 3. POS or Cash at the station
“All automated. A validator is used to scan your ticket barcode before you board the train,” Amaechi said.
The FG urged citizens to check http://nrc.tps.ng to make their bookings.
FG commences mop-up verification exercise for ex-workers of Nigeria Airways Limited
The FG has commenced verification exercise for ex-workers of Nigeria Airways Limited.
The Federal Government has announced the commencement of a mop-up verification exercise for ex-workers of Nigeria Airways Limited in conjunction with the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), a department of the Finance Ministry.
This was disclosed in a statement by the FG on Thursday.
The FG said, “The exercise, which is the last the Ministry of Finance will carry out, is meant to verify ex-workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways who have genuine claims but are yet to be paid.
“The Federal Government is determined to ensure that all former public workers, especially those of liquidated agencies, who have genuine and legitimate claims, are not denied of such.”
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported in December 2019 that the CEO of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr Ahmed Kuru, said airlines failed in Nigeria for “serious issues in aircraft financing” which he blamed on “our people that dabble into the business of aviation with the wrong capital mix.”
- Managed by a number of foreign companies, including British Airways, KLM, and South African Airways, Nigeria Airways had its heyday in the early 1980s, just before the departure of a KLM team that had been hired to make the airline efficient and profitable.
- Plagued by mismanagement, corruption, and overstaffing, the airline at the time of closure had debts totalling $528 million, as its operative fleet comprised a single aircraft flying domestic routes, as well as two leased aircraft operating the international network.
- Nigeria Airways was succeeded by Virgin Nigeria, and the ground facilities were taken over by Arik Air.
Buhari orders MDAs to grant FIRS access to their systems
Buhari has directed all government agencies and business enterprises to grant FIRS access to their systems for a seamless connection.
President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that he has directed all government agencies to grant the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, access to its system for effective service delivery.
The President also stated that the FIRS fully deploying automation is in line with international best practices.
This was disclosed by the President in a social media statement on Thursday.
“We must use technology to plug all revenue loopholes,” Buhari said.
“To this end, I have directed all government agencies and business enterprises to grant FIRS access to their systems for seamless connection. FIRS must fully deploy automation, in line with international best practices,” he added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the FIRS announced that it generated N4,952,243,711,728.37 as tax revenue in the 2020 fiscal year. This is about 98% of the tax target of N5.076 trillion that was set for the FIRS by the Federal Government.
- The FIRS also announced the creation of 35 new Tax Audit Units to combat illicit financial flow across the country.
World Bank Group to deploy $160 billion for COVID-19 interventions
The Bank expects to deploy up to $160 billion over 15 months through June 2021 to support countries’ responses to COVID-19.
The World Bank Group would be deploying to the tune of $160 billion over 15 months through June 2021 for COVID-19 interventions, according to its 2020 Annual report.
According to the report:
- The interventions would be through a series of new operations, the restructuring of existing ones, the triggering of catastrophe drawdown options, and support for sustainable private sector solutions that promote restructuring and recovery.
- “The World Bank deployed the first set of projects under this facility in April, aimed at strengthening health systems, disease surveillance, and public health interventions. To soften the economic blow, IFC and MIGA moved quickly to provide financing and increase access to capital to help companies continue operating and paying their workers”.
- International Finance Corporation (IFC) – a member of World Bank Group expects to provide $47 billion in financial support through June 2021 as its part of the Bank Group’s response.
- “In its initial package, IFC is providing $8 billion to help companies continue operating and sustain jobs during the crisis. This package will support existing clients in vulnerable industries, including infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, and services, and provide liquidity to financial institutions so they can provide trade financing to companies that import and export goods and extend credit to help businesses shore up their working capital”.
What you should know
- The focus of the interventions would be on investing in prevention, remaining engaged in crisis situations, protecting human capital, and supporting the most vulnerable and marginalized groups, including forcibly displaced populations.
- The second phase of the IFC’s interventions is intended to support existing and new clients using its Global Health Platform, which aims at increasing access to critical health care supplies, including masks, ventilators, test kits, and, eventually, vaccines. This also includes financing to manufacturers, suppliers of critical raw materials, and service providers to expand capacity for delivering products and services to developing countries.
- IFC expects to contribute $2 billion from its own account, as well as mobilize an additional $2 billion for private sector partners.
- Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), on its own part, formally launched a $6.5 billion fast-track facility towards its interventions to the private sector investors and lenders to tackle the pandemic in low- and middle-income countries.
- The various interventions by both IFC and MIGA complement the World Bank’s broad-based efforts in ensuring the preservation of the global supply chains, particularly for the production and distribution of vital medical supplies.
- The World Bank as well IMF have intervened to call for the suspension of bilateral debt payments from the International Development Association(IDA) countries to ensure that countries have the liquidity needed to grapple with the challenges posed by the outbreak and allow for an assessment of their financing needs.
According to the World Bank President, David Malpass, “Debt relief is a powerful, fast-acting measure that can bring real benefits to the people in poor countries.”