FG launches N900 million E-Ticketing platform for Abuja-Kaduna railway

The Federal Government has launched a N900 million E-Ticketing platform for the Kaduna-Abuja rail services of the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

This was disclosed in a social media statement by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi on Thursday.

He said the platform would enhance efficiency, save time, and promote accountability, as well as reduce leakage and promote economic growth.

The Minister also disclosed that the platform was a PPP valued at N900 million, stating that the concessionaire, Secure ID Solutions, would provide and manage the system for 10 years in a bid to recoup its investment before handling the service over to the NRC.

The Chief Executive Officer, Secure ID Solutions, Kofo Akinkugbe, said the system, after a successful pilot programme on Thursday, had issued 25,000 tickets online.

The 3 ways to book are:

1. Mobile app

2. Website

3. POS or Cash at the station

“All automated. A validator is used to scan your ticket barcode before you board the train,” Amaechi said.

The FG urged citizens to check http://nrc.tps.ng to make their bookings.