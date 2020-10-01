Tech News
Amazon launches palm reading payment technology for shoppers
Amazon has introduced a new form of payment technology involving the scanning of shoppers’ palm.
Amazon.com inc. launched a new biometrics technology that permits its customers to make payments at the stores with their palm.
Amazon One is a computerized technique that connects the buyers’ palm through their credit card after which they can subsequently pay by placing their palm on a scanning machine. It enables a prompt payment of items.
The company is in talks with some prospective customers as it intends to sell this device to other companies and retailers. It had earlier stated in March that it would commence with the sales of the technology fueling its cashless stores known as the “Just Walk Out’’.
The process requires that customers enter the store by scanning an application and depart with ease. Meanwhile, they would be charged for items bought through a track by sensors and cameras. Customers also have the option of not linking to an Amazon customer account.
Amazon’s vice president of physical retail and technology, Dilip Kumar told Recode that Amazon One would gather data where customers shop, but not what they buy or the period they spend in third parties stores.
Amazon, however, addressed privacy concerns in the launch of its Amazon One, saying it designed the technology to be “highly secure.” It further clarified that the Palm images are not stored on the Amazon One device and are alternatively encrypted and stored in a secure area that is “custom-built in the cloud.” Its users could also demand to delete their data when they choose on the device or online.
Microsoft outlook users experience Software Blackout.
Outlook users were unable to connect to their Outlook.com as the site had difficulty in loading for some hours.
Microsoft outlook service had a worldwide blackout today following a software “configuration update”.
“We’ve received reports of users experiencing issues accessing their Exchange Online accounts via Outlook on the Web,” Microsoft tweeted on Thursday morning.
We've received reports of users experiencing issues accessing their Exchange Online accounts via Outlook on the Web. Our initial investigation indicates that India-based users are the primarily impacted audience. Further details can be found in your admin center under EX223208.
— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) October 1, 2020
The company had deduced the cause of the outage, stating, “We’ve determined that a recent configuration update to components that route user requests was the cause of impact. We’ve reverted the update and are monitoring the service for recovery.”
Besides the outlook outage, Microsoft had other service outages during the week, which affected its Office 365, Teams, and other services for several hours.
Microsoft users gave public utterances on social media because of the impact of the outages on them. One can relate to their opinions considering that the Covid-19 pandemic has made most people turn to the remote working system.
Is Microsoft Outlook / Office 365 down for anyone else in india? pic.twitter.com/P8udtibf1t
— Prasanth S (@Itsmeprasanths) October 1, 2020
Google launches Chromecast with Google TV
Google unveils the Chromecast device to stream contents from Walt Disney Co’s Disney+ and Netflix.
Alphabet Inc’s Google, some hours ago, launched Chromecast with Google TV, a hardware platform designed to show contents from leading streaming services like Walt Disney Co’s Disney+ and the most popular streaming service company, Netflix.
The tech juggernaut unveiled the Chromecast streaming device that now comes with a remote control. It will cost $49.99 in the U.S, and will be available in other countries by the end of 2020.
The real advantage this device holds looks to be the underlying search smarts that serve as the foundation for so much of what Google does. Here’s the company discussing the new feature in a blog post:
“Google TV’s For You tab gives you personalized watch suggestions from across your subscriptions organized based on what you like to watch—even your guilty pleasure reality dramas. Google TV’s Watchlist lets you bookmark movies and shows you want to save for later.
You can add to your Watchlist from your phone or laptop, and it will be waiting on your TV when you get home.
The new Chromecast with Google TV comes in a compact and thin design and is packed with the latest technology to give you the best viewing experience. It neatly plugs into your TV’s HDMI port and tucks behind your screen.
Hardware composition:
- Switching it on, the new Google Tv comes with a crystal clear video in up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second in no time. With Dolby Vision, you’ll get extraordinary color, contrast, and brightness on your TV.
- The Hardware also supports HDMI pass coupled with Dolby audio content.
Business
TSTV Africa re-launches on Independence Day, exactly three years after failed start
The company announced that it has fully returned to business, as it will be rolling out 80 HD Channels in eighteen states.
Exactly three years after launch, TSTV Africa, indigenous Digital TV service in Nigeria has announced that it will be fully relaunching its satellite broadcasting service on October 1st, 2020.
This was disclosed by the CEO/Managing Director of TSTV Africa, Bright Echefu, during a conference with newsmen yesterday, in Abuja.
Echefu disclosed that TSTV Africa, after facing key hurdles sequel to its launch on 1st October 2017, is set and ready to relaunch on 1st October 2020, which is exactly 3 years after its launch.
The managing director of TSTV Africa explained that the three years after its launch on October 1st, 2017, gave the indigenous company a rare opportunity to restructure its operations, and also recreate a brand that would be loved by all, and also satisfy Nigerians demand for premium content as well as quality entertainment.
He said:
“Today all the efforts, perseverance and commitment from both staff, Management and the board of the company brought us this far, and as such, the celebration this year will focus on renewing lost relationship, and bringing back that glory that was almost going extinct. The Management of TSTV has done a lot internally, to rebuild that trust and to also make us competitive enough to be able to deliver to Nigerians value in terms of premium content and entertainment as well.”
He reiterated, that TSTV has acquired rights for some major channels in other platforms to be viewed on TSTV at affordable prices, as it is ready for business as a major player in the industry.
As part of the key mission of the company, which includes offering services that address something fundamental in customers, the Management of TSTV Africa disclosed that it has acquired the rights to broadcast 2020/2021 English Football League season, as well as Laliga and the Eurocup.
The Managing director emphasized that there is only one bouquet for all, as the company will be rolling out a pay per view model as low as N2.00 and as high as N5.00 for a channel per day. However, 80 channels of the 140 premium channels in its bouquet, will be aired in High definition.
It is important to note that TSTV Africa, formerly launched on Nigeria’s Independence Day, October 1st, 2017, but could not commence operations due to some legal challenges the company went through, owing to the legal frameworks existing in the Pay-TV sector.
The Managing Director thanked the NBC and the Federal Government for making the visions of the company come to light. The company announced that it has fully returned to business, as it will be rolling out 80 HD Channels in eighteen states.
As TSTV subscribers would have to purchase new decoders at an amount to be revealed on October 1st, he said old decoders could be swapped for the new decoders at an amount to be revealed at the launch.