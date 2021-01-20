Companies
Multiverse forecasts N39.5 million profit in Q1 2021
The management of Multiverse Plc has projected a revenue of N76 million and a profit of N39.5 million in Q1 2021.
Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc has projected that in the first quarter of 2021, the mining and exploration company will generate N76 million in revenue, and post a profit of N39.5 million.
These projections were made by the company in a recent earnings forecast issued by the Management, and signed by the Corporate Secretaries of the company.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Total revenue is projected at N76 million.
- Turnover from agency sale is projected at N1 million.
- Agency cost is s projected at N850 thousand.
- Total expenses are projected at N7.8 million.
- Operating Profit is projected at N67.3 million.
- EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxation) is projected at N67.3 million.
- Interest Expense is projected at N27.8 million.
- Profit after tax is projected at N39.5 million.
Key assumptions made to support the earnings forecast and projection of the company
The earnings forecast was made on the ground that there won’t be any significant change in the economic policies of the Federal Government, while the monetary policies of the CBN would not be altered significantly.
The company also maintained that there would not be any industrial unrest that would affect its production and sales volume, while the profit of the company would not be pressured by rising costs of inputs, as prices of materials used in production shall be stable in the period under review.
GCR affirms Dangote Cement issuer ratings of AA+(NG) and A1+(NG)
Global Credit Ratings has affirmed Dangote Cement issuer ratings of AA+(NG) and A1+(NG).
Dangote Cement Plc has announced that Global Credit Ratings has affirmed the cement manufacturer a long-term and short-term national scale issuer ratings of AA+ (NG) and A1+(NG) respectively.
According to the press release issued by the company, the rating which maintains a stable outlook on Dangote Cement would expire by November 2021.
In line with this, GCR reviewed existing bonds of the company and assigned the N100bn Series 1 Fixed Rate Bond of Dangote Cement a rating of AA+.
Why this matters
- The ratings reflect Dangote Cement Plc’s status as Africa’s leading integrated cement manufacturer with a group-wide installed capacity of 45.6 million metric tonnes per annum across ten countries.
- The stable outlook which was maintained by GCR reflects the extensive distribution network, significant scale economies and position as the largest corporations on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, with sound access to capital.
- It is important to note that a rebound is expected within 18-24 months, on the back of strong base domestic demand.
What they are saying
Michel Puchercos, Chief Executive Officer, said:
- “Dangote Cement has shown great resilience in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a challenging environment. The Group continues to report strong cash generation while maintaining strong financial discipline. As Africa’s leading cement producer, we are committed to maximizing shareholder value creation.”
Neimeth Pharmaceuticals to raise N5 billion in additional equity
The Board of Neimeth is set to raise N5 billion additional equity upon the approval by shareholders of the company at the AGM.
The disclosure is part of the resolutions reached at the Board of Directors meeting of 15th January 2021. At the end of the meeting, it was resolved that the company would raise additional equity to the tune of N5 billion.
In line with this development, a board resolution proposing to raise equity will be presented at the Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to hold on 9th March 2021.
What you should know
- The Board of the Company is yet to disclose if the additional equity would be a rights issue or a private placement, as the details of the additional N5 billion equity set to be raised are yet to be finalized.
- The fund will help the company’s management to execute key strategies that will reposition the company as a leader in the healthcare industry, with the hope to deliver better returns on investment to shareholders.
- The additional equity financing will also increase Neimeth’s outstanding shares, which will dilute earnings and impact the Company’s stock value for existing shareholders.
- The move has the potential to trigger a sell-off of the company shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Cutix Plc forecasts N148 million profit in Q4 2021
Cutix Plc has projected that its revenue will double and profit will increase by 9% to N148 million.
Cutix Plc has projected that in the fourth quarter of its financial year 2021, its revenue will double and profit will increase by 9% to N148 million.
These projections were made by the company in a recent earnings forecast issued by the Management, and signed by the Company’s CEO and CFO.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q4 ended April 30, 2021
- Revenue to increase to N1.66billion, 100% Q-o-Q.
- Cost of Sales to increase to N1.16 billion, 70% Q-o-Q.
- Distribution, Admin & Other expenses to increase to N232.89 million, 14%% Q-o-Q.
- Other Income to remain unchanged at N2.50 million,
- Finance Charges to increase slightly to N47.38 million, 3% Q-o-Q.
- Operating income to increase to N227.83 million, 14% Q-o-Q.
- Taxation is projected at N79.74 million.
- While Profit attributable shareholders is projected at N148.10 million.
Bottom line
The earnings forecast was made on the ground that the Nigerian economy will continue improve, as the country recovers from the impact of COVID-19. In this regard, revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 will be slightly higher than the revenue projected in the third quarter of 2021.
However, the increase in the cost of sales driven by the input cost will pressure profitability to the tune of N148.10 million, which is 9% higher than the profit after tax made in the corresponding quarter of 2020.