Traders’ Voice… The inflation highway
Nigeria’s annual inflation rate soared for a 16th straight month to 15.75 percent in December of 2020.
I visited a supermarket over the weekend, and I was beyond stunned when I got my bill as it just wasn’t adding up. I kept looking at my receipt and asking the cashier to double-check to ensure there were no errors. After much back and forth, it turned out that there were no errors; prices of food items had just gone up. I think it is safe to say that the purchasing power for a lot of Nigerians has weakened significantly and shows very little signs of slowing down.
Like me, I think many Nigerians will be anxiously waiting to see how the fiscal and monetary authorities intend to find solutions to reverse this trend. Nevertheless, we will be looking at the inflation figures that came out last week and some of the plans that the federal government has highlighted in the 2021 budget to help curb the rising inflation rate.
Nigeria’s annual inflation rate soared for a 16th straight month to 15.75 percent in December of 2020. At this point, it is safe to say inflation is on the “highway.” Food Inflation grew by 1.26% to 19.56% in December as the insecurity in the north coupled with the festive season added further inflation pressure to food prices.
Core inflation also picked up in December 2020, increasing by 0.32% to 11.37% in December 2020. The highest increases were recorded in prices of Passenger transport by air, Medical services, Hospital services, Shoes, and other footwear, Passenger transport by road, Hairdressing salons and personal grooming establishments, Repair of furniture, Vehicle spare parts, Pharmaceutical products, Motor cars, Maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, Paramedical services, Motorcycle, Dental services, and Bicycles.
The Great Conflict…
With FX illiquidity remaining a concern in 2021, Energy price, which has a strong correlation with crude oil price, is expected to sustain its upward trajectory on the back of the global recovery and continuous vaccine rollout. That means the higher oil prices get, the higher the price of PMS which is a major component in transport costs locally. Which leaves us with a question for you, “rise in oil prices (improves dollar inflow and revenue but increases the price of PMS) or a decline in oil prices (Dampens dollar inflow and revenue but reduces the price of PMS), which do you prefer?”
The Fiscal play…
The Minister for Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed disclosed during a virtual presentation of the breakdown of the 2021 FGN Budget that the federal government will be using spending on transportation as a fiscal tool to curb inflation. She stated that the improvement in the transportation sector will help ease the cost of food prices, therefore easing the overall pressure on food inflation. The Ministry of Transport is expected to spend N209.73 billion, out of which N71.14 billion accrues to numerous railway counterpart payments and the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section which is expected to gulp N129bn). The federal government also implemented a reduction in the importation of transportation vehicles. Reduction of import duty on tractors from 35% to 5%, mass transit vehicles for transport of more than 10 persons and trucks from 35% to 10%, and reduction of import levy on cars from 30%to 5%.
We expect this development to improve activity in the transportation sector, as well as have a ripple effect on the broader-based economy.
America is Blue again!
A distant observer of the events that played out in the United States over the past weeks could easily mistake the happenings in the World’s largest economy for the cinematic plot of an upcoming blockbuster movie. The Capitol Building was invaded by rioters, which led to the death and injury of several people. Bombs were found at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee, and the President of the United States was impeached by the House – AGAIN!
While a reference to the 2016 drama series “Designated Survivor” might seem hyperbolical given the absence of international terrorist attacks on the Capitol Building, this is still the closest we can get (I hope) in a realistic context in modern times. On the 13th of January 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a single article of impeachment, charging President Trump with “incitement of insurrection.” Of the 429 members of the House that voted on the impeachment article, 232 voted for impeachment, including 10 republicans.
The series of events that culminated into the impeachment was quite simple – The U.S. had a Presidential election; Trump lost the election to Biden; Trump alleged that the election was stolen through widespread voter fraud; Trump failed to prove these allegations in court; Trump encouraged his supporters to go on a protest at the Capitol house where the Congress was meeting to certify the election results in favour of Biden; and finally, some supporters went “Viking” on the Capitol (Literally! someone was dressed as a Viking, and another held a pitchfork). Sure, you cannot blame the forest fire on a lit matchstick if there was already so much dry wood, but it would be very helpful if no one lit the matchstick at all. The impeachment was not the only backlash President Trump received because of the riot, as several social media outlets banned Trump and his allies from using their platforms, including – Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, and Snapchat, to mention a few. Despite all these, the U.S. stock market proved to be impervious to the ongoing threat to Democracy, as the Dow Jones industrial average flirted momentarily with the record 31,000 mark the day after the riot at the Capitol.
DOW JONE 1-Year Trend
Currently, all attention is on the upcoming inauguration of President-elect, Joe Biden, on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021, as there are security concerns about the event. Nevertheless, this will be a historic moment in the U.S., as the country would have her first African American and Asian-American Vice President. Expectations are locked on further government spending by the incoming Biden administration, which would weaken the greenback. We got a glimpse of this last week when Biden unveiled his US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. So, grab your popcorn, and watch as the U.S. spirals into debates as to whether the benefits of more government spending are worth bloating the national deficit. It would be dramatic, but nothing compared to the events of the past weeks.
Where is the money?
6 Simple steps you must take to attract funding as an SME in 2021
Poor access to finance is one of the leading challenges faced by SMEs, but these simple steps might just help you attract funding this year.
About 50% of all small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) fail globally within 5 years of their existence. This rate is even higher in Nigeria due to a number of factors that are peculiar to our operating environment, such as poor infrastructure. However, the leading cause of the high mortality rate experienced in the SME segment around the world is poor access to finance.
Poor access to finance arises when a business is unable to attract the capital that it needs to maintain its daily operations or expand into new markets and business lines. A number of factors can give rise to this poor access to finance.
On the supply side, it can be the result of insufficient capital among the investors, meaning that there isn’t enough funding to go round. This phenomenon is rare, but it has nonetheless starved many businesses that are otherwise well-positioned to receive funding of much-needed capital.
On the demand side, it can be the result of the poor frameworks existing in many companies due to the low managerial skills and financial literacy levels of their operators. An overwhelming proportion of the challenges faced by SMEs in accessing funding can be attributed to this demand-side factor.
Beyond having a clear vision, a good business plan and a marketable product or service, there are critical frameworks that business operators need to put in place in order to make their companies better prepared to receive and leverage funding. In this piece, I will be focusing on the financial management aspects of such frameworks.
Separate your personal and business finances
The first thing that you must do as an entrepreneur to make your company more attractive to investors is to separate your personal and business finances. As you know, personal and business interests do not mix well. A sign of financial and business management competence that all investors appreciate in any business is a clear distinction between the owner or manager of the business and the business itself.
One of the best ways to achieve this distinction is to open a corporate bank account for your company where all the transactions related to it will be performed. This will help you to maintain accurate records of your company’s cash flow, analyze trends in consumer behaviour and project the future more empirically. It will also help you to resist the temptation of indiscriminately dipping into your company’s finances to meet your personal needs.
Document all your transactions
It should be a no-brainer that you must document all the transactions of your company, yet many entrepreneurs, especially those managing service-based SMEs, fail to do so. As an entrepreneur, you must have a digital or, at the very least, a paper-based journal where all your company’s transactions, both revenues and expenditures, will be recorded.
In today’s highly digitalized economy, it is not difficult to find basic bookkeeping apps that will help you to achieve this. Many of them can even be downloaded free of charge from your smartphone’s app store. At periodic intervals of your choice (daily, weekly, quarterly, half-yearly, annually, etc.), these apps will give you a breakdown of your company’s financial and sales performance and a helicopter view of the business as a whole.
Pay yourself a salary
I mentioned earlier that opening a corporate bank account for your business will help you to resist the temptation of indiscriminately dipping into its finances to meet your personal needs. Well, that is only the first step. The next step is to pay yourself a salary from your company.
The only way that your company can really grow is by reinvesting the profit earned by the company into the company. If you use funds from the business to finance your lifestyle, you will be stifling its growth and it will remain rooted to the spot for many years. What’s more? You can even resort to perpetually borrowing from banks, cooperatives and other sources to keep it going, which is costly and difficult to come by as an SME.
Periodically assess your company’s finances, place it side-by-side with your personal needs and how much you think you are worth and figure out how much you can realistically pay yourself.
This advice is every bit as relevant for SMEs with employees as it is for sole proprietorships. As an entrepreneur managing an SME with employees, you should include yourself in the payment structure just like your employees. Any funds you take from your company beyond what your salary permits should be treated as a loan from your company to you, which you must repay as quickly as possible.
Of course, there is no rule preventing you from drawing from your company’s profit at the end of your financial year, but you should only do this when your company is mature and stable enough to withstand the outflow.
Brush up your accounting knowledge and skills
You don’t need to be a chartered accountant to run a successful business, but acquiring foundational accounting skills certainly helps. You can place your company on a trajectory of accelerated and sustainable growth by taking out time to improve your understanding of accounting and financial management.
Business is all about money, so there’s no escaping this. This advice especially comes in handy when you cannot afford the services of a qualified accountant or a financial advisor.
Digitalize your business
With the devastation wreaked by the COVID-19 Pandemic, every business owner now appreciates the importance of going digital. It is no longer a secret that digitally compliant companies were able to navigate the worst of the crisis better than their brick-and-mortar-oriented counterparts.
Digital technologies have made running a business easier and more profitable than ever before. It has taken many businesses to the doorsteps of their customers. But companies that are yet to adapt risk getting steamrolled and completely run out of business.
Digitalizing your company can be as simple as creating a website or social media pages for it, to make it easier for your target audience to reach you. From a financial perspective, it can be as simple as installing a payment gateway on your website that customers can use to purchase your products and services.
Understand the type of funding your company needs
Finally, not all funding are the same. Some come in the form of loans, while others come in the form of equity capital and grants. It is important to identify the type of funding that your company needs before approaching any bank, angel investor, venture capitalist, private equity firm or donor agency.
A loan is a type of financing that is typically given by banks. You must repay a loan, often at periodic intervals, along with the interest. Loans are more suitable for businesses that are already generating significant revenue.
An equity capital is typically given by angel investors, venture capital firms and private equity firms. It is given to a business in exchange for a certain percentage of ownership and control in that business, called equity.
The investor hopes to recover the equity capital alongside a profit by selling this share of ownership and control to other investors in the future at a higher price. Equity capital is more suitable for startups with innovative business ideas and aggressive growth plans.
A grant is a type of financing that is given to a business that usually does not need to be repaid or exchanged for a share of ownership and control. It is given by donors to businesses that are making a positive social impact or solving a social problem or making a great breakthrough in their industries.
Understanding these types of funding and identifying the one that best suits your company will increase your chances of succeeding in your quest to raise business capital.
About the author
Chinedu Nnawetanma is an SME and startup finance professional currently working with one of Nigeria’s financial institutions. He is passionate about the empowerment of the private sector, especially SMEs, to drive the economic growth and development of Africa. He writes on a wide range of subject matters, including entrepreneurship, financial literacy and youth empowerment. Twitter: @sincerelycgn. Email address: [email protected].
Will the world of business change for good?
Since the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, here are four ways the world of business has changed.
This pandemic has rewritten the future of business and from the looks of things, this sector will never be the same again.
There have been vast changes from the adoption of new technologies to the redefining of business strategies to keep companies operational. If you are still in doubt about these changes, here are four ways of how the world of business looks like now:
1. Virtual meetings
Though bad, the pandemic has served as an equalizer. How has it succeeded in doing this? Before, large companies had an advantage over small companies because they have more staff, particularly salespeople who meet with customers in person. With the health authorities discouraging close contact, both business dimensions (big or small) have been forced to leverage virtual sales meetings to market their products. Virtual meetings have now become the new normal and are bound to here to stay for a while. The advantage of virtual meetings is that they are economical hence they will keep your sales budget at a lower threshold. While sales still require a certain level of expertise, smaller firms can now also afford to make use of virtual platforms to make their marketing pitch to their audience. Given how technology is growing, virtual meetings continue to evolve, sales approaches may just change for good.
2. Working remotely rise
While previously people still worked remotely, at the moment, there is a rise in pandemic-induced remote workers and this number will continue to go up. However, it is going to be in the form of hybrid models where the staff is going to split their time between billing hours in the office and at home. Working remotely will have an impact on urban economies in that as more people work remotely, there is going to be less demand for restaurants, shops, bars, or other services that cater to the needs of commuting workers. Even then employees and companies will save a lot more on personal expenses and office space respectively. There is also going to be a reversal of patterns as more skilled and educated professionals will move to rural settings as opposed to before. Such a shift will be possible because of the availability of clear communication channels among people. At the moment, staff can share large files in zip formats that enable everyone to receive the same file folder. Sharing single files containing multiple documents will enable the compression of large files into small documents.
3. Improved customer management
The pandemic has forced people to reinvest ways of interacting with customers. While other sectors in business such as strategy, differentiation, delegation, communication, training, and execution will remain the same, customer relationship management has been changed forever. Businesses are now more dependent and reliant on their digital presence. At the moment, if you lack presence on any of the available social media accounts, you are losing big bucks. Social media also reinvented itself such that it can link users with your website and blogs. It can also help your site rank high on search engines enabling customers to find you with ease. The usage of social media will continue to go up given that some business has been born from these platforms. You will need an effective customer relationship management plan in case you didn’t have one previously to handle your newly identified customers.
4. Business radicalization
COVID 19 provides a chance for rapid business changes to occur. In 2008 when the world experienced a financial crash, it was predicted to the end of capitalism. Over a decade later, most of the capitalistic financial institutions are still in place. So, while there are elements that cannot be changed in business, after the pandemic, most organizations will need to embrace radicalism in ways that were not inconceivable two decades ago. This means that schools of business have a vital role to play in incorporating the new business strategies learned during this pandemic in their curricula. Apart from teaching strategy, finance, and marketing, business schools will have to incorporate radical measures such as cultural, ethical, and societal issues in their curricula.
Conclusion
Given that the pandemic is still here with us, it will continue to shape the business world in ways that have never been seen before. If you are in business, the ideal thing to do is keep an open lest you will be forced to shut your business operations!
About author
A summer of higher food prices, limited room for monetary policy
Nigeria is facing a more fundamental supply shock, which alongside the rising transport costs is likely to drive higher food prices.
Headline Inflation has assumed a new pattern over the last three months, primarily driven by pressures in the food basket, reflecting a shock to crop cultivation from covid-19 restrictions and border closures.
In addition, more recent developments in currency markets, where the Naira has weakened, as well as the increases in petrol prices following the removal of blanket subsidies have underpinned inflationary expectations.
Looking ahead, sizable increases in electricity tariffs which came into effect in September as well as continuing fuel price pressures could see inflation head towards 14% levels in Q4 2020. Given the supply-side driven nature of the inflationary bout as well as the recent pivot to unorthodox monetary policies (which include liquidity tightening measures via CRR debits), it is likely that the CBN will ignore these numbers and persist with its current stance.
Nigeria’s inflation surged in August with the CPI rising 13.22% y/y (July: 12.8% y/y), the highest level since April 2018, largely driven by pressures in the food basket, where prices climbed 16% y/y (July: 15.48% y/y) while the core index (which includes energy prices) decelerated to 10.5% (July: 10.1% y/y). On a monthly basis, the inflation climbed by 1.34% over August (July: 1.25%) — the highest monthly number since June 2017.
Pressures in Food, Utilities and Transport are driving the rising inflation numbers
Disaggregating the inflation numbers, three segments stand out (Food, utilities aka Housing, Water, Electricity and Gas and Other Fuels, HWEGF and Transportation) as central to the pick-up in inflation, as they accounted for ~80% of the variation in the monthly CPI print.
Food was central and I shall set out my thoughts on the drivers later in this report, but on the latter two, pressures are linked to pick-up in fuel prices following the removal of subsidies in March which has seen fuel prices rise by 15% over the last two months.
Figure 1: Component analysis of monthly inflation
Source: NBS, Authors Calculation
A combination of weaker farming activity, Naira weakness and covid-19 lockdowns are behind the uptrend in food inflation
Looking at food inflation, the big pressures came from the farm produce component which accounts for over 90% of food inflation. August usually marks the start of the main crop harvest season in Nigeria which peaks in September-October and as such in normal years, monthly inflation peaks in July and decelerates thereafter.
However, in 2020, monthly farm produce and food inflation readings over the last three months are at levels not seen since 2017 which would suggest factors hurting the supply side. Indeed, most grain and tuber crop prices are moving towards five-year trend levels.
Figure 2: Component Analysis of Monthly Food Inflation
Source: NBS, Authors Calculation
In 2017, my thesis then was that a sharp Naira depreciation drove heightened exports of Nigerian farm produce into the wider sub-region, forcing an upward adjustment in domestic prices.
In 2020, in addition to the sharp shift in the FX rate as well, the sense from reading on-ground sources like FEWSNET is that Covid-19 movement restrictions hurt the flow of labourers from neighbouring countries during planting season.
Accordingly, field surveys are indicating that the area under cultivation for most grain and tuber crops is lower than levels in prior years which is pointing towards a subpar crop harvest for 2020. As such, Nigeria is facing a more fundamental supply shock, which alongside the rising transport costs is likely to drive higher food prices.
The price pressures are likely to be steep in urban centres as is evident in the spreads between rural and urban inflation which have widened since the border closures. Thus, in a departure from prior years, when regional supplies from neighbouring countries moved through the border to temper these pressures, existing blockades imply that limited relief is forthcoming.
Solving the price runaway for food items clearly involves a combination of allowing targeted food imports or at least re-opening the borders to allow regional food trade flows to resume. However, Nigeria’s economic managers appear to be on the other side of this fence.
Figure 3: Rural and Urban Inflation
Source: NBS, Authors Calculation
But money supply growth has been restrained by CRR debits in the banking sector
The textbook monetary policy response to accelerating inflation is to raise interest rates to induce a shift away from consumption towards savings in a bid to force inflation to within a target level. This pre-supposed inflation was driven by an expansion in money supply often through credit growth. A look at developments on this front would rule this out.
As at the end of July 2020, annualized growth in monetary aggregates was mixed with strong growth in M1 (+33%) and M2 (+27%) relative to M3 (+10%)[1]. The muted growth in M3 relative to the narrower measurers of M1 and M2 reflect declines in OMO bills (- 72%) after the CBN elected to proscribe non-bank domestic investors from its sterilization securities sales.
This resulted in a drop in OMO bills from NGN8trillion at its peak in November 2019 to NGN3.5trillion in July 2020. As these monies flowed unhindered into the banking system, they spurred an expansion in Demand Deposits (+42% and Quasi-Money (+24%). Although these should ordinarily stoke concerns, a look at the monetary base (M0)[2] throws up evidence of how the CBN has still managed to sterilize liquidity: via the cash reserve requirements.
Specifically, bank reserves have expanded at an annualized pace of 132% to NGN11trillion at the end of July or by some NGN4.8trillion – which is more than double the quantum of growth in Naira terms in M3 (NGN2trillion). Effectively, as many have argued, the entire move to outlaw access for non-bank (and tacitly banks) was essentially targeted at zero cost liquidity sterilization. Thus, while there has been growth in money supply from maturing OMO bills, the concurrent expansion in monetary base via CRR debits has effectively drained the financial system of excess liquidity.
From a more structural perspective, money supply growth is often driven by two sub-parts: net domestic assets (NDA) and net foreign assets (NFA). The CBN’s use of CRR debits has ensured that NDA growth over the first seven months of 2020 has been subdued (+1.3% annualized) relative to a faster expansion in net foreign assets (+54%) following the surge in FX borrowings with the IMF loan. In simple terms, the liquidity deluge from OMO bill maturities have been managed away.
Figure 4: Growth in Money Supply
Source: CBN
So what gives?
In the near term, my suspicions are that the CBN is set to follow the global trend of ignoring the inflation numbers, which suits its ‘home-grown’ philosophy, that has underpinned a spate of interventions across a host of sectors.
These interventions have resulted in the CBN directing credit towards certain sectors (manufacturing, renewable energy, gas-to-power, housing, agriculture etc) at single-digit interest rates in a bid to stimulate activity. In combination with the Loan-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy as well as the arbitrary nature of the CRR debits, which are well above the 27.5% target number, the CBN has been able to force banks to boost loan volumes as a coping mechanism in the face of collapse in net interest margins from lower rates on government securities.
Though sceptics remain over the efficacy of supply-side policies on stimulating production among other unorthodox policies such as offering better rates for offshore investors relative to onshore investors, the CBN’s recent policy of lowering minimum savings rate has provided a strong signal of its direction: there will be no reward for risk-free anymore.
Will this work or not? We will have to wait to find out. But interest rates are likely to remain lower for sometime.
And 3 more things…
- Changing the definition of core inflation: Presently, Nigeria defines core inflation as headline inflation less farm produce, which reflected historic stability in fuel prices due to the existence of subsidized regime. With the removal of subsidies and 30-day averaging period, fuel prices now move from month-to-month implying higher volatility. Now is the time to change the definition of core inflation to exclude farm produce and fuel in line with the theoretical meaning. Looking back, the spread between headline and the true core definition which the NBS publishes suggests maybe we should not have tightened policy as aggressive as we did in 2016-17 by focusing communication on the true core number. Economic policies should focus on more lasting structural drivers than transient one-off shocks like fuel & electricity price hikes which tend to have disinflationary base effects afterwards.
- Adopting a more meaningful inflation target: In Nigeria, that target level for inflation is defined as 6-9% for the headline number. Given the weight of food inflation (55%) in the CPI numbers as well as elements without recourse to monetary policy (like fuel and electricity prices), some (including myself) have argued that the 6-9% target for headline is meaningless. In countries which pursue inflation targeting, the target is more refined with preference for demand-side inflation metrics like core inflation, wage inflation or personal consumption expenditures. Nigeria needs to adopt something similar.
- Explicitly incorporating FX into Nigeria’s monetary policy reaction function: In theory, the core mandate of central banks is price stability, but this does not preclude the pursuit of other objectives. In the US, the Fed has a dual mandate that explicitly includes unemployment. I believe a proper explicit mandate for the CBN is one that requires that it optimize a reaction function of price stability and an export competitive exchange rate. The price stability mandate should entail lowering some measure(s) of inflation (preferably ‘core’ demand side measures) towards a target band defined as conducive for consumption and welfare in Nigeria over a medium-term period set as 2-3 years. This allows to evaluate the efficacy of monetary policy and provides a good feedback loop. On the other factor, given the importance to policymakers we need to include that the CBN target a competitive exchange rate. The idea in mind is a variant of what obtains in Singapore, wherein the nominal exchange rate must coincide with a REER level that ensures that Nigeria’s non-oil manufacturing exports are competitive. This way, we resolve this obsession for nominal exchange rate stability. Balancing both items and ensuring better communication are the ultimate goals for monetary policy.
Figure 5: Trends in headline and core inflation
Source: NBS, Authors calculation