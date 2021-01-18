Neimeth Pharmaceuticals to raise N5 billion in additional equity

The Board of Directors of Neimeth Pharmaceuticals has revealed plans to raise N5 billion in additional equity upon approval by shareholders of the company.

The information was contained in a press release published on the NSE and signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs. Florence Onhenekwe.

The disclosure is part of the resolutions reached at the Board of Directors meeting of 15th January 2021. At the end of the meeting, it was resolved that the company would raise additional equity to the tune of N5 billion.

In line with this development, a board resolution proposing to raise equity will be presented at the Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to hold on 9th March 2021.

What you should know