The Nigerian All-Share Index wrapped up the trading session on 19 February 2026 in positive territory, surging by 2,645.6 points to settle at 193,073.6.

This marks a 1.39% increase from the previous day’s close of 190,427.96, as the index crossed the 193,000-mark for the first time in its history.

Despite the strong price rally, trading activity softened, with market volume declining sharply to 898 million shares traded across 61,953 deals, down from 3.6 billion shares exchanged in the previous session.

Market capitalisation mirrored the price momentum, climbing to N123.9 trillion from N122.2 trillion recorded the previous day, with Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) leading the value chart at N6.1 billion in transactions.

What the data is saying

Bullish momentum intensified during the session, as the index shattered the 193,000 psychological barrier, pushing its year-to-date return to over 24%.

On the gainers’ table, DEAP Capital Management & Trust Plc, Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc, and Fortis Global Insurance Plc each advanced by the maximum 10% daily price limit, reflecting strong buying interest.

Conversely, Tripple Gee & Company Plc, Multiverse Mining & Exploration Plc, Secure Electronic Technology Plc, and Mcnichols Plc shed 10% apiece to top the decliners’ chart.

In terms of trading activity, Japaul Gold dominated volume with 80.1 million shares traded, followed by Secure Electronic (71.7 million), Mutual Benefits Assurance (58.6 million), Zenith Bank (53.2 million), and GTCO (52.6 million).

On the value chart, GTCO led with N6.1 billion, followed by MTN Nigeria (N5.5 billion), Zenith Bank (N4.5 billion), Presco (N2.1 billion), and Aradel Holdings (N1.4 billion).

Top 5 Gainers

DEAP Capital Management — up 10.00% to N6.93

Okomu Oil — up 10.00% to N1,459.70

Fortis Global Insurance — up 10.00% to N0.55

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank — up 9.96% to N14.35

Zichis Agro-Allied Limited — up 9.96% to N15.79

Top 5 Losers

Tripple Gee — down 10.00% to N5.40

Multiverse Mining — down 10.00% to N25.20

Secure Electronic Technology — down 10.00% to N1.80

Mcnichols — down 10.00% to N8.28

Meyer Plc — down 9.80% to N20.70

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs—stocks with market capitalisation above N1 trillion—performance skewed bullish.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings led the pack with a 9.52% gain, followed by MTN Nigeria, which advanced 4%. Lafarge Africa rose 2.11%, while International Breweries added 1.01%.

On the downside, Fidelity Bank slipped 1.22%, and Wema Bank Plc edged down 0.37%.

In the FUGAZ banking segment, sentiment remained firmly positive.

First HoldCo climbed 6.67%, Access Holdings gained 4.00%, UBA rose 2.13%, Zenith Bank advanced 1.55%, while GTCO added 0.91%.

What to know

The Nigerian All-Share Index has broken through the 193,000-threshold, with both large- and mid-cap stocks closing in positive territory.

The banking sector drove much of the rally, with strong performances across FUGAZ names and other large-cap lenders such as Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc.

If the bullish momentum in heavyweight stocks persists, the index could soon test the 194,000 and 195,000 levels.