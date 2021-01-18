Stock Market
Champion Breweries gains 32.35% in a week, following Heineken’s indirect acquisition of its shares
The share price of Champion Breweries’ stocks since the resumption of the market last week increased by 32.35%.
Champion Breweries stocks have gained 32.35% since the open of trade last week Monday, as investors scamper for the shares of the company at the back of expected takeover by Heineken Brouwerijen B.V.
The share price of the company’s stocks on the NSE, from 11-18 January 2021, increased by 32.35%.
This move is attributable to the recent rush for the shares of the company by investors, following a recent purchase of the shares of the mid-cap company by Heineken’s Special entity.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Raysun Nigeria Limited, a Special Purpose Entity (SPE) wholly-owned by Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., acquired 1,903,609,538 additional shares of the brewery company, worth N4.95 billion on 7 January 2021, at a price of N2.60 per share.
- The acquisition took Heineken’s total stake in Champion Breweries to 6,633,043,538 or 84.72% (indirectly).
- According to data from the NSE, Champion Breweries shares cleared at N1.35 per share today on the floor of the exchange with 29,291 units worth N43,350.68 crossing hands in 4 deals.
- At the current price of N1.35, the shares of the company have gained more than 56.98% since the open of trade this year, 4 January 2021. This is 95.65% higher than the shares’ 52 weeks low price of N0.69 per share.
- The current share price of Champions Breweries is the highest in 52 weeks at N1.35 per share.
Flour Mills shares lose N7.4 billion on NSE, as investors book profit
Flour Mills shares lost N7.4 billion in today’s session, amid sell-offs occasioned by profit-taking activities by investors.
The shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc lost N7.4 billion in today’s session, amid sell-offs occasioned by profit-taking activities by investors.
According to data tracked by Nairametrics from market open till the close of trade on the Nigerian Stock exchange today, the market capitalization decreased from N134,492,451,044.00 at the market open to N127,111,767,755.00.
The decrease was driven by profit-taking activities on the exchange, as some investors sold off stakes in the company, which pressured the share price to the tune of N31 per share.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the shares of the leading food business company gained N28 billion on the NSE, in just 10days of trade in 2021.
- The increase witnessed in the company’s share price was triggered by renewed buying interests among investors, on the back of its robust fundamental strength, and the impressive financial results it delivered in 2020. This buying interest saw the share price of the company increase by 26.15%.
First Bank, Dangote stocks drop, investors lose N39.54 billion
The market breadth closed positive as CADBURY led 35 Gainers as against 21 Losers topped by FLOURMILL at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian Stocks ended the first trading session of the week on a bearish note. The All Share Index plunged by 0.23% to close at 41,082.38 index points as against the 0.52% gain recorded on Friday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +2.02%. Nigerian Stock Exchange market value stood at N21,49 billion.
- Investors lost N39.54 billion
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover on Monday however printed positive, as volume gained by 10.79% as against -17.64% downtick recorded at the last trading session.
- JAPAULOIL, UNIVINSURE, and TRANSCORP were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed positive as CADBURY led 35 Gainers as against 21 Losers topped by FLOURMILL at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- CADBURY up 10.00% to close at N10.45
- BOCGAS up 9.98% to close at N13.77
- LIVESTOCK up 9.95% to close at N2.32
- GUARANTY up 1.82% to close at N33.65
- WAPCO up 0.84% to close at N24
Top losers
- FLOURMILL down 5.49% to close at N31
- FBNH down 3.95% to close at N7.3
- GUINNESS down2.63% to close atN18.5
- NASCON down 1.71% to close at N17.25
- DANGCEM down 1.01% to close at N234.6
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended the first trading session of the week on a negative note amid falling oil prices.
- Buying pressure from blue-chip stocks, particularly GTBank, WAPCO could not help the Stock bulls in maintaining their run on the account of profit-taking notice in Dangote, First Bank, and Flour mills.
- Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a certified stockbroker or financial advisor in choosing stocks to buy, as some Nigerian stocks exhibit cyclic return.
United Capital Plc CEO purchases 1 million additional shares worth N5.17 million
Mr. Peter Ashade has spent the sum of N13.72 million on the purchase of additional 3.1 million stocks of the company in the last three months.
The CEO of United Capital Plc, Peter Oladele Ashade, has purchased an additional one million units of the company’s shares, worth N5.17 million.
The information is contained in a notification sent to the NSE and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Leo Okafor.
The breakdown of the transaction which occurred on 14th of January 2021, showed that the shares were sold at N5.17 per unit of shares.
What you should know
- Mr Peter Ashade, on 3 November 2020, purchased 2,100,000 units of the firm’s shares worth N8.55 million, spread across two deals.
- He has spent a combined sum of N13,718,800 on the purchase of additional 3,100,000 units of United Capital Shares in the last three months.
- United Capital Plc shares currently trade at N5.20, down by N0.09k, from its opening price of N5.29, indicating a decline of 1.7%.
- The announcement of the recent insider dealing is part of the corporate governance mechanisms instituted by the NSE to ensure transparency and accountability. Institutions quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and other exchanges are required to notify the general public of such transactions.
