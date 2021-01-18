Champion Breweries gains 32.35% in a week, following Heineken’s indirect acquisition of its shares

Champion Breweries stocks have gained 32.35% since the open of trade last week Monday, as investors scamper for the shares of the company at the back of expected takeover by Heineken Brouwerijen B.V.

The share price of the company’s stocks on the NSE, from 11-18 January 2021, increased by 32.35%.

Read Also:

This move is attributable to the recent rush for the shares of the company by investors, following a recent purchase of the shares of the mid-cap company by Heineken’s Special entity.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that Raysun Nigeria Limited, a Special Purpose Entity (SPE) wholly-owned by Heineken Brouwerijen B.V., acquired 1,903,609,538 additional shares of the brewery company, worth N4.95 billion on 7 January 2021, at a price of N2.60 per share.

The acquisition took Heineken’s total stake in Champion Breweries to 6,633,043,538 or 84.72% (indirectly).

Read Also: