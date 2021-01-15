Lagos reaffirms that schools should reopen on January 18

The Lagos State Government has affirmed its earlier pronouncement that all public and private schools in the state below tertiary level should resume on Monday, January 18, 2021, for the second term 2020/2021 academic session.

This clarification by the state government is coming against the backdrop of opposition from some stakeholders and uncertainty amongst parents and students on the resumption of schools.

According to a statement by the Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi, on Friday, January 15, 2021, this affirmation was made by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo.

The Commissioner maintained that the resumption is in line with the Federal Government’s resolution after reaching a consensus with relevant stakeholders.

Adefisayo, while welcoming all to a happy and successful new academic term, urged students and members of staff to stay safe and adhere strictly to COVID-19 guidelines, adding that schools must provide soap, wash hand basin, alcoholic hand sanitisers, thermometers, and other essential items in public and private schools across the State.

She stressed the washing of hands, wearing of face masks, and maintenance of social distancing must be adhered to in order to avoid further spread of the virus.

She added that, “All schools must ensure strict compliance with subsisting COVID-19 requirements for school’s resumption. Administrators of both public and private schools are expected to ensure full compliance with the guidelines for school’s re-opening in their respective schools as the State’s Office of Education Quality Assurance Team will be on the ground to monitor situations in all schools across the State.’’

What you should know

It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government had earlier announced that all public and private schools below the tertiary level in the State should resume for the second term 2020/21 academic session from Monday, January 18, 2021.

The state government also advised all schools to come up with flexible plans where students and teachers who feel sick can teach or learn from home through available online platforms, adding that schools should also strive to prevent any COVID-19 infection among all students and staff.