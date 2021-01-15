Paid Content
BUA donates 3 Emergency COVID-19 ambulances, 100,000 facemasks to Yobe
BUA Group has donated three ambulances and 100,000 facemasks to the Yobe State Government.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Nigeria, BUA has donated three ambulances and 100,000 facemasks to the Yobe State Government as part of its social support and humanitarian commitment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Presenting the donations on behalf of the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu at the Government House, Damaturu, Aliyu Idi Hong, Director of Government Relations, BUA Group commended Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State for his tireless efforts in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
According to Hong, “So far, the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu has given more than 8 billion Naira worth of support to towards the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.”
“With the second wave spreading across Nigeria, we are expanding the scope of our intervention to various states and will continue to support initiatives aimed at helping to curb the spread of the virus in Nigeria,” Hong added.
Reacting, Governor Buni thanked Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman/Founder BUA Group, for his humanitarian gesture to the nation especially to Yobe State noting that the “donation is coming at the right time because of the second wave of the pandemic”.
The governor reminded the Yobe people to adhere strictly to the covid-19 preventive measures by wearing facemasks, keeping social distancing and washing their hands
Another First! Wragby becomes a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP)
This makes Wragby the first Microsoft Partner in Nigeria and West East Central and Sub-Saharan Africa to achieve this!
Wragby Business Solutions & Technologies Limited (Wragby) has achieved the Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status, maintaining high proficiency in assessing, migrating, building, deploying, optimizing, and managing business solutions on Azure. This makes Wragby the first Microsoft Partner in Nigeria and West East Central and Sub-Saharan Africa to achieve this!
“We are super proud to be awarded this designation as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. It is yet another proof to the depth of our expertise, by ensuring that our technical capabilities and processes meet and exceed the standards of the Azure Expert MSP program. We look forward to achieving more,” – Oluyomi Alarape , MD/CEO Wragby
Participation in the Azure Expert MSP program is granted to partners that meet several requirements, including verified customer delivery and technical expertise tests, as well as successfully complete an independent audit of their managed services, equipment, processes, and technologies. Providers must hold Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform competency, maintain end-to-end managed support for Azure, and provide multiple customer references of Azure managed service projects delivered over the last 12 months.
The Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider program is designed to give businesses migrating to the cloud confidence that their chosen partners have demonstrated the highest degree of capability to deliver repeatable high-fidelity managed services on Azure.
According to Akin Ayodele- Chief Technology Advisor at Wragby the attainment of the Azure Expert MSP Certification Wragby has once again demonstrated in very concrete terms her commitment Towards supporting our Customers journey and experience in the use of the Microsoft Azure Intelligent Cloud Platform family to exploit solutions and Innovations to realize their digital transformation objectives.
This recognition validates Wragby’s ability in orchestrating and integrating various services on Azure including cloud infrastructure, IoT services and application migration skills, as well as the ability to deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their Azure environments.
In the current ever-changing Business Landscape, Businesses need a greater level of auto-scaling to Increase Operational efficiency, be more Agile and deliver excellent customer experience through technology services. Businesses therefore need to auto-scale to meet their technology demands & save cost through Excellent but Cost-Effective Managed services.
Our Best-in-Class Digital Advisory Team has high proficiency in assessing, migrating, building, deploying, optimizing, and managing business solutions on Azure, using proven processes and tools. This is evident by our recent attainment of the Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status,
Meet IT demands & Save cost through our Expert Managed Services offer which includes:
- Integrated IT service management of workflow/automation
- App Migration/Modernization Services
- Infrastructure Configuration & Management
- Business Continuity, Backup and Disaster Recovery
- Data Protection
- Storage and Patch management
- Security and Identity management
- Cloud Advisory Services…plus more
We work with various teams for efficient delivery either On-premise, Hybrid, or in a Public Cloud.
We are just a call away. Contact us at www.wragbysolutions.com
See more here, https://www.microsoft.com/azure/partners/azureexpertmsp?filters=all
How artificial intelligence is changing the narrative in Forex and crypto trading
Artificial Intelligence is the most efficient, simple, safe, and affordable way to invest money and trade the Forex Market.
You have probably already heard about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it is helping people across various industries in many daily activities. According to JPMorgan, nowadays, 90% of trading is run by computers, algorithms, and passive managers. This means that if you want to invest, you will need equivalent trading tools to compete.
What is AI and How does it work in Forex Trading?
Artificial intelligence is a developed Powerful Automated Trading Robot (AI) that can make projections about the forecast of forex market prices and automatically trade for you in your Broker’s account. It is the most efficient, simple, safe, and affordable way to invest money and trade the Forex Market.
From research so far, fundamental and manual forex trader’s account is about 10% of Forex Trading Volume, so how do you compete against super-fast trading systems with humans or manual trading system? With the use of AI trading, anyone in the world can trade efficiently and increase the chances of achieving above-average forex returns, regardless of the level of trading experience.
The dynamics of the market have changed, and we must agree that we need machines to do many things better, especially in the field of the forex trading market. From this point of view, the providers of manual forex signals and analysis are no longer a great choice. AI is the best forex trading solution.
Unlike humans or other technological resources, AI can make an enormous number of accurate decisions in a fraction of the time, down to milliseconds. These skills make AI an enormously powerful tool for use in forex trading.
To learn more about the use of Artificial Intelligence, click FxPrimeBolt
Establishing eCommerce Trust on the journey to economic recovery
In building eCommerce trust, the Visa Secure solution is a verified payments infrastructure that guards consumers’ online safety.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been varying effects, on the way consumers shop and make payments. We have seen significant impact on lifestyle habits which have also triggered an increased dependence on eCommerce. While the current circumstances have radically reshaped consumers’ shopping patterns and prompted merchants and small business to go online very quickly, consumer expectations have however remained the same – they want a secure, convenient and seamless payment experience, especially now, when most transactions are done online and e-payments fraud is on the rise.
Consumers risk a lot when they provide personal data and sensitive payment information with every purchase made on eCommerce platforms. It is only critical that trusted payment solutions are at the core of every transaction made by a consumer.
The Deloitte 2020 Consumer Review envisages that “given the various scandals around the world, we can expect that trust will continue to be an important theme to consumers in the next decade. They will expect and demand transparency in product and service quality, pricing, and company policies and procedures.” Now, more than ever, merchants are challenged to establish and strengthen customer’s reliance in online shopping and even beyond the pandemic. Customers are also keen to only shop from trusted merchants who have secure eCommerce payment solutions in place.
With the pandemic, digital payments are on the rise and this is expected to continue as the global economy moves onto recovery. Across the financial services sector and digital payments landscape in Nigeria, collaborations have remained a solid approach in addressing some of the major challenges currently affecting the sector. Organisations are coming together to launch different initiatives that can protect and provide value for the consumer to meet eCommerce needs.
The recent ‘Safe is Smart’ initiative by Standard Chartered Bank and Visa have emphasized the need for consumers to adopt more eCommerce and digital solutions in a safe and smart way. The initiative focuses on promoting and educating consumers on smart ideas and e-payments solutions that will drive sustainability, survival and business recovery in the e-payments ecosystem. The initiative also ensures that consumers rely on the most secure payment solutions from Visa’s trusted network, when they make online purchases using their Standard Chartered debit cards or transactions done via the bank’s digital banking app.
In building eCommerce trust, the Visa Secure solution is a verified payments infrastructure that guards consumers’ online safety. This newly improved programme governs online transactions and uses the EMV 3-D secure industry-wide messaging standard that merchants and issuing banks must follow to verify cardholder identity before a transaction is sent for authorization. EMV 3-D Secure is the next-generation version of 3DS 1.0, which Visa developed and owned, and which has been the market’s online security protocol for almost 20 years.
With studies showing that eCommerce transactions make up for a large portion of consumer spending, this partnership also offers benefits for consumers when they shop online. For Standard Chartered, user education is priority. The bank is also strongly focused on championing a digitized payments revolution to provide consumers with convenience and access through its completely digital mobile app. Similarly, Standard Chartered has commenced a 360 loyalty program, where consumer can earn redeemable points whenever they shop.
As we begin to fully understand the importance and long term eCommerce presence in the global and local economies, particularly Nigeria in this case, establishing trust is the first step for consumers who need to be guaranteed of their payment security. While the journey to economic recovery is a slow but steady ride being safe and smart will always remain priority for consumers in the e-payments landscape.