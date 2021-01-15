BUA donates 3 Emergency COVID-19 ambulances, 100,000 facemasks to Yobe

Wragby Business Solutions & Technologies Limited (Wragby) has achieved the Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status, maintaining high proficiency in assessing, migrating, building, deploying, optimizing, and managing business solutions on Azure. This makes Wragby the first Microsoft Partner in Nigeria and West East Central and Sub-Saharan Africa to achieve this!

“We are super proud to be awarded this designation as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. It is yet another proof to the depth of our expertise, by ensuring that our technical capabilities and processes meet and exceed the standards of the Azure Expert MSP program. We look forward to achieving more,” – Oluyomi Alarape , MD/CEO Wragby

Participation in the Azure Expert MSP program is granted to partners that meet several requirements, including verified customer delivery and technical expertise tests, as well as successfully complete an independent audit of their managed services, equipment, processes, and technologies. Providers must hold Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform competency, maintain end-to-end managed support for Azure, and provide multiple customer references of Azure managed service projects delivered over the last 12 months.

The Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider program is designed to give businesses migrating to the cloud confidence that their chosen partners have demonstrated the highest degree of capability to deliver repeatable high-fidelity managed services on Azure.

According to Akin Ayodele- Chief Technology Advisor at Wragby the attainment of the Azure Expert MSP Certification Wragby has once again demonstrated in very concrete terms her commitment Towards supporting our Customers journey and experience in the use of the Microsoft Azure Intelligent Cloud Platform family to exploit solutions and Innovations to realize their digital transformation objectives.

This recognition validates Wragby’s ability in orchestrating and integrating various services on Azure including cloud infrastructure, IoT services and application migration skills, as well as the ability to deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their Azure environments.

In the current ever-changing Business Landscape, Businesses need a greater level of auto-scaling to Increase Operational efficiency, be more Agile and deliver excellent customer experience through technology services. Businesses therefore need to auto-scale to meet their technology demands & save cost through Excellent but Cost-Effective Managed services.

Meet IT demands & Save cost through our Expert Managed Services offer which includes:

Integrated IT service management of workflow/automation

App Migration/Modernization Services

Infrastructure Configuration & Management

Business Continuity, Backup and Disaster Recovery

Data Protection

Storage and Patch management

Security and Identity management

Cloud Advisory Services…plus more

We work with various teams for efficient delivery either On-premise, Hybrid, or in a Public Cloud.

