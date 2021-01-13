Stanbic IBTC Plc ceases Bureau de Change business operations

Stanbic IBTC Bureau De Change Limited (SIBDC), a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, announced that it has relinquished its operating license in conducting its Bureau de Change operations with effect from January 1, 2021.

This is according to a disclosure signed by the bank’s Secretary, Chidi Okezie, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.

According to the notice, the need to discontinue its operations became imperative given changes in regulations, which now affords customers the opportunity to purchase foreign exchange (PTA and BTA) directly from Stanbic IBTC bank at any of its branches nationwide.

What you should know

The Central Bank of Nigeria had earlier issued a circular that empowers all commercial banks to meet the needs of both personal travel allowances (PTA) and business travel allowances (BTA) of its customers, in a bid to ease the difficulties encountered by Nigerians in obtaining funds for foreign exchange transactions.

The bank concluded by assuring its numerous customers that the decision was taken in order to redirect the focus of the subsidiary to other profitable business ventures in the near future.

Stakeholders would be duly notified when all engagements have been concluded in this regards, the bank added.

About Stanbic IBTC BDC