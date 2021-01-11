Dangote Cement successfully purchased shares worth N9.77 billion

Stock Market
Dangote Cement has announced the completion of the first tranche of its share buy-back programme.
Dangote Cement Plc has announced the completion of the first tranche of its share buy-back programme, as the cement behemoth bought back shares of the company worth N9.77 billion.
This announcement was made by the management of the company, in a recent statement issued and signed by the Deputy Company Secretary, Mr Edward Imoedemhe, today, 11 January 2021.
During the first tranche of the share buyback programme which commenced on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 and ended on Thursday, 31 December 2020, the company on the open market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange purchased 40,200,000 ordinary shares of the company at an average price of N243.02, representing 0.24% of the Company’s issued and fully paid ordinary shares.
What you should know
- Following the conclusion of Tranche I, the total number of residual issued and fully paid outstanding shares of DCP amounts to 17,000,307,404.
- However, the completion of the share buyback programme of the company does not portend any material impact on the Company’s financial position, and the operation of the company as a going concern.
Major shareholder splashes N4.95 billion on additional shares of Champions Breweries Plc
The Management of Champions Breweries Plc has disclosed that a major shareholder of the company, The Raysun Nigeria Limited, has purchased additional shares of the brewery company, worth N4.95 billion.
This disclosure is contained in a notification of share dealing by insiders, issued by the Company Secretary, Chief Tosan Atle Aiboni.
- The Raysun Nigeria Limited purchased 1,903,609,538 ordinary shares on 7 January 2021 on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, at a price of N2.60 per share.
- This puts the total consideration for the shares purchased by the major shareholder at N4,949,384,798.80
Why this matters
Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which aids transparency.
The purchase of the shares by The Raysun Nigeria Limited cements the position of the company as a substantial shareholder of the company and shows its confidence in the long-term fundamental strength of the company in 2021 and beyond.
What you should know
- Champions Breweries Plc is yet to comply with the free float requirements of Nigeria’s Stock Exchange (NSE).
- In a bid to ensure compliance by the company, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in 2019 granted the Company additional two (2) years grace period to comply with the 20% free float requirements of the Exchange. This extension was subject to the Company holding a “facts behind the figures” session to brief the market of its plans to cure its free float deficiency and submitting quarterly compliance reports to the Exchange.
Shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery gains N18.8 billion in the first trading week of 2021
The shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc have gained N18.8 billion in the first trading week of 2021, as investors position for the shares ahead of the earnings season.
- According to recent checks by Nairametrics, the shares of the company gained N18,827,661,273.55, as the market capitalization of the company increased from N213,785,057,041.60 at the open of trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday 4th January 2021, to N232,612,718,315.15 at the close of trade for the week today.
- This means that the market value of the 12,146,878,241 issued ordinary shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has increased by 8.81% between January 4, 2021, and January 8, 2021.
- In monetary terms, the shares have increased from N17.6 to N19.15 during the period under review. This translates to a gain of N1.55 per share.
What you should know
- It is important to know that the shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc are trading below the 52 weeks high of N23.45.
- The shares of the company are higher than its lowest price of N8.90 in 52 weeks.
NSE announces the inauguration of a 5-man claims review panel
The Nigerian Stock Exchange has announced the inauguration of a five-man claims review panel in preparation for the Exchange’s imminent demutualisation.
The disclosure was made by the NSE (The Exchange) through a verified post on their website, seen by Nairametrics.
The formation of the panel is pursuant to the provisions of the Demutualization of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Act 2018.
The experts appointed into the panel are; Mr. George Etomi (Chairman); Mr. Seni Adio, SAN; Mr. Abatcha Bulama; Dr. Paul Anababa, SAN and Prince Aghatise Erediauwa.
What this means
According to the notice, the Panel will help in dispute resolution by independently reviewing and determining Claims made by individuals or corporate bodies in respect of any rights to the shares of the demutualised Exchange.
In addition, the Panel will perform an adjudicatory role by acting in an appellate capacity for dissatisfied claimants who objects any decision of the National Council of the Exchange on a claim pre-demutualization or the Board of Directors of the HoldCo after the demutualization process.
What you should know
- Demutualization is the process by which an exchange is converted from a company owned by members or brokers, to one in which members of the public can buy shares.
- Nairametrics learnt that the panel was inaugurated on the 21st of December, 2020.
- As part of the demutualisation process, The Exchange (which is currently a company limited by guarantee) would be converted into and re-registered as a public company limited by shares.
- In lieu of this, current Members of The Exchange will be allocated shares in the HoldCo.
- The Group will have three operating subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory arm; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company – forming the group.
- In line with the demutualization agenda, Nairametrics earlier reported the appointment of Oscar Onyema as the new Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, and the appointment of Temi Popoola and Tinuade Awe as CEOs of Nigerian Exchange limited and NGX Regulation limited respectively.
Historical background
Efforts to demutualize the Nigerian Stock Exchange have been a long-standing one.
- The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2015 issued the Exposure draft rules on demutualization of exchanges in Nigeria.
- The same year, the Nigerian Stock Exchange appointed a consortium of Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and Chapel Hill Denham (CHD) as financial advisers to facilitate the proposed demutualization.
- In 2018, the House of Representatives passed a bill that amended the laws that established the NSE. This is sequel to a similar action by the senate, all in a bid to hit the ground running for the take-off of the demutualization process.