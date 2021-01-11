Connect with us
Gage
Advertisement
ikeja electric
Advertisement
Esetech
Advertisement
Payfarmer
Advertisement
Ecobank
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app

DMCA.com Protection Status

Stock Market

Dangote Cement successfully purchased shares worth N9.77 billion

Dangote Cement has announced the completion of the first tranche of its share buy-back programme.

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dangote Cement pLC

Dangote Cement Plc has announced the completion of the first tranche of its share buy-back programme, as the cement behemoth bought back shares of the company worth N9.77 billion.

This announcement was made by the management of the company, in a recent statement issued and signed by the Deputy Company Secretary, Mr Edward Imoedemhe, today, 11 January 2021.

During the first tranche of the share buyback programme which commenced on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 and ended on Thursday, 31 December 2020, the company on the open market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange purchased 40,200,000 ordinary shares of the company at an average price of N243.02, representing 0.24% of the Company’s issued and fully paid ordinary shares.

What you should know

  • Following the conclusion of Tranche I, the total number of residual issued and fully paid outstanding shares of DCP amounts to 17,000,307,404.
  • However, the completion of the share buyback programme of the company does not portend any material impact on the Company’s financial position, and the operation of the company as a going concern.

Related Topics:

Omokolade Ajayi is a graduate of Economics, and a certificate holder of the CFA Institute’s Investment Foundation Program. He is a business analyst, and equity market researcher, with wealth of experience as a retail investor. He is a business owner and a stern advocate of Financial literacy, who believes in the huge economic prospect of the Nigerian Payment channels and Fintech space.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stock Market

Major shareholder splashes N4.95 billion on additional shares of Champions Breweries Plc

Raysun Nigeria Limited spent N4.95 billion to acquire additional shares of the Champions Breweries Plc.

Published

1 day ago

on

January 10, 2021

By

Champion Breweries Plc appoints new Managing Director 

The Management of Champions Breweries Plc has disclosed that a major shareholder of the company, The Raysun Nigeria Limited, has purchased additional shares of the brewery company, worth N4.95 billion.

This disclosure is contained in a notification of share dealing by insiders, issued by the Company Secretary, Chief Tosan Atle Aiboni.

READ: Allianz Nigeria Insurance Plc delists shares from NASD

  • The Raysun Nigeria Limited purchased 1,903,609,538 ordinary shares on 7 January 2021 on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, at a price of N2.60 per share.
  • This puts the total consideration for the shares purchased by the major shareholder at N4,949,384,798.80

READ: DF Holdings spends N555.3 million on additional AIICO shares

Why this matters

Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed, as required by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which aids transparency.

GTBank 728 x 90

READ: This brewer keeps struggling to win as Nigeria’s beer war rages on 

The purchase of the shares by The Raysun Nigeria Limited cements the position of the company as a substantial shareholder of the company and shows its confidence in the long-term fundamental strength of the company in 2021 and beyond.

READ: Champion Breweries Plc appoints new Managing Director 

What you should know

  • Champions Breweries Plc is yet to comply with the free float requirements of Nigeria’s Stock Exchange (NSE).
  • In a bid to ensure compliance by the company, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in 2019 granted the Company additional two (2) years grace period to comply with the 20% free float requirements of the Exchange. This extension was subject to the Company holding a “facts behind the figures” session to brief the market of its plans to cure its free float deficiency and submitting quarterly compliance reports to the Exchange.

READ: Chevron to sack 25% of its workforce in Nigeria

Coronation ads

Continue Reading

Stock Market

Shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery gains N18.8 billion in the first trading week of 2021

Dangote Sugar has gained N18.8 billion in the first trading week of 2021, as investors position for the shares ahead of the earnings season.

Published

2 days ago

on

January 9, 2021

By

Dangote Sugar Refinery to merge with Savannah Sugar , How Dangote Refinery will build local content capacity - NCDMB,

The shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc have gained N18.8 billion in the first trading week of 2021, as investors position for the shares ahead of the earnings season.

READ: Jumia may partner Stripe, 9 other Fintech predictions for 2021 from experts

  • According to recent checks by Nairametrics, the shares of the company gained N18,827,661,273.55, as the market capitalization of the company increased from N213,785,057,041.60 at the open of trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday 4th January 2021, to N232,612,718,315.15 at the close of trade for the week today.
  • This means that the market value of the 12,146,878,241 issued ordinary shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has increased by 8.81% between January 4, 2021, and January 8, 2021.
  • In monetary terms, the shares have increased from N17.6 to N19.15 during the period under review. This translates to a gain of N1.55 per share.

READ: Dangote Sugar completes acquisition with Savannah Sugar Company Limited 

What you should know

  • It is important to know that the shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc are trading below the 52 weeks high of N23.45.
  • The shares of the company are higher than its lowest price of N8.90 in 52 weeks.

READ: Neimeth proposes N123.45 million dividend to be distributed to shareholders

GTBank 728 x 90
Continue Reading

Stock Market

NSE announces the inauguration of a 5-man claims review panel

The panel was inaugurated in preparation of the imminent demutualisation of the NSE.

Published

3 days ago

on

January 8, 2021

By

Nigerian Stock Exchange, sound, C & I Leasing Plc, NSE launches factbook, Top 10 stockbroking firms, Steroids from GTBANK, ZENITH Lift Nigerian bourse, as investors gain N94.2 billion , Steroids from GTBANK, ZENITH Lift Nigerian bourse, as investors gain N94.2 billion

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has announced the inauguration of a five-man claims review panel in preparation for the Exchange’s imminent demutualisation.

The disclosure was made by the NSE (The Exchange) through a verified post on their website, seen by Nairametrics.

The formation of the panel is pursuant to the provisions of the Demutualization of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Act 2018.

The experts appointed into the panel are; Mr. George Etomi (Chairman); Mr. Seni Adio, SAN; Mr. Abatcha Bulama; Dr. Paul Anababa, SAN and Prince Aghatise Erediauwa.

What this means

GTBank 728 x 90

According to the notice, the Panel will help in dispute resolution by independently reviewing and determining Claims made by individuals or corporate bodies in respect of any rights to the shares of the demutualised Exchange.

In addition, the Panel will perform an adjudicatory role by acting in an appellate capacity for dissatisfied claimants who objects any decision of the National Council of the Exchange on a claim pre-demutualization or the Board of Directors of the HoldCo after the demutualization process.

What you should know

  • Demutualization is the process by which an exchange is converted from a company owned by members or brokers, to one in which members of the public can buy shares.
  • Nairametrics learnt that the panel was inaugurated on the 21st of December, 2020.
  • As part of the demutualisation process, The Exchange (which is currently a company limited by guarantee) would be converted into and re-registered as a public company limited by shares.
  • In lieu of this, current Members of The Exchange will be allocated shares in the HoldCo.
  • The Group will have three operating subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory arm; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company – forming the group.
  • In line with the demutualization agenda, Nairametrics earlier reported the appointment of Oscar Onyema as the new Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, and the appointment of Temi Popoola and Tinuade Awe as CEOs of Nigerian Exchange limited and NGX Regulation limited respectively.

Historical background

Efforts to demutualize the Nigerian Stock Exchange have been a long-standing one.

Coronation ads
  • The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in 2015 issued the Exposure draft rules on demutualization of exchanges in Nigeria.
  • The same year, the Nigerian Stock Exchange appointed a consortium of Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and Chapel Hill Denham (CHD) as financial advisers to facilitate the proposed demutualization.
  • In 2018, the House of Representatives passed a bill that amended the laws that established the NSE. This is sequel to a similar action by the senate, all in a bid to hit the ground running for the take-off of the demutualization process.

Continue Reading
Advertisement




Advertisement