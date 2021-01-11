Appointments
Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited announces Alfred Olajide as new Managing Director
Alfred Olajide has been appointed as new Vice President and Managing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited.
The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Alfred Olajide as its new Vice President and Managing Director for its Nigeria Operations following a reorganization of The Coca-Cola Company’s global leadership structure.
Alfred Olajide brings several years of experience to bear in his new role, nine of which were at The Coca-Cola Company having served in different capacities across the African Continent including Franchise Director for Cluster Markets in the Southern and Eastern Africa Region, Director of Revenue Growth Management in the East and Central Africa Region, and Strategy Head for Nigeria Franchise.
In August 2020, The Coca-Cola Company announced a global restructuring aimed at furthering the leading beverage company’s aspiration to emerge stronger amidst a fast-changing global business environment. The new structure sees its erstwhile 17 Business Units compressed into 9 Operating Units focused on strategic local and regional business objectives supported by the company’s newly created Platform Services.
Announcing the change in structure, Company Chairman and CEO James Quincey, noted that the changes in the company’s operating model will shift marketing to drive more growth and “put execution closer to customers and consumers while prioritizing a portfolio of strong brands”.
Speaking about his appointment as VP, Operations and Managing Director of the Coca-Cola business in Nigeria, Alfred said; “These are very exciting times for the global Coca-Cola business, and I look forward to contributing my own quota to a business I love so much, especially at such an interesting time as this. Nigeria is a huge market, and I am optimistic about the growth we can achieve together with our bottling partners”.
Alfred holds a First-Class Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria and an MBA from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom. His extensive experience in leading market growth, strategy and operations management built from years in management consulting and FMCG will undoubtedly help drive business growth, strategy formulation, and market execution, in the Coca-Cola Nigeria Franchise Operations. He is passionate about leading with impact and empowering young talent for growth. In his free time, he enjoys running, playing soccer, tennis and spending time with his family. He is also an ardent sportsman.
Alfred Olajide replaces Yebeltal Getachew whose tenure ended December 31st, 2020.
Asharami Energy appoints Henry Menkiti as COO to drive enhanced production target
Henry Menkiti has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer at Asharami Energy.
Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group Upstream Company, has appointed Henry Menkiti as its Chief Operating Officer to boost ongoing expansion projects aimed at delivering the company’s ambitious production target over the next few years. Henry’s appointment took effect on the 8th December 2020.
Asharami Energy is one of Africa’s leading independent Exploration and Production (E&P) players with a diverse portfolio of nine oil and gas assets in prolific basins across Africa.
Ade Odunsi, Executive Director, Sahara Group, and supervising Director of Sahara’s Upstream Division said Henry’s global expertise of over 30 years would transform business operations at Asharami Energy and position the company for its next phase of “competitive and sustainable growth.”
“Sahara Group is delighted to have Henry join the Sahara Family as we continue to seek innovative ways of bringing energy to life across the entire energy value chain. Henry shares our aspiration of transforming the upstream sector in Africa through investment in technology, human capital and emphasis on sustainability,” Odunsi said.
Menkiti who will oversee Asharami Energy’s Operations, Corporate Development, Mergers & Acquisitions, Research and Development as well as External Technology Engagement, said he considered the opportunity to work with Asharami as “refreshing and historic”.
“Joining the Sahara Group to oversee the upstream operations is a project I am excited about having worked at different locations across the globe. We have a vision to birth something new in the African upstream sector and the team at Asharami Energy is set to deliver this with a distinctive mark of excellence,” he added.
Prior to joining Sahara, Henry spent 27 years at Schlumberger Limited in a succession of senior leadership positions in Exploration & Production – including Vice President of Schlumberger interpretation services and world-wide Vice President of Schlumberger’s Reservoir Characterization Group. He was also part of the core management team for Schlumberger E&P initiative (SPM). Earlier in his career at Schlumberger, he held various Field & Management positions including Domain Manager at Wireline Headquarters & roles in Seismic Operations.
More recently, he was VP, Business Development for LYTT, an Upstream subsidiary of BP. He has also been involved in Business Consulting across North America, Latin America, Europe and West Africa.
AMCON appoints Abdullahi Mahmood as Aero Contractors new CEO
AMCON appointed Captain Abdullahi Mahmood, as the Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors.
The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) has appointed the former Director of Flight Operations of Arik Air, Captain Abdullahi Mahmood, as the Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors.
This followed the step down of Captain Ado Sanusi on December 31, 2020, as the CEO of the airline.
This was disclosed by the Head of Corporate Communications, AMCON, Jude Nwuzor, on Thursday.
What you should know
- Mahmood joined Arik Air in 2007 as a flight officer and rose to become a captain before he became Director of Flight Operations.
- As a flight officer, he operated the Bombardier CRJ-900 and later started flying the Boeing B737-NG and Airbus A330. The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has been notified of his new appointment.
- Sanusi was instrumental in the turning around of the over 50year -old Aero Contractors into a capable Maintenance Repair Organisation (MRO) rolling out some of its previously unserviceable aircraft in 2018 and 2019.
- Under Sanusi’s leadership, the airline sought for and gained third party maintenance approval and is already making in-roads into West and Central Africa in Ghana and Congo precisely. Also, set the process to upgrade the airline’s MRO, as well as sign various other agreements to help the airline maintain a semblance breaking even.
- AMCON took over the management of Arik Air in February 2017 when the airline had 26 aircraft, though only few are in use while the rest are in storage.
Fidson Healthcare announces appointment of three new Directors to its Board
Fidson Healthcare Plc has announced the appointment of three new directors to the Board of the company.
The Board of Directors of Fidson Healthcare Plc has announced the appointment of three new Directors.
This announcement was made in a notification signed and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange by the Company Secretary, J. A. Adebanjo.
According to the notification, Mr. Adebanjo revealed that these announcements were in line with the resolutions made by the Directors of the Company at the Board meeting which held on the 9th of December 2020.
In line with this, the Board announced the appointment of Dr. Vincent Ahonkha, Mr. Ekwunife Okoli and Ola Ijimakin as Independent Non-Executive Directors with effect from the 1st of January 2021.
About the appointed Directors
- Dr. Vincent Ahonkhai, is an expert in Global Health and biopharmaceutical Research and Development. He is currently an independent Consultant and Principal at Gwynedd Consultancy, LLC in FIDSON. Pennsylvania, the USA from where he consults for organisations like Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation amongst others. He will bring to the board, experience in Research & Development which is crucial to the development of the pharmaceutical industry. He was appointed an Independent NonExecutive Director.
- Mr. Ekwunife Okoli, is versatile in the field of Sales and Marketing, having worked for many years in the FMCG industry. He was an Executive Director, Marketing at Diageo Plc. He was also Managing Director of the same company in Cameroun and Ghana and Managing Director for Africa and Regional Markets. He is an experienced Non-Executive Director who sits on the Board of Cornerstone Insurance Plc. He is married to Mrs. Unoma Okoli and blessed with four children. He is expected to enrich the expertise in the Sales and Marketing department. He was appointed an Independent Non-Executive Director.
- Ola Ijimakin, joined the organization (Fidson Healthcare Ltd) in July 2002 as Regional Manager in the North-eastern region. He graduated from the University of Jos in 1994 where he was awarded a Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) degree. He won the prize for the best graduating student in Pharmacy among other prestigious awards. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Business School Netherlands, Buren (2014) where he finished with a distinction.