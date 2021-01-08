Cryptocurrency
Ethereum investors have gained 51% in 2021 alone
Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin (30%) on its year to date performance amid record-buying pressure from institutional and retail investors.
Ethereum has recorded impressive gains in recent days as it has returned more than 51% to its investors in 2021 alone.
The world’s utility crypto outperformed Bitcoin (30%) on its year to date performance amid record-buying pressure from institutional and retail investors.
However, at press time, Ethereum traded at $1,175.50 with a daily trading volume of $40.2 Billion. Ethereum is down 2.47% for the day. It presently has a market value of $134.2 billion.
Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, revealed:
“Ethereum Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 99.293%. A previous 2-year high of 99.277% was observed earlier today.”
- Metric Description: The percentage of unique addresses whose funds have an average buy price that is lower than the current price.
“Buy price” is here defined as the price at the time coins were transferred into an address. Only Externally Owned Addresses (EOAs) are being counted, contracts are excluded.
Before Ether’s break above the $1,000 mark, recall that a highly respected crypto strategist and crypto investor, Michaël van de Poppe, recently spoke on his outlook on Ethereum and how high the world’s most popular utility crypto could go.
In a YouTube interview seen by Nairametrics, the crypto expert spoke in detail on how Ethereum could breach its all-time high of $1,432.
- “Currently, we’ve got a clear block holding as support that we are actually holding as support and we can see that we are making higher lows, higher highs. There was the crucial level to hold at $530… What I want to see holding in general is this area around $530. If we do lose that, then we get the best entry zone that we initially made here, which is around $470, $490 to $450.”
He also spoke on why Ethereum’s recent breakout sets up the second-largest crypto for a move above its all-time high of $1,432.
- “Given that we are currently searching, even more, I have to redo the Fibonacci levels and then you can see that the next impulse wave is most likely somewhere in 2021, maybe Q1 2021. Already, we’re going to see a rally towards the all-time high. That’s going to be the next one.”
Tether Treasury opens up 400,000,000 USDT
Tether is presently the third most valuable crypto with a market value of $23.5 billion.
Tether is the most valuable stablecoin by market value. It is a leading household name in the fast-changing crypto market.
The latest development is that Tether treasury minted a whopping 400 million USDT, as seen on Whale Alert, an advanced blockchain tracker and analytic firm.
- “400,000,000 USDT (402,613,737 USD) minted at Tether Treasury.”
💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 💵 400,000,000 #USDT (402,613,737 USD) minted at Tether Treasury
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) January 7, 2021
What you should know
At the time of writing this report, the stablecoin traded at $1.00 USD with a daily trading volume of $133.4 billion. Tether is down 0.16% for the day. It is presently the third most valuable crypto with a market value of $23.5 billion.
- Tether is designed as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency whose digital coins in circulation are backed by the same value of traditional fiat currencies like the U.S dollar, Japanese Yen, or the Euro. It trades under the ticker symbol USDT.
- Nairametrics had earlier outlined a report on the organic growth of Tether’s market capitalization, as one of the major reasons for the gain Bitcoin (BTC) is presently having in the mid-term.
- Interest in digital links to the dollar represents the need to handle and store value in the world’s reserve currency, without an intermediary.
Bitcoin dumps $3,000
The world’s most popular crypto dropped over $3,000 after reaching a lifetime high of $40,100
The world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin dropped over $3,000 after reaching a lifetime high of $40,100.
In addition, it’s key to note that the widely used crypto exchange, Coinbase is down at the time of writing this report.
What this means: After hitting a new all-time high of $40,100 a few hours ago, the price of the world’s most popular crypto sunk to approximately $36,500 at press time, a decline of nearly 7%.
- While some crypto analysts are saying that markets will shrug it off, others seem to believe that the end of the current Bitcoin rally is nigh (or indeed, that it is already here).
XRP defying all barriers, up by 43%
XRP is now the fourth most valuable crypto asset, as it displaced Litecoin in terms of market value,
The leading crypto asset among retail traders has rebounded strongly amid high buying pressure.
XRP at the time of drafting this report traded at $0.335370 with a daily trading volume of $154 Billion.
- XRP is up 43.05% for the day. #
- It is now the fourth most valuable crypto asset, as it displaced Litecoin in terms of market value.
- It is now worth $15,227,144,531.
