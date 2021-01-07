Columnists
Unclaimed dividends and dormant balances
As at the end of 2019, the total value of unclaimed dividends stood at 158.44bn.
Concerns have continued to grow following the Federal Government of Nigeria’s decision to securitize unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances of up to six (6) years in the country.
In the recently assented 2020 Finance Bill, the management of unclaimed dividends and dormant account balances has been captured as part of many other provisions intended by the Federal Government of Nigeria to mitigate Nigeria’s fiscal frailties and economic crunch caused by the emergence of Covid-19.
The funds realised will be placed in a trust fund, managed by the Debt Management Office (DMO). The DMO’s responsibility also includes payment of claims for such dividend and the accompanying compensation for accrued interest.
In 2015, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had issued a circular directing company registrars to remit to the paying companies; unclaimed dividends held up to 15months. Similarly, the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 1990 (revised 2020) had provided that companies should publish the list of unclaimed dividends with names of all intended beneficiaries. After which, unclaimed dividends could be ploughed back for investment purposes.
While we agree with the public outcry that dividends and bank balances are private wealth of investors, either individuals or corporate entities and negates the provisions of the constitution when converted to federal wealth, we expect this policy move to benefit the fund owners as such funds (unclaimed dividends) is expected to earn interests payable to the beneficiaries instead of the previous arrangement where unclaimed dividends serve the holding firms.
However, we are concerned about the ability of the government to manage such funds effectively considering that a lot of resources will need to be deployed. That said, we expect that the announcement will trigger reactivation of dormant accounts of many banks and force many to try to retrieve their unclaimed dividends.
Columnists
How COVID-19 is driving digital transformation and what comes next
If we can meet, communicate, and have updates without going to the offices like before, what else can we do differently post-COVID?
Reviewing 2020, the year has shown a relatable influence of forced digitization which begs the question of who or what is the largest driving force behind digital transformation in 2020?
Is it the CEOs, CTOs or COVID-19?
It may seem complex to determine, but for most organisations, especially those who have maintained traditional operations, COVID-19 may be the driving force behind the digital business and communication practices they established in 2020.
Organizations and everyday people around the globe have been faced with rapid and unprecedented changes in their daily lives. While some businesses have come close to a complete halt, others have managed to remain afloat while we await a solution to the global pandemic.
Uncertainty remains high, but uncertainty always opens the door of opportunities for organizations with deep insights. When it comes to business continuity, futuristic organizations are exploring new digital options, which is highly significant in 2020.
These firms are thinking outside the box and identifying ways to leverage technology to remain up and running while working from home or spending limited time physically at work. This includes remote communication and collaboration, software integration and optimization, and delivering products and services digitally.
The Post-COVID effect is clear
Going forward, digital work will no longer be an option; it is a necessity that businesses must embrace.
In 2020, we saw Lagos State host its first virtual executive council meeting. It turned out to be the first of many technology-enabled solutions the public sector has been forced to embrace. Ordinarily, without COVID-19, a virtual meeting would have never been considered, as council members value physical and personal collaborations.
With the current state of the world, the only way to ensure productivity at work is to ensure job roles and duties are digitalized where possible. The value of tele-meeting is obvious; it’s safe, effective, convenient, and more efficient than physical meetings. From the comfort of their homes, council members can directly engage the authorities to discuss all aspects of COVID-19 and its local and global impact without time lost in travel and money lost on logistics.
However, it’s not just government and private sectors that are exploring digital channels to communicate. Religious institutions are following the trend. Churches, mosques and worship centres are delivering weekly services and daily group sessions via digital live stream. While many organizations are going digital with the mindset of adapting to the short-term circumstances, most will continue to rely on the trend for a long time.
In 2021, CEOs, CTOs, business leaders, and professionals must consider that the current digital transformation is just the tip of the iceberg. As much as we remain positive that COVID-19 disruption will soon be a thing of the past, we must also learn that it has made us see how we can achieve our business objectives by doing things differently, especially with the new digital protocols and optimized communication and operations.
If we can meet, communicate, and have updates without going to the office meeting rooms which was a pre-COVID-19 way of life that required us to push through traffic to get to work, schedule meetings before getting anything done, what else can we do differently post-COVID?
Where else can we go digital?
It doesn’t matter what industry you work in, there are powerful ways you can leverage the value of technology to elevate your outcomes. From manufacturing to oil and gas, religious organisations, the education sector, and others; digitally transforming the way you work is essential for sustainability.
Most organisations have already transitioned their digital communication. Here are a few more transformations to consider:
- Going digital on revenue generation
- Going digital on debt collection management
- Going digital on procurement and logistics management
- Going digital on expense and budget management
- Going digital on cash and liquidity management
- Going digital on finance period closure
As we move into 2021, still with so many health-based restrictions at this time, business leaders are implored to use this period to plan and take the lead in Digital Transformation across all areas of businesses.
In my next post, I will shed more light on business in the post-COVID-19 era.
About author
Olawale A. Kolapo (OAK) is a technology consultant with a finance background, for over a decade implementing technology solution that has helped various private and public sector organizations integrate and automate their business process. He is interested in building a digital approach to solve Africa’s business challenges.
Columnists
Buyer’s Remorse: An insight on how to prevent it and guarantee repeat patronage
The impact of buyer’s remorse is enough to make any business lose valuable patronage that could be worth a lot of money in the long-run.
As a business owner who understands the importance of continued customer patronage, you must do everything within your power to make sure that a shopper feels good about their purchase and will think of you first whenever they need a product or service that you offer.
But sometimes, even when it seems someone left your store happy with what they paid for, they don’t return. Instead, they go to other sellers. Why does that happen?
In a previous article, we discussed the meaning of buyer’s remorse and how consumers can avoid it. Today, we will be looking at what businesses can do to prevent it in their customers, ensuring a long-lasting relationship.
People will not only come back to you, but they also can easily become strong advocates, bringing new customers to your door and giving your business a boost that you never expected.
1. Be honest and open with information
In a bid to make a quick sale, some businesses provide incomplete or misleading information to customers. Avoid that at all costs. It dramatically increases the likelihood of after-purchase regret.
When you provide accurate and complete information, people will sense that you have their interest at heart and they will feel reassured. Even if they find an issue with your product or service afterward, they already have the opinion that you are on their side. They would still prefer to return to you next time.
2. Present yourself as an expert
Consumers need information that will help them make good purchase decisions. When you can provide such information, they will see you as an expert in your field and will have faith in whatever you have to offer them.
They will recognize your products and services as a solution to their problems. They will feel like they are gaining from you instead of the other way round. Customers don’t want to be taken advantage of, rather they want to take advantage.
In this digital age, information is power. Having social media accounts and, probably, a website, should not be just an opportunity to display your goods/services and contact details – No! it must be an avenue to influence people by being the place they visit to gain knowledge and find answers to pressing questions.
3. Sell value, not stuff
When marketing your products, focus on the associated experience not the product itself. Big brands recognize the benefit of this tactic. For instance, Coca Cola won’t sell you their product as just a drink; instead, they sell it as “a fun way to spend time with friends.” Once consumers relate your product to an emotional experience, buyer’s remorse will be kept at bay.
4. Exceed expectations
It is easy to make promises that you probably won’t be able to deliver. Afterall, your goal is to capture customers, so you’d do anything to achieve that. But, not delivering on promises sheds a bad light on your business.
It is, therefore, good practice to under-promise and over-deliver. It leads to greater customer satisfaction since they get more than they expected. You will rarely have customers that experience buyer’s remorse.
5. Always be available
Customers don’t want to feel abandoned after a deal is closed. A sure way to save them from experiencing buyer’s remorse is to keep the line of communication open. Let them know that they can always reach you if ever they need assistance.
Furthermore, some businesses, after making a sale, turn hostile to customers that come back with a complaint. If you want to enjoy the benefits of continued patronage, be willing to make compromises.
6. Send a ‘Thank You Note’
Nothing makes a buyer feel more appreciated than a personalized thank you note. It shows that you value their patronage. Such a gesture could be all they need to affirm that their purchase was worth the spend.
Conclusion
The impact of buyer’s remorse should not be taken lightly. It is enough to make any business lose valuable patronage that could be worth a lot of money in the long-run. But, once you are able to prioritize customer satisfaction, you will easily do things that make customers happy and nip buyer’s remorse in the bud.
Columnists
How to go global with your company
Here are tips on how you can go global with your company.
There is a whole world that awaits you, ready to procure the products and services that you are providing. The question is, are you ready to expand your horizons?
As much as there is a large audience for you to captivate, the competition is stiff out there. You need to forge solid strategies that will help you enter and thrive in the foreign market. Here are tips on how you can go global with your company:
1. Purpose to outsource services
For small businesses like yours, joining the international market is considered the epitome of success. However, given that most small businesses operate with limited resources, the solution to making it in this market is by outsourcing particularly staff employment.
There are global employment outsourcing services that you can contract to help you recruit the proper talent for your organization. But, why is outsourcing recommended?
- It saves you a lot of money that you would spend recruiting and training staff, so that they do their work to your liking.
- When you have someone managing your human resource duties, you can focus on the core operations of your business which helps your company grow.
- It reduces your risk of paying hefty fines for failing to comply with the staff hiring laws and regulations of a particular country.
- You get access to multi-talented quality staff who help you weather the global economic storms.
- It solves language barriers and cultural issues that may arise while you work internationally and helps you understand better your target customers.
2. Familiarize yourself with the global supply chain
The global supply chain is the transfer of goods and services across multinational companies to enhance profit-making and reduce wastage.
The thing about expanding your operations globally is that the more you grow, the more your supply chains become diverse. It also promotes the success of your company. Therefore, understanding the dynamics of the global supply chain will help you put in the appropriate measures so that your products reach the target audience promptly.
This approach also calls for you to develop strong relationships with manufacturers and suppliers, so that they answer pertinent questions that you may have regarding the supply chain sector.
It is critical that you also familiarize yourself with matters relating to international shipping, so that you understand what is required for your product to reach the global markets.
Additionally, you need to enlist the services of an international financial advisor to keep you in check, so that you do not miss anything on the supply chain that might negatively impact your company.
3. Set up a billing system for your foreign customers
You need to take pricing seriously if you want to stay in business. When designing a billing system, you need to consider factors such as the existing exchange rate and capability of your target audience to succeed in this market. You can also adopt the new payment and billing tools that ease things up.
These tools can enable you to provide your customers with an online invoice in the language that you want while listing appropriate fee and tax guidelines.
Moreover, you can use global credit card processing solutions that are cost-effective and will help you expand your customer’s payment scope. The moment you nail these payment and pricing requirements, your global transition will be smooth.
4. Develop a strong relationship with the locals
During your expansion plans, you should not assume that the international market resembles the domestic one that you are used to.
There is a significant difference in the demographics, culture, psychographics, and geography in these two markets. You should start developing partnerships with local firms that you intend to collaborate with so that they give you a picture of what the market looks like. Such relationships will ensure that whatever content you develop and products that you create reach the target audience with ease.
Although, you need to visit the country that you wish to expand to first and meet the relevant stakeholders; so that when you get back, you can continue growing your partnership virtually.
Conclusion
Globalization will open you up to accessing a vast wealth of opportunities but you need to have an open mind once you venture into this sector. Outsourcing services, understanding the global supply chain, creating a functional pricing and payment plan, and developing solid relationships will help you grow in the global market.