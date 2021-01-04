Appointments
United Capital Plc announces appointment of two Independent Non-Executive Directors
United Capital Plc has announced the appointment of two independent Non-Executive Directors subject to regulatory approval.
United Capital Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Dipo Fatokun and Ms Sutura Aisha Bello as independent Non-Executive Directors, effective immediately and subject to regulatory approval.
This is according to a notice signed by the firm’s Secretary, Leo Okafor, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, seen by Nairametrics.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that United Capital Plc had raised N15 billion through Commercial Paper issuance, under its N20 billion programme registered with the FMDQ Securities Exchange.
- Mr. Dipo Fatokun is a veteran in the financial industry, with experience spanning over three decades. Prior to his recent appointment, he was the Director, Banking Services Department at the Central Bank of Nigeria.
- He is an alumnus of the University of Lagos and the University of Ilorin where he obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a B.Sc. in Accounting respectively. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).
- Sutura Aisha Bello is a PPP/Project Finance expert skilled in commercial, financial and project management. She has led multiple projects for the World Bank, DFID and OPEC Fund for International Development across a wide range of sectors.
What they are saying
Excerpts of the press statement reads:
- “United Capital Plc is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Dipo Fatokun and Ms. Sutura Aisha Bello as Independent Non-Executive Directors, effective immediately, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.”
UPDC appoints new Directors and acting CEO, as Chairman, CEO, Directors resign
UPDC has announced the resignation of its Chairman, three Non-Executive Directors and the CEO of the Company.
UACN Property Development Company has announced the resignation of its Chairman, three Non-Executive Directors, and Chief Executive Officer.
The Company also confirmed the appointment of a new Acting Chief Executive Officer and also Non-Executive Directors to its Board, to respectively fill the position of the outgoing CEO and Directors.
This information was uncovered by Nairametrics in a recent notification sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 4th of January 2021, by the Company Secretary, Mrs Folake Kalaro.
According to Mrs. Kalaro, the Board of Directors of UPDC announced the resignation of its Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Kasali, other Non-Executive Directors namely; Mr Adekunle Awojobi, Professor Okon Ansa and Mrs. Awuneba Ajumogobia, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company Mr Folasope Aiyesimoju with effect from 4th January 2021.
However, the board also confirmed the appointment of Mrs. Deborah Nicol-Omeruah as Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as well as the appointment of Mr. Wole Oshin and Mr. Adeniyi Falade as Non-Executive Directors to the Company with effect from 5th January 2021.
What to expect: Sequel to the acceptance of the outgoing CEO’s resignation after completing his tenure, the Board revealed that Mr. Aiyesimoju will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.
What you should know about UPDC
- UPDC has been a leader in property acquisition, development, sales and management of quality and affordable residential, commercial, and retail properties in Nigeria for over 20 years.
- The Company remains the largest real estate platform listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange.
- Custodian Investment PLC acquired 51% of UPDC’s issued share capital from UAC of Nigeria PLC and is now the Company’s largest shareholder.
Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe assumes role as Fidelity Bank CEO
Fidelity Bank Plc’s Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe has formally assumed her new role as CEO.
Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe has formally assumed her role as the Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc. She will also become the first female executive to lead the bank.
This was confirmed in a statement by Fidelity Bank, which stated that her role became effective from January 1, 2021. She took over from Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, whose contract formally ended on December 31, 2020.
Fidelity Bank says Onyeli-Ikpe’s leadership will ensure growth based on a track record of performance.
- “Under Mrs Onyeali-Ikpe’s leadership, the bank will consolidate on the already laid foundation and track record of performance, to execute the next growth phase. Onyeali-Ikpe was formerly the Executive Director, Lagos and South West Directorate of the bank, and has been an integral part of management in the last six years.
- “She joined the bank in 2015 and spearheaded the transformation of the Directorate, leading it to profitability and sustained its impressive year-on-year growth across key performance metrics, including contributing over 28 per cent of the Bank’s profit before tax, Deposits and Loans.
- “She is vastly experienced and has spent over 30 years working across various banks, including Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Citizens International Bank/Enterprise Bank, where she held several management positions in Legal, Treasury, Investment Banking, Retail/Commercial Banking and Corporate Banking.
- “As an Executive Director at Legacy Enterprise Bank Plc, she received formal commendation from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), as a member of the management team that successfully turned around Enterprise Bank Plc.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in July that Fidelity Bank Plc announced the appointment of Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe as its new Chief Executive Officer Designate.
- In December, Nairametrics reported that Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe purchased additional five million units of the bank’s shares totalling N12.97million.
AXA Mansard appoints new Non-Executive Director, as two directors resign
The Board of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has disclosed the appointment of Kuldeep Kaushik as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.
The Board of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc. has announced to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public, the resignation of Mr Lesley Ndlovu and Mr Thomas Wilkinson from the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors.
In addition to this, the Board also disclosed that Mr Kuldeep Kaushik has been appointed Non-Executive Director of the Company.
These announcements were made in a notification issued by the Company Secretary, Mrs Omowumi Mabel Adewusi.
According to Mrs Adewusi, the appointment of Mr Kushik has been duly approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
In the statement, she revealed that the resignation of Mr Ndlovu and Mr Wilkinson from the Board as Non-Executive Directors became effective on 30th December 2020.
What you should know about Mr Kaushik
- Mr Kaushik has over 18 years of experience in corporate & business strategy, business transformation and operational excellence, business development, program management, change management and technology consulting. He also has extensive experience in Life, Savings and Health Insurance businesses.
- He is currently the Chief Operating Officer of AXA International and New Markets. Prior to this, he worked at AXA Hong Kong, where he headed the Operations & Transformation team.
