US President-elect Biden appoints Nigerian Osaremen Okolo as COVID Policy Advisor

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have appointed Osaremen Okolo, 26, as COVID Policy Advisor and a member of the COVID-19 Response Team.

This was disclosed by the Biden-Harris Transition committee via a Press Statement shared on its Twitter handle.

Okolo serves on the Biden-Harris Transition domestic policy team and prior to joining the transition, Okolo served as Senior Health Policy Advisor to U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.

According to the statements, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced additional members of the White House COVID-19 Response team. These diverse accomplished and crisis-tested individuals will work to quickly implement a comprehensive, whole-of-government COVID-19 response strategy to contain the pandemic, restore public trust, and protect all Americans.

“The individuals in the team are deeply qualified and will restore public trust in the pandemic response by leading with facts, science, and integrity,” said President-elect Joe Biden.

What you should know about Okolo

Prior to joining the transition, Okolo served as Senior Health Policy Advisor to U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky of Illinois. Okolo drafted, negotiated, and managed the Congresswoman’s legislation, oversight, and policy across a comprehensive health care and public health agenda, most recently focusing almost exclusively on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, Okolo served as Legislative Aide for Health Policy on the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) for Ranking Member Patty Murray of Washington. A daughter of Nigerian immigrants, Okolo was born and raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Harvard College.