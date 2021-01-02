Around the World
US President-elect Biden appoints Nigerian Osaremen Okolo as COVID Policy Advisor
Biden appointed Osaremen Okolo, as COVID Policy Advisor and a member of the COVID-19 Response Team.
This was disclosed by the Biden-Harris Transition committee via a Press Statement shared on its Twitter handle.
Okolo serves on the Biden-Harris Transition domestic policy team and prior to joining the transition, Okolo served as Senior Health Policy Advisor to U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.
According to the statements, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced additional members of the White House COVID-19 Response team. These diverse accomplished and crisis-tested individuals will work to quickly implement a comprehensive, whole-of-government COVID-19 response strategy to contain the pandemic, restore public trust, and protect all Americans.
“The individuals in the team are deeply qualified and will restore public trust in the pandemic response by leading with facts, science, and integrity,” said President-elect Joe Biden.
What you should know about Okolo
Prior to joining the transition, Okolo served as Senior Health Policy Advisor to U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky of Illinois. Okolo drafted, negotiated, and managed the Congresswoman’s legislation, oversight, and policy across a comprehensive health care and public health agenda, most recently focusing almost exclusively on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Previously, Okolo served as Legislative Aide for Health Policy on the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) for Ranking Member Patty Murray of Washington. A daughter of Nigerian immigrants, Okolo was born and raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Harvard College.
President Donald Trump extends green card and visa ban due to pandemic
President Trump has extended the ban on issuing new green cards and work visas to large groups of applicants to March 31.
The United States on Thursday extended its ban on issuing new green cards and work visas to large groups of applicants to March 31, due to the coronavirus pandemic which has led to continued weakness in the US labour market.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the US President, Donald Trump, signed a proclamation that extends the immigration restrictions that took effect in April 2020 and subsequently renewed in the month of June 2020.
What the United States President is saying
Donald Trump said,
- “The effects of COVID-19 on the United States labour market and on the health of American communities is a matter of ongoing national concern, and the considerations present in the previous proclamations have not been eliminated.’’
What this means
This extension is consistent with Trump’s hard-line stance on immigration and passes on the decision over when and whether to lift bans to the President-elect, Joe Biden, who takes over office on January 20. The restrictions include a freeze on new H-1B and H-4 visas used by technology workers.
The extension to the month of March means the restrictions or ban, will be in place when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20, 2021.
Technology companies and the US Chamber of Commerce, the country’s biggest business lobbying organization, have been very critical of the bans, pointing out that it is damaging to the nation’s economy. The chamber and other trade groups have sued to block the restrictions.
The US unemployment rate in November was 6.7%, down from 14.7% in April at the peak of lockdown and shutdown of businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic, but more than double the 3.5% rate in February. The jobless rate for December is expected to be released on January 8.
What you should know
- In April 2020, President Donald Trump imposed a ban on green cards issued abroad that largely targets family members of people already in the United States. After a surprisingly chilly reception from immigration hawks, the administration went much further in June by adding H-1B visas, which are widely used by American and Indian technology company workers and their families; H-2B visas for non-agricultural seasonal workers; J-1 visas for cultural exchanges; and L-1 visas for managers and other key employees of multinational corporations.
- Trump, while announcing the ban, said the measures would protect American jobs in a pandemic-wracked economy, while business groups said they would hamper a recovery.
Trump signs $900 billion Covid-19 pandemic relief package
US President, DOnald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package.
The President of the United State of America, Donald Trump, recently signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, which finally puts to bed his delay in assenting to the bill.
The bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.
The signing came after a day of vocal criticism from Republicans and Democrats over Trump’s objections to the bipartisan agreement, which passed the House and Senate by large margins with lawmakers believing they had Trump’s support.
- Trump’s eleventh-hour demands, including a push for larger relief checks and scaled-back spending, had blindsided members of both parties. His subsequent delay resulted in a lapse in unemployment benefits for millions struggling to make ends meet and threatened a government shutdown in the midst of a pandemic.
Aside from empowering Democrats to push for the higher checks that his party opposes, It was unclear what Trump had accomplished with the delay.
In his statement,
- Trump repeated his frustrations with the Covid-19 relief bill for providing only US$600 checks to most Americans instead of the US$2,000 that his fellow Republicans rejected.
- He also complained about what he considered unnecessary spending by the government at large.
What they are saying
The Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, said:
- “The compromise bill is not perfect, but it will do an enormous amount of good for struggling Kentuckians and Americans across the country who need help now. I thank the President for signing this relief into law,” he added.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, submitted that:
“It is a welcome news for the fourteen million Americans who just lost the lifeline of unemployment benefits on Christmas Weekend, and for the millions more struggling to stay afloat during this historic pandemic and economic crisis.”
Despite these positive comments, some slammed Trump’s delay in turning the bill into law.
In a tweet, Representative Gerry Connolly said:
- “ Trump played Russian roulette with American lives. A familiar and comfortable place for him.”
Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, stated that he would offer Trump’s proposal for US$2,000 checks for a vote in Senate – putting Republicans on the spot.
- “The House will pass a bill to give Americans $2,000 checks. Then, I will move to pass it in the Senate. No Democrats will object. Will Senate Republicans?”
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said:
- “I understand that Trump wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he’ll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behaviour if he allows this to expire. So, I think the best thing to do; as I said, sign this and then make the case for subsequent legislation.”
China to overtake United States as the world’s biggest economy in 2028
China is expected to go ahead of the United States to become the world’s biggest economy in 2028.
China is expected to go ahead of the United States to become the world’s biggest economy in 2028, 5 years earlier than previously anticipated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2 biggest economies in the world are on course to change positions faster than earlier expected about a year ago.
According to a report from Reuters, this disclosure was made by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) said in an annual report published on Saturday.
What CEBR is saying
The Centre for Economics and Business Research in its report said, “For some time, an overarching theme of global economics has been the economic and soft power struggle between the United States and China. The COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding economic fallout have certainly tipped this rivalry in China’s favour.”
The CEBR said that China’s skillful management of the coronavirus pandemic, with its strict early lockdown, and the negative impact to long-term growth being experienced in the Western countries meant China’s relative economic performance had improved.
The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, had said last month that it was entirely possible for the Chinese economy to double in size by 2035 under his government’s new Five-Year Plan, which aims to achieve modern socialism in 15 years.
China is set for average economic growth of 5.7% a year from 2021-25 before slowing to 4.5% a year from 2026-30, while the United States was likely to have a strong post-pandemic rebound in 2021, its growth would slow to 1.9% a year between 2022 and 2024, and then to 1.6% after that.
Japan is expected to remain the world’s third-biggest economy, in dollar terms, until the early 2030s when it would be overtaken by India, pushing Germany down from fourth to fifth, whereas the UK, currently the fifth-biggest economy by the CEBR’s measure, would slide down to sixth place from 2024.
The CEBR said that the pandemic’s impact on the global economy would most probably reflect in higher inflation, rather than slower growth.
What you should know
- China was the first country in the world to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic, after it was discovered in Wuhan, recording many casualties. They, however, were able to recover promptly, together with some other Asian countries.
- This is well ahead of the Western economies, some of which are seriously battling with the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic at this moment.
Andy O
January 2, 2021 at 11:22 pm
Way to go young lady. You are making your people proud. It is worthy to note that a Nigerian is also the second in command at the Treasury Department.