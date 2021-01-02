Hospitality & Travel
India makes first India-Nigeria air bubble flight
India made its first direct India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight to Nigeria on January 01, 2020.
This was disclosed by the High Commission of India, Abuja via its Twitter handle on Saturday. The flight, which was conducted by Air Peace Airline, had 535 passengers on board.
It tweeted,
- “Glad to facilitate the first India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight of 2021. APK 7804/7805 LOS-DEL-LOS @flyairpeace flight on 31 Dec/01 Jan carried a total of 535 pax. We thank authorities on both sides and shall continue to facilitate seamless travel. 🇮🇳 🤝 🇳🇬”
Glad to facilitate the first India-Nigeria Air Bubble flight of 2021. APK 7804/7805 LOS-DEL-LOS @flyairpeace flight on 31 Dec/01 Jan carried a total of 535 pax. We thank authorities on both sides and shall continue to facilitate seamless travel. 🇮🇳 🤝 🇳🇬 @MEAIndia @NigeriaMFA pic.twitter.com/ZVXZ6QHF7u
What you should know
- In November 2020, the Indian High Commission in Nigeria facilitated Delhi-Lagos-Delhi air bubble flight.
- India created an air bubble arrangement with Nigeria in September 2020.
This was disclosed by the High Commission via its Twitter handle on Sunday. It explained that,
- “The Transport Bubbles” or “Air Travel Arrangements” are temporary arrangements between the two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits.”
Coronavirus
No negative PCR test, no flight from Turkey – Turkish Airline
Turkish Airline asks passengers connecting other nations from Turkey to board flights with a negative PCR Test result.
Turkish Airline has announced that it would no longer carry passengers wanting to pass through Turkey to other countries without presenting a negative PCR Test result, except for passengers under 6 years old.
The test must also be done with samples taken not more than 72 hours prior to their flights.
This was disclosed by the airline via its Twitter handle.
According to the airline, the directive is based on the current regulation in Turkey and it took effect from 12am on December 30, 2020 with local dates and times of departure countries.
It stated,
- “Passengers flying to another country via Turkey are required to submit negative PCR Test result, sampled maximum 72 hours prior to their flights. There is no obligation to submit a test result for passengers under 6 years old. Passengers who do not submit the test result (in print or digital media) will not be admitted to the flight.”
To the attention of all passengers flying to another country via Turkey: pic.twitter.com/Rr3XGyBl2Q
Hospitality & Travel
Brexit: France re-introduces visa for transit travellers to Britain
France re-introduced Airport Transit Visa (ATV) requirement for citizens of certain nationalities that holds a British long-stay visa.
France has re-introduced Airport Transit Visa (ATV) requirement for citizens of certain nationalities that holds a British long-stay visa or a British residence permit and who are travelling to Great Britain from January 1, 2020.
The nations affected are Afghanistan, Angola, Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Central African Republic, Cuba, Congo, Chad, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Iran, Mali and Iraq amongst others.
This was disclosed by Air France via mail sent to its passengers that had booked flights slated for January 1, 2020.
The airline explained that from the said date the passengers will have to be in possession of the ATV if they want to transit through France to Great Britain.
The development was also confirmed by France, via its official website, when it stated that European right will no longer apply within the UK from 1 January 2021, which marks the end of the transition period.
It stated,
- “The regulations governing the movements of UK citizens and their family members will change from that date onwards. The regulations governing the movements of some third countries nationals residing in the United Kingdom will also change from that date onwards.”
Withdrawal agreement
- You are a British citizen/family member of a UK citizen and you moved to France before the end of the transition period, i.e. before the 1st of January 2021: You benefit from the withdrawal agreement and can continue to reside in France.
- You are entitled to a residency permit ‘withdrawal agreement’ of either 5 years (if you have lived in France for less than 5 years) or 10 years (if you have lived in France for more than 5 years): You will need to request this residency permit online before the 1st of July 2021. You will have until the 1st of October 2021 to complete the procedure and have the actual residency permit.
- You are a British citizen, have been married or in an established relationship with a French National prior to the 1st of January 2021 and moved to France prior to that date: You benefit from the withdrawal agreement and can continue to reside in France.
- Established relationship – either a PACS or durable, duly attested relationship: If you move to France after the 1st of January 2021, you will need to apply for a Long Stay visa.
- You are the family member of a British citizen and have not moved to France by the 31st of December 2020: If you are moving to France to be with your British family member, who already resides in France or if the ties that link you with your British family member were established by the 31st of December 2020, you will need to apply for a short-term Schengen entry visa. This will be granted free of charge, on the basis of an accelerated procedure upon evidence of your relationship and of documents showing that your British family member benefited from the withdrawal agreement.
- You are a British citizen and you are moving to France after the 1st of January 2021: You cannot benefit from the withdrawal agreement and the common laws on the entry and residence of third-country nationals apply. You will therefore need to submit an application for a Long Stay visa (staying more than 90 days in France) to the French Consulate General London if you are a UK resident or to the French Consulate in the country you live in.
What it means
Passengers may still travel/apply for a visa with their British passport issued prior to the 1st of January 2021 until it expires (even if bearing the mention – European Union).
Also, according to information extracted from France’s website, British citizens do not require a visa if spending up to 90 days over a 180 days period in the Schengen area.
- “You may however be asked like any other third country nationals to justify your travel by the Immigration Officer (means of living, address of stay, medical travel insurance…).
- “British citizens, married to EU nationals, wishing to settle or reside more than 90 days in France (at the same time as their spouse or rejoining him/her) will not require a settlement visa (pursuant to the EU Directive 2004/38).”
UK citizens going to France to work for up to 90 days will not require a visa but they will need to obtain a temporary work permit, unless travelling for a sporting, cultural or scientific event, a seminar or trade show, the production and broadcast of cinematographic and audiovisual works.
Hospitality & Travel
FG to open new Lagos International Airport Terminal in 2021
FG said that the new International Airport Terminal in Lagos, Nigeria will be opened in 2021.
Federal Government has said that the new International Airport Terminal in Lagos, Nigeria, reportedly worth $38 million, will be opened in 2021.
This was disclosed by one of the media aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi, via his Twitter handle on Monday.
The new International Airport Terminal in Lagos, Nigeria, (now) opening 2021.
📷: CCECC pic.twitter.com/xcJDWGEjJq
What you should know
- In May 2020, the Federal Government revealed its plan to invest $38million in rehabilitation of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos terminal.
Why it matters
The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had explained that the airport needed a revamp due to its poor state, which has outlived its usefulness. He further noted that the terminal was built to handle 300,000 at inception but the passengers it handles have grown to 8 million in the past three years.
He said,
- “We require to spend $38m as palliative on the refurbishment of the international terminal in Lagos. This airport was built in 1979 and intended to carry just 200,000 passengers annually, but it now does over eight million yearly. With the continuous over-use of its facilities, the amenities will not last for long.”
