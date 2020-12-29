Stanbic IBTC celebrates the Yuletide season with “21 Days of Christmas”

In the spirit of this year’s Yuletide, Stanbic IBTC launched a 21 Days of Christmas Campaign, aimed at supporting its customers with products and services that meet their lifestyle needs.

This campaign serves to encourage customers to spread cheer this holiday season, while also reminding them of the wide range of Stanbic IBTC products designed to ease everyday living.

The products range from the ability to receive payments seamlessly without getting charged when using C’Gate, to being able to gift someone a mutual fund, to getting extra cash needed for the year-end celebrations using a personal credit card loan, customers can enjoy seamless financial solutions from Stanbic IBTC this holiday season.

Understanding the importance of having cash on hand to cater to self, family and loved ones this season, the financial organisation is reminding customers to take advantage of its EZ Cash product which provides instant loans that can be paid up over 12 months at a meagre 2.5 per cent interest.

Also, customers can access up to 50 per cent of their next salary in the form of salary advance, to meet urgent financial demands ahead of the festivities. Besides loans, the institution is also making cash more accessible by enabling ATM withdrawals without the use of a debit card using a simple paycode feature.

Not leaving out business owners, Stanbic IBTC has also provided an overdraft offer for entrepreneurial clients to stock up their stores or buy goods needed to meet their customers’ demands this season.

In the spirit of giving, Stanbic IBTC is encouraging customers to gift mutual funds that can help loved ones achieve their financial goals over the short, medium and long term. With as little as N5000, customers can buy mutual fund gifts for others, and those who spread the most cheer, stand a chance of getting rewarded with mutual funds.

Still on giving, customers can get between 5 to 10 per cent discounts when they shop with their Stanbic IBTC Mastercard or Stanbic IBTC Verve debit cards at various malls and outlets such as Hubmart, Pricepally, Chicken Republic, Konga, Kwik Delivery and Kwik Bites. Not to forget the @Ease Slash, which offers a reduction in bank charges on @Ease wallet to a flat rate of N10 from the regular bank charge for transactions.

To ensure that customers enjoy ease on all transactions, Stanbic IBTC’s mobile App and online channels will remain accessible for scheduled payments and instant transactions even on public holidays.