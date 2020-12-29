Paid Content
Stanbic IBTC celebrates the Yuletide season with “21 Days of Christmas”
The 21 Days of Christmas campaign serves to encourage customers to spread cheer this holiday season.
In the spirit of this year’s Yuletide, Stanbic IBTC launched a 21 Days of Christmas Campaign, aimed at supporting its customers with products and services that meet their lifestyle needs.
The products range from the ability to receive payments seamlessly without getting charged when using C’Gate, to being able to gift someone a mutual fund, to getting extra cash needed for the year-end celebrations using a personal credit card loan, customers can enjoy seamless financial solutions from Stanbic IBTC this holiday season.
Understanding the importance of having cash on hand to cater to self, family and loved ones this season, the financial organisation is reminding customers to take advantage of its EZ Cash product which provides instant loans that can be paid up over 12 months at a meagre 2.5 per cent interest.
Also, customers can access up to 50 per cent of their next salary in the form of salary advance, to meet urgent financial demands ahead of the festivities. Besides loans, the institution is also making cash more accessible by enabling ATM withdrawals without the use of a debit card using a simple paycode feature.
Not leaving out business owners, Stanbic IBTC has also provided an overdraft offer for entrepreneurial clients to stock up their stores or buy goods needed to meet their customers’ demands this season.
In the spirit of giving, Stanbic IBTC is encouraging customers to gift mutual funds that can help loved ones achieve their financial goals over the short, medium and long term. With as little as N5000, customers can buy mutual fund gifts for others, and those who spread the most cheer, stand a chance of getting rewarded with mutual funds.
Still on giving, customers can get between 5 to 10 per cent discounts when they shop with their Stanbic IBTC Mastercard or Stanbic IBTC Verve debit cards at various malls and outlets such as Hubmart, Pricepally, Chicken Republic, Konga, Kwik Delivery and Kwik Bites. Not to forget the @Ease Slash, which offers a reduction in bank charges on @Ease wallet to a flat rate of N10 from the regular bank charge for transactions.
To ensure that customers enjoy ease on all transactions, Stanbic IBTC’s mobile App and online channels will remain accessible for scheduled payments and instant transactions even on public holidays.
Our 2020 Story: Edu360 Degrees of Impact
Surprisingly, we have had one of our best years yet, going by the sheer impact we’ve made.
2020 has been one for the books.
Like many others, we were forced to pivot, and pivot quickly. As the pandemic hit, we reimagined what our year should look like and began to move from normal, to new normal, to better normal. The goal was clear – ramp up impact across the ecosystem despite the limitations, and ensure our community of educators, students, parents and other stakeholders was prepared for learning in and through the rapidly evolving realities.
Here are the highlights of our year:
In May, we kick started engagement with a webinar for parents designed to ensure they were emotionally in tune with their kids who suddenly had to spend more time at home.
May 27, 2020 was Children’s Day and we hosted young people from all over Nigeria at a virtual book-reading event on the importance of maintaining proper hygiene.
In June, we held our first virtual conference, which brought together stakeholders across the education ecosystem to discuss the different ways we can advance education in the new normal.
At the core of the work we do at edu360 is teacher training and development. We recognise the impact teachers make and ensure we are contributing to equip them with the right knowledge and tools. Continuing from the over 1100 teachers trained in 2018 and 2019, this year, we trained 324 teachers through our virtual programs.
Following a campaign that began in August 2020, edu360, in partnership with Awarri, an Artificial Intelligence company, trained 25 kids during a six-week Robotics program. In the next phase, which has already begun, edu360 is partnering with several schools to include Robotics in their curriculums. Tutors from these schools will receive Robotics training for free.
In August, in partnership with Cece Yara Foundation, Edu360 delivered an awareness campaign to sensitise the public on the dangers of child abuse.
In the months of September and October, we held two webinars for parents, teachers and guardians on Internet Safety for kids and Navigating School Re-entry
As we gear up for 2021, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram, @unionbankng and on Twitter @unionbank_ng to stay up to date on everything Edu360.
Also, look out for the Mobo Game Jam.
inq. Digital Nigeria limited unveils new solutions
inq. Digital Nigeria is committed towards providing simpler and seamless solutions to complex business challenges for businesses across Nigeria.
inq. Digital Nigeria Limited, a leading cloud and digital solutions provider, has announced the launch of two new solutions – Edge-AI Video Analytics as a Service and Software-Defined Networking/Network Function Virtualization (SDN/NFV) Solution. These new solutions will enable businesses to build secure, cloud-ready, and AI-enabled networks to automatically review their surveillance videos in real-time.
Edge AI Video Analytics as a Service leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze video content and applies data gathered from this analysis to provide critical insight and reports for your business operations. This solution is currently available in three offerings – Compliance as a service (facial recognition), Retail Analytics (crowd management) and Intelligent Security (monitor theft and transaction discrepancies). It is suitable for organizations that rely on real-time event monitoring and alerts while also enhancing efficient resource management by reducing time spent reviewing surveillance recordings
Software-Defined Networking/Network Function Virtualization (SDN/NFV) Solution, powered by uCPE architecture, provides enterprise-grade industry solutions at the click of a button. It enables businesses scale-up rapidly, reduce network costs in addition to creating a dynamic and secure network capable of responding swiftly to changing business requirements. inq. Digital’s SDN/NFV is available in three offerings: Branch Orchestration, Enterprise Branch Security and Managed NFV.
The launch of Edge-AI Video Analytics as a Service and SDN/NFV Solutions reiterates inq. Digital Nigeria’s commitment towards providing simpler and seamless solutions to complex business challenges for businesses across Nigeria.
inq.Digital Nigeria continues to leverage its core strength of innovation, exceptional customer service and regional experience to improve organizations’ efficiency, increase productivity, enhance revenue generation and drive significant cost savings.
Grenada as the Dream Investment & Citizenship by Investment Destination
Investors, particularly those with families, feel strongly that Grenada is the best investment destination to secure a prosperous future for generations to come.
An island that offers crystal blue water, white sandy beaches, nutmeg scented breezes, and a life-changing investment opportunity? Yes, such a place does exist. A high quality of life, well-developed infrastructure, low crime rate, and pristine natural environment make the island of Grenada not only a dream vacation destination, but also a dream investment destination. Located in the eastern Caribbean Sea, Grenada offers investment opportunities whose benefits reach far beyond its sandy shore. One of these opportunities is the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme administered by ultra-luxury resort developer, Range Developments.
Investors, particularly those with families, feel strongly that Grenada is the best investment destination to secure a prosperous future for generations to come. Second citizenship in Grenada recently became even more accessible for international investors, as the minimum investment criteria was reduced from US $350,000 to US $220,000. By investing US $220,000, plus associated fees in a government-approved real estate project, investors and their families are granted dual citizenship, which provides visa free travel to 140 coutries (including to the United Kingdom, Schengen Region, Russia, China) and allowS them to make an investment (suggested minimum is US $150,000) in the United States in exchange for residency (under the E2 visa program) and the ability to work there.
Range Developments’ government-approved project is Six Senses La Sagesse is the market leader and is expected to be complete by 2022. The hotel will feature one hundred luxury rooms and suites, oceanfront villas, spas, shops and watersports’ facilities. Citizenship in Grenada offers access to the USA E2 investor visa application, allowing one’s family to reside and work in the United States, as well as visa exemption for travel to approximately 140 countries, including the EU Schengen area, the UK, China, Singapore and Russia. Grenada is one of only six countries in the world that has a visa waiver agreement on a 30-day stay with China. Additionally, no visit to or residence on the island is required. With a processing period of approximately just 90 working days, Grenada’s programme is one of the only CBI programmes where passports are issued as part of the process.
Another reason investors say they chose Grenada is because of its flexible rules about what determines a family member. The programme provides expeditious processing of second citizenship for parents, grandparents, dependent children (below the age of 30), and unmarried siblings of the investor. After a holding period of five years, the investor is entitled to resell the investment to a subsequent buyer who may also apply for citizenship, while the original investor maintains his or her citizenship in perpetuity.
Saint Georges University is also an attraction for many looking for higher education opportunities, as it’s world-renowned for its medical programmes, including medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, and the health sciences. Grenada is one of the most politically stable countries in the region, with a democratic state and constitutionally held elections every five years. With relatively low inflation and a stable exchange rate, the country is also financially stable.
“Our projects have attracted over 1,600 investors and we have helped more than 4,000 individuals gain second citizenship so far,” said Mohammed Asaria, Managing Director and Board Member of Range Developments. “We always advise our clients that second citizenship by investment is a wise decision, but particularity for those with families, our programme in Grenada is a natural choice.”
Range Developments is the market-leading investment and hospitality company, operating across the Eastern Caribbean. Range Developments is the only company that has a track record of delivery in the Citizenship by Investment sector with multiple completed projects including the world acclaimed Park Hyatt St Kitts (opened in 2017 – awarded best New Hotel in the Carribean by CNN) and Kempinski Dominica (opened in 2019 – awarded as the Most Anticipated New Hotel in the Caribbean by Forbes.